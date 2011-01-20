Just started this yesterday. Love the time period, love the politics, love the set and costume design.



My main issue is with the dialogue.



1) I just don't think the Japanese script is any good so far. It's like they are explaining the politics purely for the benefit of the viewer, but not in any natural way. It would be like me talking to my mate going "Joe Biden is the President of the United States and is part of the Democratic Party, who are opposed to the Republican Party". No one talks like that. Drop some hints and let the viewer work it out.



2) More pedantic, but they've gone to the effort of casting Japanese people to speak Japanese and teaching the Western actors Japanese dialogue. So it annoys me that we are then supposed to pretend they're speaking Portuguese when they're actually speaking English. Just get some Portugese-speaking actors in!



Other than that, I love the time period so I'll keep watching for sure.

