Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00  (Read 863 times)

MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunday, 31st March 2024, 14:00 GMT, Anfield
Referee: David Coote
Assistants: Tim Wood, Mark Scholes
Fourth official: Craig Pawson
Really, the preview for this game could be as short as saying 'Just win'. That's about it, nothing else matters. No tactics, injuries, excuses - nothing matters. Nothing in the world will matter once it kicks off - just win, just score more goals than Brighton, however they come, whenever they come, whoever scores them. Break legs, records, hearts, norms, cheat, lie , die - just win. With our direct rivals battling it out after this game, we simply must win here to reap the rewards. If we do, any outcome on Etihad will be positive. Just win.


They have our number?
Looking at all games played against Brighton, we have won 20 out of 39 games, losing 7 and drawing the other 12. Not the best record to be honest, but if we focus on recent encounters it looks even worse because we have failed to win in last four games against them. Even more concerning, last two games at Anfield were both draws, 3-3 in 2022 and 2-2 in 2021. Nothing about this game should spark even a hint of complacency. Nothing about it should make anyone think we're in for anything but a properly hard game of football. One where we will have to earn everything, play with high levels of concentration for 90 minutes and show we deserve the three points. This is one of only five remaining home PL games at Anfield, don't let it go to waste.

Brighton come to Anfield in respectable 8th place, having collected 7/15 points in their last five PL games. In the last PL game they narrowly won against Nottingham Forest (own goal), washing away the bad taste of unexpected 3-0 defeat to Fulham in the preceding game. They are still without Solomon March, Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood, though Milner might be available for this one. If there is one thing we can say for certain about their recent form, it's that they are not scoring much. If we exclude the own goal against Forest, they've only scored three goals in their last six games in all competitions since they thrashed Sheffield in late February. I'm sure this is what they've worked on the most during the international break.

International break you say
Well, obviously we have had to lose some players to pointless international friendlies. Where would we all be if this wasn't the case? This time it's Andy and we don't yet know the extent of his injury, or if he will be available for this game. I'll safely assume he won't - because that's our luck most of the time. Some like Szobo got some valuable minutes in their legs, so hopefully it all proverbially balances out. Like fuck it will. But all said, we can't complain too much about the state of our side right now. Considering where we were few weeks ago, things are looking better. We are still without Trent, Ali, Jones and Jota - which isn't great, but Konate is hopefully ready to play, Gravenberch already is and Mo and Szobo are in better shape than before the break. You'll find few who hate international football more than me, but I'd say this break for once came at the right time for us to patch things up.

There is the flip side to it. We often don't look so hot straight after a midseason break, but that would qualify as a sorry-ass excuse and we don't have time for those right now. So they all better be ready from minute one, because this here - this is it.

Do I fucking care?
This is my mood right now.
Summed up in one picture, for those familiar with wonderful video for Audiobullys hit.
David Coote and Tierney combined?
I don't care.

Heavy legs and groggy after inter-continental flights?
I don't care.

They scored early and we got a man sent off?
I don't care.

Putin decided to use nuclear weapons at half-time?
I don't care.

This is it.
Right now.
We're in the final stretch with Jurgen.
We have it our hands.

Take it.
Win.


Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
That last bit......THIS IS SPARTA

Cheers Zlen. Thank god the international break is over and I can enjoy some footy again. Win, win, win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Coote again ffs.

Carried on reading and like you say who cares and This Is It.

Ta Zlen.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Such a big game, got to get back in the groove.

Interesting to see what comes out of training this week.

Konate the most notable returnee I'd imagine.

Will be nice to possibly get another one or two back to give us options.

Robbo the only concern from International duty I think.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
These fuckers always cause us a problem at Anfield. About time we beat them comprehensively.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Theyve caused us a few problems since theyve been back in the top flight these last few years.
Also remember being at anfield when they knocked us out the fifth round of the cup in 83 .a Jimmy case thunderbolt no less ,great goal .
Our first ever game played on a Sunday I believe.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Def owe these a twatting, hard to predict the team with the international knock(s) and probably training injuries to come yet. Hopefully beat them then can sit back and enjoy laughing at whoever fucks up in the City game. Be nice if this game could be a game where a "human error" from an "incompetent" official doesn't benefit our opponent like it did in the reverse game (twice).
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Could do with it being Sparta ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Come on Redmen!!
As you say Zlen, plenty to be aware of, what with them, international footie and the joke line up of dodgy officials.
We need to win, that has to be the team talk. Go hard, get two up and kill the game.
Despite the new injury I am hoping Salah and Nunez benefit from the break and look forward to hearing who else returns. Tsimikas should be OK for a home match and will add crossing skills.
Cant get a ticket so will watch from home. Expecting a 2-0 win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
11 vs 14 ......but we can still do this..........Scouse Power
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
VVD
Gomez

Endo
MacAllister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Nice write up, Zlen. It's a massive weekend. I'm confident of beating them, we tend to do better when teams open up against us. There is that niggling doubt that they could catch us cold after the break, it's vital that we start strong.

