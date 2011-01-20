« previous next »
Author Topic: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)  (Read 5380 times)

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #160 on: April 25, 2024, 03:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on April 25, 2024, 01:03:20 pm
Didn't read this thread till I finished the series...and haven't read the books either...so was somewhat surprised at the reaction to Blackthorn?....thought he was great personally...an effective oafish, impulsive and reckless counterpart to the ritualistic, ceremonial and deeply held stoic values of the Japanese culture he landed in.....a key character and excellently portrayed by Cosmo Jarvis...thoroughly enjoyed his very apparent influences - Oliver Reed, Hopkins, Richard Harris et al - a suitably old fashioned performance in what was a pleasingly old fashioned, epic TV series ....

Said same meself....next James Bond or Dr.Who ;D
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #161 on: April 25, 2024, 03:47:04 pm »
I think this being relatively stuck away on Disney+ ( Star/FX) its not getting the media/audience attention it fully deserves.

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #162 on: April 26, 2024, 04:37:51 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on April 25, 2024, 01:03:20 pm
Didn't read this thread till I finished the series...and haven't read the books either...so was somewhat surprised at the reaction to Blackthorn?....thought he was great personally...an effective oafish, impulsive and reckless counterpart to the ritualistic, ceremonial and deeply held stoic values of the Japanese culture he landed in.....a key character and excellently portrayed by Cosmo Jarvis...thoroughly enjoyed his very apparent influences - Oliver Reed, Hopkins, Richard Harris et al - a suitably old fashioned performance in what was a pleasingly old fashioned, epic TV series ....

Didnt read it either until I watched, and I absolutely got Oliver Reed vibes from Cosmo Jones.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #163 on: April 26, 2024, 10:16:20 am »
Actually I thought he was more Richard Burton, his accent was nearly identical. Although his physical appearance is more Olly Reed.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #164 on: April 26, 2024, 07:15:16 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on April 26, 2024, 10:16:20 am
Actually I thought he was more Richard Burton, his accent was nearly identical. Although his physical appearance is more Olly Reed.

I was expecting him to say "And yet, across the gulf of space, minds immeasurably superior to ours regarded this earth with envious eyes, and slowly and surely, they drew their plans against us"
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #165 on: April 26, 2024, 08:04:49 pm »
For what it's worth, as someone not too impressed with Jarvis initially, I actually thought he did a good job overall. But there were a lot of times when he went full blown Bo-Jo. Sort of buffoonish. Face like a smacked arse. And I don't remember thinking of him like that in the book. But i don't think it took away from the whole thing in the end.

I thought I remembered a huge end battle in the book. Maybe I've completely mis-remembered. Though I completely forgot about the main talking point in the penultimate episode so who knows. Maybe I didn't even like the book really. God knows.

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #166 on: April 26, 2024, 08:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April 23, 2024, 09:56:26 pm
Top 5 series of all time for me, each episode was a masterpiece.

Big words. It's amazing that in this era of streaming and having thousands of shows at your disposal whenever you want something can captivate people so much. I never felt bored or was looking for something else to watch for a second, every single scene and character was great, amazing show.

I usually don't get that immersed in shows nowadays but Shogun got me. Someone mentioned the Bear earlier and that's the only other show that's done recently (finished that in one evening).

Toranaga though, what a magnificent bastard
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #167 on: April 26, 2024, 09:02:11 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on April 26, 2024, 08:04:49 pm
For what it's worth, as someone not too impressed with Jarvis initially, I actually thought he did a good job overall. But there were a lot of times when he went full blown Bo-Jo. Sort of buffoonish. Face like a smacked arse. And I don't remember thinking of him like that in the book. But i don't think it took away from the whole thing in the end.

I thought I remembered a huge end battle in the book. Maybe I've completely mis-remembered. Though I completely forgot about the main talking point in the penultimate episode so who knows. Maybe I didn't even like the book really. God knows.

The show showed more of the battle than the book did. At least the show depicts what Toranaga predicting what the battlefield will be, with the armies on scene. The main story ends before even that, with an epilogue stating that Toranaga won at Sekigahara, with the battle lasting 6 hours before Ishido's armies broke and 40k heads were taken (seriously, the above is only abridged by a few words). The main part of the post-Mariko story involves looking at Mariko's impact, before shifting to Toranaga's POV which is basically his monologue with Yabushige. Episode 10 is wholly in the style of the book's ending, suitably condensed into one episode.

