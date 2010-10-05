Poll

What do you earn? Cost of living pinching.

Unemployed
4 (4.2%)
Under £20k
5 (5.3%)
£20k to £29k
10 (10.5%)
£30 to £39k
14 (14.7%)
£40k to £49k
15 (15.8%)
£50k to £59k
10 (10.5%)
£60k to £69k
9 (9.5%)
£70k to £79k
10 (10.5%)
£80k to £89k
1 (1.1%)
£90k to £99k
3 (3.2%)
Over £100k
2 (2.1%)
Over £150k
3 (3.2%)
Over £200k
5 (5.3%)
Youre Elon Musk
4 (4.2%)

Total Members Voted: 95

Author Topic: Cost of living pinching  (Read 1813 times)

Offline fridgepants

Re: Cost of living pinching
« Reply #40 on: April 13, 2024, 06:26:06 pm »
We've paid more in rent for the past five years than the flat we live in originally cost back in 1999, and anywhere we move to would be about £500 a month more expensive - feel lucky we have a landlady who doesn't get her head turned by 'market rent' and has allowed us to save and hopefully buy our own place for the first time this year. Trying to be realistic about how much 'renovation' we have the money to actually sort out when looking at things, and comforting ourselves with the fact that the kitchen we have now must be shitter than anything someone's expecting us to sink our life savings into.

I guess it helps that we don't care about local schools, parking, or where we live being 'a good investment'. And the people on the advice fora I've been reading who think that everyone struggling should just move to a different area (which will have the side effect of hiking up prices for those there who can't afford it) or give up everything in life up to and including starting a family because 'the ladder' are annoying me as well. Going to put in an avocado bathroom suite just to spite them.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Cost of living pinching
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:24:03 pm »
We've felt a big pinch this year but we've moved from a flat to a 3 bedroom house in a good area so it's not a huge shock.

Biggest things that drain me are mortgage interest rate (gone from having it comfy at 550 quid a month to 1550 a month. Food prices and petrol.

Our weekly shop used to be around 60 quid or so. These days we are lucky to get it at 80, most times 90 or more. We don't even get alcohol really or anything ridiculous. Just stuff like fruit, veg, fish and chicken has gone up by so much.

Council tax is a huge pain in the arse but it is what it is.

Just got to hope that after our 5 year mortgage fix comes to an end that interest rates will be less than it is now as I can't see the general cost of everything else going down any time soon. Supermarkets have been allowed to rise prices on most things, unchallenged.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Cost of living pinching
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:25:24 am »
Find it a bit shocking when you go in a supermarket to buy meal ingredients and  you're up to like £30 before you've got everything

I'm basically married to Aldi these days[

Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:24:03 pm
I can't see the general cost of everything else going down any time soon. Supermarkets have been allowed to rise prices on most things, unchallenged.
Yeah I struggle to see it  going down again. There will always be some war to blame in the future