We'll end the weekend top IMO.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
I've pretty much wiped our last game outing from my memory but I was also a little bit drunk watching it at the time too which helps things. With that in mind it feels like forever since I've watched the lads play. We should have too much for these but you never quite know after international week how everyone is going to perform. I'm hoping a lot Brighton's players have travelled half way around the world to play the games as well as ours
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Hopefully Jones is back for this.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Good point  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Odd team Brighton. After a great start to the season theyve been fairly average (like proper mid table form) for a few months. But they do worry me slightly that theyre the sort of team who can just click again, and they often seem to improve against better opposition.

We definitely owe them. We absolutely have to win our home games here. Does feel hard to win all ten, but Id say the same for the other two as well. But not dropping points in game you feel we should be winnning is crucial so we just have to get it done on Sunday. Im then out for a family thing so as long as we win, I wont even watch the other game, safe in the knowledge that at least one of them will drop points.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Brighton have had a few players on international duty too

Verbruggen
Dunk
Estupinian
Lamptey
Buonanotte
Gilmore
Gross
Adingra
Ferguson

No idea if they picked up any injuries.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Minutes please!

I think Enciso is back for them isnt he? Did well at the end of last season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
We should be victorious here given how much more the game means to us, you only have to look at some of the sides beating Brighton this season and the manner they've done it in, they've taken a few hidings. International break hasn't gone too badly for us besides Robertson hobbling off, and everyone being finished by yesterday through to Sunday afternoon is enough rest.

Kelleher
Bradley   Konate   VVD   Gomez
Endo   Mac Allister   Szoboszlai
Salah   Nunez   Diaz

Hopefully Jones and Trent aren't far away amongst a couple of others, will possibly see Gravenberch at some stage too. All going well might even be able to make a couple of changes for the visit of Sheffield United in the week, the likes of Quansah/Gravenberch etc. Fast start here hopefully matched by some good energy in the crowd beginning a big run in across the league and Europe. Reckon Salah is going to be in the zone after a couple of weeks off, he knows he can carry us across the line. If we can end the weekend top I'm very excited to see where it takes us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Up the Reds.

Hopefully get the first bit of actual not shite officiating for pretty much the first time this season.


They both went in high. Nothing we can do. He caught the ball and ran off with it spinning it on his finger while singing the Harlem Globetrotters Theme. He's punched it off for a corner in the area, seems fine to me. He slipped and didn't stamp on his ankle at all. Good process, boys.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
I truly admire how relentless your hatred of these twats is. ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
With Coote reffing & Tierney on VAR , think that ship has already sailed
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Thanks for the OP as always, Zlen.

Thank God we are back. Internationals make it a long two weeks and it's been even fucking longer waiting to put the let off we gave United to bed.

A convincing win to set up the Abu Dhabi v Arsenal game please. Would suspect we'll return to the summit with a win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
It feels like we could really do with an undramatic "routine" win here. It feels like we've been through a lot of drama recently in games so an early goal plus a couple of others throughout the game, putting these to the sword with no fuss would be lovely.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
They have been poor recently; I fully expect them to turn into World beaters for 100 minutes.

That said, I would expect 2 wins and +8 goals from our next 2 games.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
They're one of the best teams in the league at playing through a high press but they're still fully capable of shitting the bed when playing out at the same time.  We really should have too much for them and Dunk had a bit of a mare for England so might be on edge.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
De Zerbi always turns up against us, one of them managers who knows how to make it difficult for us, but will embarrass themselves against shite like Everton. We do play into his hands.

Post-international break, early kick off, it'll probably be a slow burner. We'll need the crowd to step up again.

We need to tighten up though as Brighton can easily play through a press and be in behind. The amount of good chances we gifted United last week was a joke. Two passes and they were clean through.

Just need to get a win anyhow while we wait for more players to return.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Just fucking win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Crucial that we win this one, then we can watch Arsenal v Man City knowing there is a silver lining whatever that result. Ideally we leapfrog back to the top of the league, and then go on a winning run with the finish line almost starting to come into focus.

Good write up in the OP, cheers!

And yes, they do seem to have our number, and we drop too many points against them. Time to put that right with a routine win. No drama. No injuries. But a two goal buffer please, so we are free and clear of getting robbed by the officials.

Kelleher
Bradley Konate VVD Gomez
Szobo Endo Mac Allister
Salah Nunez Diaz

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Brighton have been a bit of a bogey team for us recently. 1 win in 8 against them and not sure weve beaten them at home since 2019.

Needs to change this weekend.
