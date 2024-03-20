It doesn't seem like anything that is going to lead innovation. It would surely treat corners like that delivered by De Bruyne as outliers, which is what they are as is the case with anything novel and innovative. It's good that the club are investigating it though as any advantage it could deliver would be invaluable, just so long as we don't become too dependent on it.



We're always amongst the higher clubs when it comes to goals from corners but it often feels like it's down to sheer weight of corners won. This season we've had 50% more corners than Everton, for example.



Arsenal have been really good with short corners this season but I think that's predominantly because they use Odegaard as the short-corner receiver. They're effectively creating lots of open play moments with a full penalty area and their best passer/most creative player on the ball.