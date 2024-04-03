Poll

Please crown your CHAMPION:

Drinks Sangria
Draex

Voting closes: April 3, 2024, 02:04:02 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL  (Read 84 times)

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,225
  • JFT96
The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« on: Today at 02:04:02 pm »
Welcome to the Jurgen Klopp draft. Our little tribute to one of our greatest ever managers who steps down at the end of the season.

This is an all-time draft where players were picked in 11 different categories relating to the life and career of Jurgen Klopp. All players to be judged on their peak performance, longevity, mentality to win, and how well they would gel as a team.

_____________________________________________________THE GRAND FINAL_______________________________________________________

Drinks Sangria                             V                                           Draex

                   

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,187
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:54:50 pm »
Leaning Draex but can be convinced the other way.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,254
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:25:32 pm »
My team was built with players who fit Klopps "normal" i.e. Hard worker, team player, balls of steel, technically proficient, robust/reliable, intelligence (able to press, counter press, block lanes), professional and full of controlled aggression.

It's a merge of the great Dortmund and Liverpool teams with a nod to the team which won the Premier League at a canter, which was about controlled heavy metal, knowing when to go hard and fast and when to slip into a total control as we won many games 1-0.

Klopp has Sacchi as one of his main influences, who took a lot from the Dutch "total football" and that's what my team does, merge different styles with adaptable and flexible players.

My team has in Krol and Suubier two of the all time great fullbacks, who could go up and down whitelines or invert to create overloads in midfield in build up, they'd dovetail with one pushing on, with the other coming inside to offer security and total ball control domination.

Rush and Dalglish, the perfect pairing, Rush pressing from the front, a tireless off the ball player who was ruthless in front of goal with Kenny exploting the space and causing havok in the backlines.

Rivellino and Matthews, two hardworking, technically brilliant dribblers with that touch of "wow" pinning opponent fullbacks back and again exploiting the spaces Rush and Kenny create with their movement. Utterly deadly on the counter.

Seedorf and Kroos the ultimate "engine", totally secure on the ball, great athletcism, stamina and top class at breaking up play to launch quick and accurate counter attack transitions.

Finally the foundations upon the rest can play Nesta and Kompany, total defenders who dominate in all areas, especially aerially and 1 v 1s, supported by the ever reliable Weidenfeller.

It's an incredibly close final and for me it comes down the fullbacks, Pearce and Reiziger just aren't close to Krol and Suurbier in ability nor fit for a Klopp side.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,867
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:32:41 pm »
I feel my midfield runs over Draexs, who has two advanced wide players but no proper holding player. Its a superb team, no doubt, but I dont feel the cohesion with Matthews, Rivellino and Rush. His defence is superb, no doubt about it.

Happy to have got to the final given the close quality of all of the teams, and I think my team would physically bully the opposition here, with Vieira, Ramos and Fabinho really knocking them out of their stride. I also think that Nesta was brilliant but Kompany roundly overrated, good player, nothing special. I think he really struggles with Aguero and Salah, who would target the slow-turning centre half. I cant bring myself to denigrate Nesta, an absolute Rolls Royce. Everything Rio Ferdinand thinks he was and the English media tell you he was - that was Nesta. What a player, such a shame injuries wrecked him in his late 20s onwards.

Weidenfeller would drop one in, for sure.

Close game, can see why people would vote either way.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,213
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:20:08 pm »
Voted.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 