« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)  (Read 11067 times)

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,123
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #200 on: May 17, 2024, 03:50:43 pm »
if they're not relying on source material then let Benioff and Weiss do it
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #201 on: May 17, 2024, 04:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on May 17, 2024, 03:50:43 pm
if they're not relying on source material then let Benioff and Weiss do it

🤢
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,471
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #202 on: May 17, 2024, 05:15:15 pm »
Anthology is the way to go.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,373
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #203 on: May 17, 2024, 10:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on May 17, 2024, 05:15:15 pm
Anthology is the way to go.

I thought that. There's 250 years of closed-off Japan to explore, they could finish it on the Americans sending gunboats in and Meiji.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #204 on: May 18, 2024, 04:12:14 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 17, 2024, 10:49:13 pm
I thought that. There's 250 years of closed-off Japan to explore, they could finish it on the Americans sending gunboats in and Meiji.

The actual events behind The Last Samurai are plenty dramatic enough. A clash of civilisations, both of them Japan.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,373
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #205 on: May 19, 2024, 01:25:23 am »
Quote from: Sangria on May 18, 2024, 04:12:14 am
The actual events behind The Last Samurai are plenty dramatic enough. A clash of civilisations, both of them Japan.

Tom Cruise to produce?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #206 on: May 19, 2024, 06:29:58 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 19, 2024, 01:25:23 am
Tom Cruise to produce?

The White Man to star again. They were trying to get away from that in this production.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,700
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #207 on: May 20, 2024, 04:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on May 19, 2024, 06:29:58 am
The White Man to star again. They were trying to get away from that in this production.

Deffo needs to stay with focussing on the Japanese.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #208 on: May 21, 2024, 11:23:09 pm »
A 2nd season is a terrible idea, but it's not anywhere near surprising that it's happening. Sigh.

Can we have a moment of appreciation for Tadanobu Asano as Yabushige? Absolute show-stealer as far as I'm concerned.
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #209 on: May 22, 2024, 01:11:16 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on May 21, 2024, 11:23:09 pm
A 2nd season is a terrible idea, but it's not anywhere near surprising that it's happening. Sigh.

Can we have a moment of appreciation for Tadanobu Asano as Yabushige? Absolute show-stealer as far as I'm concerned.

Absolute king him. To still have empathy with such a man shows how well he acted.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #210 on: May 27, 2024, 11:56:13 am »
Very mixed news about Season 2 but given the quality of Season1 I will of course give them the benefit of the doubt. I just hope its more of an anthology thing and they just use the name to make a completely unrelated story but maybe even cast a few of the actors (American Horror Story style).
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,198
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #211 on: September 11, 2024, 12:01:18 am »
Just finished it. Enjoyed it. Big fan of Japanese culture. No to a season 2 without Toda Mariko. What a woman 🤩
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,939
  • Trada
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #212 on: September 15, 2024, 03:29:43 am »
Last weekend it won big in the Emmys Creative Arts ceremony the main awards are tomorrow night 1am UK time on ABC


DiscussingFilm

SHOGUN has already won 14 Emmys, an all-time record for a single season of TV.

 Best Sound Mixing
 Best Sound Editing
 Best Picture Editing
 Best Cinematography
 Best Period Costumes
 Best Main Title Design
 Best Production Design
 Best Prosthetic Makeup
 Best Stunt Performance
 Best Casting for a Drama
 Best Special Visual Effects
 Best Period/Fantasy Makeup
 Best Period/Fantasy Hairstyling
 Best Guest Actor in a Drama (Néstor Carbonell)
« Last Edit: September 15, 2024, 03:32:08 am by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,939
  • Trada
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #213 on: September 16, 2024, 12:04:01 pm »
It won best actress and actor, best director and best dramas series last night, and now has the record of most single-season wins with 18


« Last Edit: September 16, 2024, 12:06:48 pm by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,935
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #214 on: September 16, 2024, 01:29:51 pm »
I'm not into cultural awards, but pleased Shogun recognised what a brilliant series it was, easily best thing this year ...and many a year to be honest.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #215 on: September 16, 2024, 03:22:12 pm »
It's one of those rare shows, in that it had zero flaws.
« Last Edit: September 16, 2024, 03:24:15 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,597
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #216 on: September 16, 2024, 05:10:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 16, 2024, 03:22:12 pm
It's one of those rare shows, in that it had zero flaws.

I wish I could watch it again from start to finish for the first time, not seen TV that good for a long time.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,916
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 01:20:37 pm »
Just started this yesterday. Love the time period, love the politics, love the set and costume design.

My main issue is with the dialogue.

1) I just don't think the Japanese script is any good so far. It's like they are explaining the politics purely for the benefit of the viewer, but not in any natural way. It would be like me talking to my mate going "Joe Biden is the President of the United States and is part of the Democratic Party, who are opposed to the Republican Party". No one talks like that. Drop some hints and let the viewer work it out.

2) More pedantic, but they've gone to the effort of casting Japanese people to speak Japanese and teaching the Western actors Japanese dialogue. So it annoys me that we are then supposed to pretend they're speaking Portuguese when they're actually speaking English. Just get some Portugese-speaking actors in!

Other than that, I love the time period so I'll keep watching for sure.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,181
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 06:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:20:37 pm
Just started this yesterday. Love the time period, love the politics, love the set and costume design.

My main issue is with the dialogue.

1) I just don't think the Japanese script is any good so far. It's like they are explaining the politics purely for the benefit of the viewer, but not in any natural way. It would be like me talking to my mate going "Joe Biden is the President of the United States and is part of the Democratic Party, who are opposed to the Republican Party". No one talks like that. Drop some hints and let the viewer work it out.

2) More pedantic, but they've gone to the effort of casting Japanese people to speak Japanese and teaching the Western actors Japanese dialogue. So it annoys me that we are then supposed to pretend they're speaking Portuguese when they're actually speaking English. Just get some Portugese-speaking actors in!

Other than that, I love the time period so I'll keep watching for sure.

Have you read Samurai William: The Adventurer Who Unlocked Japan by Giles Morton. If you havent I would certainly recommend it.
https://www.japansociety.org.uk/review?review=318&reviewcat=1
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 08:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:20:37 pm
Just started this yesterday. Love the time period, love the politics, love the set and costume design.

My main issue is with the dialogue.

1) I just don't think the Japanese script is any good so far. It's like they are explaining the politics purely for the benefit of the viewer, but not in any natural way. It would be like me talking to my mate going "Joe Biden is the President of the United States and is part of the Democratic Party, who are opposed to the Republican Party". No one talks like that. Drop some hints and let the viewer work it out.

2) More pedantic, but they've gone to the effort of casting Japanese people to speak Japanese and teaching the Western actors Japanese dialogue. So it annoys me that we are then supposed to pretend they're speaking Portuguese when they're actually speaking English. Just get some Portugese-speaking actors in!

Other than that, I love the time period so I'll keep watching for sure.

I think part of it is you will find it incredibly hard to find a main actress that speaks English, Japanese, and Portuguese.

It's a somewhat specific and difficult to find mix of languages
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #220 on: Today at 03:28:04 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:20:30 pm
I think part of it is you will find it incredibly hard to find a main actress that speaks English, Japanese, and Portuguese.

It's a somewhat specific and difficult to find mix of languages

Mariko and Anjin would need to be able to speak Latin too. Don't forget.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 