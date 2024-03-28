« previous next »
Fulham away selling details

Fulham away selling details
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Fulham on Sunday April 21, 2024.

Location: Craven Cottage

Kick-off: 4.30pm

Allocation: 2701

Disabled allocation: 17 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.
Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices:

Adult: £30
Over 65: £25
Young Adult (18-21) £25
Juniors (U18): £20

Price Notes:

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Within the allocation are a number of restricted views discounted by £2.

Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022-23.

First sale: 16 games: from 8.15am on Thursday April 4 until 10.45am on Friday April 5.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 15 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Friday April 5.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: 14 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Friday April 5.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: 13 or more games: from 3pm on Wednesday Friday April 5.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes:

Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.
Re: Fulham away selling details
U reckon 14 gets sorted here?
Re: Fulham away selling details
Quote from: Folkestonebaddie on March 29, 2024, 08:21:03 pm
U reckon 14 gets sorted here?
Yes it should drop, probably not that many though.
Re: Fulham away selling details
Euston will be like the old days.
Re: Fulham away selling details
Having said that, how many even get the ordinary these days anyway.

Re: Fulham away selling details
Hi
After being a season ticket holder and then moving abroad, I am once again trying to buy tickets for LFC games.  But I don't really understand how the NFC-thingy works.  I have got extremely lucky and managed to get tickets for the Sheffield United (through the members ballot and Atalanta (via friends and family) games.  They are both in my LFC account but, although the Sheffield United game is next, it is the Atalanta ticket that is in my wallet.  Do I need to do anything to change that or will it change automatically?
Re: Fulham away selling details
Just the 585 tickets taken off the top for this fixture