What this show misses in comparison with the 80s version is much of the Christian shenanigans, and Anjin's relationships with other characters. Given the low opinion some have here of Jarvis, maybe this was for the better. What this show plays up and focuses on is the Japanese politics. Oh, and it's historically the best version of the three, being the only version critically acclaimed by the Japanese themselves.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #168 on: April 26, 2024, 09:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April 26, 2024, 08:08:32 pm
Big words. It's amazing that in this era of streaming and having thousands of shows at your disposal whenever you want something can captivate people so much. I never felt bored or was looking for something else to watch for a second, every single scene and character was great, amazing show.

I usually don't get that immersed in shows nowadays but Shogun got me. Someone mentioned the Bear earlier and that's the only other show that's done recently (finished that in one evening).

Toranaga though, what a magnificent bastard

Sawai notes that the emphasis is on bastard.

Marks and Kondo are probably the ones to be praised for the show's artistry, but Sanada was unquestionably the driver behind the show's historicity. Apparently the writing process went as follows for all Japanese dialogue.

English writers > Japanese writers > Sanada > Japanese academics > Sanada > Japanese writers > English writers

Thus all English subtitles are exactly as the writers wanted them, with the Japanese dialogue as period authentic as you'll get.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #169 on: April 26, 2024, 11:52:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 26, 2024, 07:15:16 pm
I was expecting him to say "And yet, across the gulf of space, minds immeasurably superior to ours regarded this earth with envious eyes, and slowly and surely, they drew their plans against us"

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #170 on: April 30, 2024, 10:45:27 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on April 25, 2024, 03:47:04 pm
I think this being relatively stuck away on Disney+ ( Star/FX) its not getting the media/audience attention it fully deserves.
This is the best slow burner I've seen in a while, perhaps since "Better Call Saul," even though the two shows have little in common.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #171 on: April 30, 2024, 10:52:07 am »
Was ok, not great.
Dragged on like hell near the end and fizzled out in the last episode.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #172 on: April 30, 2024, 10:54:04 am »
Quote from: Hazell on April 26, 2024, 08:08:32 pm
Big words. It's amazing that in this era of streaming and having thousands of shows at your disposal whenever you want something can captivate people so much. I never felt bored or was looking for something else to watch for a second, every single scene and character was great, amazing show.

I usually don't get that immersed in shows nowadays but Shogun got me. Someone mentioned the Bear earlier and that's the only other show that's done recently (finished that in one evening).

Toranaga though, what a magnificent bastard

I stick by the statement, honestly there is a complete vacuum of real quality TV series these days, so much is mass produced formulaic shite, I'm sure they are getting ChatGPT to write scripts these days.

It was a rare series which kept building in quality and suspense, you know it's good because you'd happily watch another 10 episodes.

Toranaga was brilliant, I never really warmed to him, even at the end but such a layered character impossible to know his intentions, so well written and cast.

I spent days wikipediaing it all after!
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #173 on: April 30, 2024, 02:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April 30, 2024, 10:54:04 am
I stick by the statement, honestly there is a complete vacuum of real quality TV series these days, so much is mass produced formulaic shite, I'm sure they are getting ChatGPT to write scripts these days.

It was a rare series which kept building in quality and suspense, you know it's good because you'd happily watch another 10 episodes.

Toranaga was brilliant, I never really warmed to him, even at the end but such a layered character impossible to know his intentions, so well written and cast.

I spent days wikipediaing it all after!

Fully agree and this why I said earlier that I can't believe this show got made in this day and age. The vast majority of TV viewers would have thrown their toys out of the pram when they didn't get to see hundreds of samurai swinging their swords at each other or Toranaga doing a voice over through every episode explaining everything. And it could not have been cheap.

Everyone involved deserves all the success. I hope its like Chernobyl which gave its showrunner a massive boost (to go on and do Last of Us) and IMO even injected a bit of life into Stellan Skarsgaard and Jared Harris's careers, deservedly.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #174 on: April 30, 2024, 02:40:25 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on April 30, 2024, 02:22:41 pm
Fully agree and this why I said earlier that I can't believe this show got made in this day and age. The vast majority of TV viewers would have thrown their toys out of the pram when they didn't get to see hundreds of samurai swinging their swords at each other or Toranaga doing a voice over through every episode explaining everything. And it could not have been cheap.

Everyone involved deserves all the success. I hope its like Chernobyl which gave its showrunner a massive boost (to go on and do Last of Us) and IMO even injected a bit of life into Stellan Skarsgaard and Jared Harris's careers, deservedly.

