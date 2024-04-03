My team was built with players who fit Klopps "normal" i.e. Hard worker, team player, balls of steel, technically proficient, robust/reliable, intelligence (able to press, counter press, block lanes), professional and full of controlled aggression.



It's a merge of the great Dortmund and Liverpool teams with a nod to the team which won the Premier League at a canter, which was about controlled heavy metal, knowing when to go hard and fast and when to slip into a total control as we won many games 1-0.



Klopp has Sacchi as one of his main influences, who took a lot from the Dutch "total football" and that's what my team does, merge different styles with adaptable and flexible players.



My team has in Krol and Suubier two of the all time great fullbacks, who could go up and down whitelines or invert to create overloads in midfield in build up, they'd dovetail with one pushing on, with the other coming inside to offer security and total ball control domination.



Rush and Dalglish, the perfect pairing, Rush pressing from the front, a tireless off the ball player who was ruthless in front of goal with Kenny exploting the space and causing havok in the backlines.



Rivellino and Matthews, two hardworking, technically brilliant dribblers with that touch of "wow" pinning opponent fullbacks back and again exploiting the spaces Rush and Kenny create with their movement. Utterly deadly on the counter.



Seedorf and Kroos the ultimate "engine", totally secure on the ball, great athletcism, stamina and top class at breaking up play to launch quick and accurate counter attack transitions.



Finally the foundations upon the rest can play Nesta and Kompany, total defenders who dominate in all areas, especially aerially and 1 v 1s, supported by the ever reliable Weidenfeller.



It's an incredibly close final and for me it comes down the fullbacks, Pearce and Reiziger just aren't close to Krol and Suurbier in ability nor fit for a Klopp side.