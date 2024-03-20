Corners, free kicks, throw ins. All dead ball situations are being subject to scrutiny and analysis by football boffins.
Whod have thought only a few seasons back, that Arsenal would be amongst the clubs benefitting most from corner routines (mostly involving fouling the keeper and blocking key markers)? Weve got to the stage when taking one for the team - the old professional foul, has been expanded to so many other areas of strategic coaching. Throw ins at L.F.C is an interesting one; what happened to that specialist coach?