I'm not sure this is the case, movies/shows/games seem to be getting dumbed down but I don't think anyone is actually asking for it, and I'm not sure the dumbing down is reflected in revenues at all.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #175 on: April 30, 2024, 02:59:07 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on April 30, 2024, 02:22:41 pm
Fully agree and this why I said earlier that I can't believe this show got made in this day and age. The vast majority of TV viewers would have thrown their toys out of the pram when they didn't get to see hundreds of samurai swinging their swords at each other or Toranaga doing a voice over through every episode explaining everything. And it could not have been cheap.

Everyone involved deserves all the success. I hope its like Chernobyl which gave its showrunner a massive boost (to go on and do Last of Us) and IMO even injected a bit of life into Stellan Skarsgaard and Jared Harris's careers, deservedly.

What I like is that the creators had a specific artistic vision, and they got to see it through regardless of formula. And what's equally important, the audience went along with it. There were certain things in the original novel that the series creators found problematic, and they dropped them, IMHO deservedly. There were also certain themes in the original novel that are decidedly anti-current formula, and to my surprise and appreciation, the series creators went along with them. The anti-climactic finale was excellent.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #176 on: April 30, 2024, 03:07:33 pm »
Finale would have been better had they not spent all previous episodes teasing some kind of resolution to the situation and building up to it. For resolution to be effectively a 30 second vision and carry on with your day was bit meh for me.

Not because we needed a showdown, but because it felt misleading and rushed.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #177 on: April 30, 2024, 03:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on April 30, 2024, 03:07:33 pm
Finale would have been better had they not spent all previous episodes teasing some kind of resolution to the situation and building up to it. For resolution to be effectively a 30 second vision and carry on with your day was bit meh for me.

Not because we needed a showdown, but because it felt misleading and rushed.

There was more of a showdown in the series than in the book.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #178 on: April 30, 2024, 04:04:11 pm »
Is this the same place where the book ends as well?
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #179 on: April 30, 2024, 04:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on April 30, 2024, 04:04:11 pm
Is this the same place where the book ends as well?

The main part of the book ends with tying up the stories of Yabu, Fujiko, etc., while Toranaga is still mobilising his troops for some future campaign. Then there is a one page epilogue where it said that Toranaga won at Sekigahara and 40k heads were taken. Here's the showdown you were looking for, in full.

"That year, at dawn on the twenty-first day of the tenth month, the Month
without Gods, the main armies clashed. It was in the mountains near
Sekigahara, astride the North Road, the weather foulfog, then sleet. By
late afternoon Toranaga had won the battle and the slaughter began. Forty
thousand heads were taken."
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #180 on: April 30, 2024, 07:49:12 pm »
Loved it.

Meady's BoJo reference made me laugh as that what was I was thinking watching the last 2 episodes last night.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #181 on: May 1, 2024, 08:57:33 am »
Quote from: Zlen on April 30, 2024, 10:52:07 am
Was ok, not great.
Dragged on like hell near the end and fizzled out in the last episode.

Nah...
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #182 on: May 2, 2024, 10:42:25 am »
Did Toranaga sink Blackthorns ship or was it the Catholics with their deal with Mariko?
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #183 on: May 2, 2024, 12:18:21 pm »
Quote from: TheRedBaron on May  2, 2024, 10:42:25 am
Did Toranaga sink Blackthorns ship or was it the Catholics with their deal with Mariko?

The Catholics agreed to spare Blackthorne as long as his ship was gone, so Toranaga sank it. A shipless Blackthorne confined to Japan is no threat to the Catholics.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #184 on: May 3, 2024, 06:46:04 am »
The only disappointing thing about Shogun was we never saw those cannons used in a real battle.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #185 on: May 3, 2024, 08:51:28 am »
When Blackthorne got with the traitor Yabushige on his ship I thought they were going to shell the fuck out of Osaka

ah well

Do find it funny that the character who spent the entire series after his ship... now has a destiny of getting a ship over and over

And he stays an advisor to Toranaga who becomes Shogun
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #186 on: May 3, 2024, 10:22:36 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May  3, 2024, 08:51:28 am
When Blackthorne got with the traitor Yabushige on his ship I thought they were going to shell the fuck out of Osaka

ah well

Do find it funny that the character who spent the entire series after his ship... now has a destiny of getting a ship over and over

And he stays an advisor to Toranaga who becomes Shogun

Adaptations need to keep the principal storybeats. The novel Shogun was an adaptation too. The novel Toranaga was less of a bloodthirsty bastard than the historical Ieyasu, but more of a sadistic one. And Adams never went back to England.

