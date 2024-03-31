Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday, 31st March 2024, 14:00 GMT, Anfield

Referee: David Coote

Assistants: Tim Wood, Mark Scholes

Fourth official: Craig Pawson

VAR: Paul Tierney, Assistant VAR: Dan Cook

Really, the preview for this game could be as short as saying ''. That's about it, nothing else matters. No tactics, injuries, excuses - nothing matters. Nothing in the world will matter once it kicks off - just win, just score more goals than Brighton, however they come, whenever they come, whoever scores them. Break legs, records, hearts, norms, cheat, lie , die - just win. With our direct rivals battling it out after this game, we simply must win here to reap the rewards. If we do, any outcome on Etihad will be positive. Just win.Looking at all games played against Brighton, we have won 20 out of 39 games, losing 7 and drawing the other 12. Not the best record to be honest, but if we focus on recent encounters it looks even worse because we have failed to win in last four games against them. Even more concerning, last two games at Anfield were both draws, 3-3 in 2022 and 2-2 in 2021. Nothing about this game should spark even a hint of complacency. Nothing about it should make anyone think we're in for anything but a properly hard game of football. One where we will have to earn everything, play with high levels of concentration for 90 minutes and show we deserve the three points. This is one of only five remaining home PL games at Anfield, don't let it go to waste.Brighton come to Anfield in respectable 8th place, having collected 7/15 points in their last five PL games. In the last PL game they narrowly won against Nottingham Forest (own goal), washing away the bad taste of unexpected 3-0 defeat to Fulham in the preceding game. They are still without Solomon March, Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood, though Milner might be available for this one. If there is one thing we can say for certain about their recent form, it's that they are not scoring much. If we exclude the own goal against Forest, they've only scored three goals in their last six games in all competitions since they thrashed Sheffield in late February. I'm sure this is what they've worked on the most during the international break.Well, obviously we have had to lose some players to pointless international friendlies. Where would we all be if this wasn't the case? This time it's Andy and we don't yet know the extent of his injury, or if he will be available for this game. I'll safely assume he won't - because that's our luck most of the time. Some like Szobo got some valuable minutes in their legs, so hopefully it all proverbially balances out. Like fuck it will. But all said, we can't complain too much about the state of our side right now. Considering where we were few weeks ago, things are looking better. We are still without Trent, Ali, Jones and Jota - which isn't great, but Konate is hopefully ready to play, Gravenberch already is and Mo and Szobo are in better shape than before the break. You'll find few who hate international football more than me, but I'd say this break for once came at the right time for us to patch things up.There is the flip side to it. We often don't look so hot straight after a midseason break, but that would qualify as a sorry-ass excuse and we don't have time for those right now. So they all better be ready from minute one, because this here - this is it.This is my mood right now.Summed up in one picture, for those familiar with wonderful video for Audiobullys hit.Sink or swim.David Coote and Tierney combined?I don't care.Heavy legs and groggy after inter-continental flights?I don't care.They scored early and we got a man sent off?I don't care.Putin decided to use nuclear weapons at half-time?I don't care.This is it.Right now.We're in the final stretch with Jurgen.We have it our hands.Take it.Win.