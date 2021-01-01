« previous next »
RIP Chris Cross :(

Andy @ Allerton!

RIP Chris Cross :(
Yesterday at 12:20:13 pm
 :(

Midge Ure pays tribute to friend and Ultravox star Chris Cross after death at 71

Midge Ure has announced the death of his former Ultravox bandmate Chris Cross, in a tribute paid to his friend as "the glue that held the band together".

Cross, real name Chris Allen, died aged 71 and was a part of the original line-up of the electronic pop group along with Ure, Warren Cann and Billy Currie.

The 1980s group released albums including Vienna, Rage in Eden and Quartet, and songs such as Reap The Wild Wind, Dancing With Tears In My Eyes, Loves Great Adventure and Vienna.

In a statement to the Ultravox Instagram account, signed by Ure, he said: Chris Allen. We worked together, we played together, made music and directed videos together.

We were instant friends as well as Ultravox comrades. Even after years apart we managed to pick up where we left off like the years in between never existed. You were the glue that held the band together.
You were the logic in the madness and the madness in our lives. It was great to know and grow with you. You are loved and missed old friend.

Keyboard player Currie also paid tribute, writing on his Facebook page: "Hi People, Very sad to hear about Chris... We had some amazing times together. Laughing mostly."

Ultravox last performed together at Live Aid in 1985 before reuniting for a tour in 2009 and also playing the Isle of Wight festival.

The band then released the record Brilliant in 2012 with Ure, Currie and Cross all contributing to the lyrics and music.
Belmont butty

Re: RIP Chris Cross :(
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:35:36 pm
????and was a part of the original line-up of the electronic pop group along with Ure, Warren Cann and Billy Currie.?????


Er, John Foxx says hi. The man who dies every day? Young Savage? Try the live ep before thinking about mentioning Ure.
Son of Spion

Re: RIP Chris Cross :(
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:02:30 pm
Sad news.  :-\

I remember briefly meeting Chris in the early 80s in Liverpool. He and the band signed my 'Sleepwalk' sleeve.

An original Ultravox member along with founder John Foxx. The band was originally called Tiger Lily, then Ultravox! before finally simply Ultravox.

I was never keen on the Midge Ure version. The definitive Ultravox album is the magnificent 'Systems of Romance' with Foxx on lead vocals. It's a pity the article credited Ure as being an original member, when he absolutely wasn't.

RIP Chris. You were part of something great.
John C

Re: RIP Chris Cross :(
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:03:26 pm
RIP Chris.
I saw Ultravox on the Empire, I think it was about 1981, Cracking band at the time.
Baby Huey

Re: RIP Chris Cross :(
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:23:05 pm
I saw Ultravox. twice, in seperate gigs in Erics in 1977. I don't remember the line up but they were good. RIP Chris.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pzWLgXUBaBc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pzWLgXUBaBc</a>
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: RIP Chris Cross :(
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:23:00 pm
Quote from: Belmont butty on Yesterday at 12:35:36 pm
????and was a part of the original line-up of the electronic pop group along with Ure, Warren Cann and Billy Currie.?????


Er, John Foxx says hi. The man who dies every day? Young Savage? Try the live ep before thinking about mentioning Ure.

Get fucked. I remember the original Ultravox and have their stuff, but no need to be a fucking twat.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: RIP Chris Cross :(
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:24:56 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:02:30 pm
Sad news.  :-\

I remember briefly meeting Chris in the early 80s in Liverpool. He and the band signed my 'Sleepwalk' sleeve.

An original Ultravox member along with founder John Foxx. The band was originally called Tiger Lily, then Ultravox! before finally simply Ultravox.

I was never keen on the Midge Ure version. The definitive Ultravox album is the magnificent 'Systems of Romance' with Foxx on lead vocals. It's a pity the article credited Ure as being an original member, when he absolutely wasn't.

RIP Chris. You were part of something great.

I have all their stuff - old and new - and I preferred the raw sound of the stuff they did in Koln - Vienna, Rage in Eden - terrific stuff.

But he was there through both sets, they are my favourite band and I'm tired of the snark between the old and new.

Just enjoy the stuff you love and there is lots to love.

RIP. He was an amazing fella that made amazing music.
Son of Spion

Re: RIP Chris Cross :(
Reply #7 on: Today at 01:29:04 am
No snark here. I just wasn't as keen on the Midge Ure incarnation, although I've got plenty of their stuff. It's just personal preference.