Point of interest: Hosokawa Gracia's cross, which Mariko's cross is a replica of, has a flower in its middle, possibly a reminder of the Akechi emblem. Meaning she kept a reminder of her disgraced family close to her, just as this series's Mariko does (which she doesn't do in the novel). Echoes of Elizabeth keeping a portrait of Ann Boleyn in her ring.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #187 on: May 10, 2024, 01:27:44 pm »
FX apparently considering changing Shogun from the Limited Series to the Drama Series category for the Emmys.

They're not commenting on whether this is an indication that a second season is being looked into.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #188 on: May 10, 2024, 02:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on May 10, 2024, 01:27:44 pm
FX apparently considering changing Shogun from the Limited Series to the Drama Series category for the Emmys.

They're not commenting on whether this is an indication that a second season is being looked into.

Limited Series are apparently extremely competitive this year for acting Emmys.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #189 on: May 10, 2024, 03:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Trada on May  3, 2024, 06:46:04 am
The only disappointing thing about Shogun was we never saw those cannons used in a real battle.

You did see the aftermath of the shelling in one if the earlier episodes though when they were loading body parts on to a horse and cart.

A mates just lent me Samurai William by Giles Milton which is the real story behind Shigum.

Looking forward to a good holiday read.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #190 on: May 10, 2024, 04:05:31 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 10, 2024, 03:53:10 pm
You did see the aftermath of the shelling in one if the earlier episodes though when they were loading body parts on to a horse and cart.

A mates just lent me Samurai William by Giles Milton which is the real story behind Shigum.

Looking forward to a good holiday read.

Would be very interested in assessment once finished, SHP...
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #191 on: May 10, 2024, 04:48:36 pm »
They have confirmed a 2nd series
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #192 on: May 10, 2024, 05:43:34 pm »
Be still my beating heart
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #193 on: May 10, 2024, 05:44:52 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on May 10, 2024, 04:05:31 pm
Would be very interested in assessment once finished, SHP...

Hopefully Ill remember to post a succinct summary but it comes highly recommended by the lad who gave me Nathaniels Nutmeg about the brutal quest for spices and also The Wager about a shipwreck both by Giles Milton who also wrote the Killers of the Flower Moon.

A very good author.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #194 on: May 10, 2024, 06:58:33 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 10, 2024, 05:44:52 pm
Hopefully Ill remember to post a succinct summary but it comes highly recommended by the lad who gave me Nathaniels Nutmeg about the brutal quest for spices and also The Wager about a shipwreck both by Giles Milton who also wrote the Killers of the Flower Moon.

A very good author.

The Batavia is possibly the most disturbing story about a shipwreck I've ever seen, with Mike Dash's Batavia's Graveyard a decent telling of it. It was the first western settlement (of sorts) in western Australia, and a major reason why things now grow on Beacon Island.

Incidentally, the Houtman Abrolhos where the Batavia was wrecked is a combination of a Dutch person-name and a Portuguese loanword, those being two of the major sea-faring nations at the time (Batavia was the main base of the Dutch East India Company, and is now known as Jakarta). Which brings us back to Shogun, which happened 29 years before the wreck of the Batavia.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #195 on: Yesterday at 08:47:55 pm »
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #196 on: Yesterday at 09:05:55 pm »
Crazy!

Quote
Its official: FX and Hulu are prepping not one but two more seasons of breakout drama Shōgun.

The Disney-owned network said Thursday that it is teaming with the estate of author James Clavell to extend Shōgun for two additional seasons. The company noted that both seasons are in development, meaning that a two-season renewal depends on how the creative comes in.

A writers room is being assembled and will open in the summer to explore a continuation of Shōgun beyond Clavells original novel. Shōguns creatives, including co-creators, exec producers and writers Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, exec producer Michaela Clavell as well as star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada are all involved with the development.

()

Sanada previously signed what sources described as an if-come deal, which would see him return to the franchise should FX successfully develop additional seasons. That means if FX formally greenlights a second (and third) season, Sanada would return to the series.

()

Marks, in an interview alongside co-creator Kondo, told THR after the finale, I think if we had a story, if we could find a story, we would be open to it. But I dont think that anyone ever wants to be out over their skis without a roadmap and everything. And its also just about, do people want more of it? But its also about, not even topping the book, but, how do you even equal the roadmap that Clavell laid out? And I dont know if its possible. I dont know if Clavell could have done it either. Thats probably why he moved on to other books too, right? He knew what he had done. Yeah, its a tough one.

And Sanada himself echoed that in a recent finale conversation: Weve been talking about how the story can continue since we started shooting, but who knows.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/shogun-season-2-and-3-in-the-works-fx-hulu-1235901617/
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #197 on: Today at 07:23:26 am »
Not a fan. Unless they go full historical, rather than a continuation of Clavell's version of history.
