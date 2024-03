Way behind you guys.



1. RimWorld 509.9 hours



2. X4: Foundations 296 hours



3. Farming Simulator 22 234.8 hours



4. New World 137.3 hours



5. Stardew Valley 125.8 hours





Jagged Alliance 2 should probably be somewhere in there as well. It shows up with 47 hours on Steam, but I have played it loads when it originally came out and that wasn't on Steam. Same goes for Guildwars 2 probably.