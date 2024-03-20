« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning  (Read 1860 times)

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« on: March 20, 2024, 10:31:11 am »
Interesting article in the FT on how we're using AI to organise tactics on corners now:

Google DeepMind unveils AI football tactics coach honed with Liverpool

Quote
Google DeepMind has developed a prototype artificial intelligence football tactician in collaboration with Premier League club Liverpool, in the latest push to use the technology to master the ebb and flow of big-money sports.

---

The DeepMind project is the product of three years of work with Liverpool on deploying AI, including in areas such as penalty kicks and predicting movements of players.

DeepMinds latest model uses geometric deep learning on a data set comprising 7,176 corner kicks from the English Premier League between 2020 and 2023. Corner kicks represent a significant opportunity for attacking teams: along with other so-called set pieces, such as free kicks, they account for about 30 per cent of all goals.

TacticAI analysed outcomes from corner kicks with various configurations of players, using criteria such as who received the ball and whether they were able to shoot. It then suggested positional improvements and assessed their plausibility and usefulness in a blind case study by five experts at Liverpool: three data scientists, one video analyst and one coaching assistant.

The experts could not distinguish the AI-generated scenarios from actual match situations, the researchers said, favouring the TacticAI advice 90 per cent of the time over existing strategies. This showed the tool readily provides useful, realistic and accurate suggestions, the paper said.

Liverpool did not respond to a request for comment on whether it had implemented any of TacticAIs suggested changes, as manager Jürgen Klopp strives to end his tenure on a high note with trophies this May.

---

Projects such as TacticAI give clues as to how AI in football might evolve, said Sudarshan Gopaladesikan, director of football intelligence at Italian top division team Atalanta.

This is the way that AI can help us approach football in a chunked or categorical way  as opposed to thinking its just this one big continuous flow and we dont know whats going on, he said.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,340
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #1 on: March 20, 2024, 10:52:38 am »


That's interesting as our corners have been noticeably more toothless in recent months. Could well be because Trent is out and his delivery is better than Robbo's but we had a dozen corners against City and quite a few against Man U and most were comfortably headed clear.
Logged

Offline Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,153
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #2 on: March 20, 2024, 10:53:39 am »
Didn't work in defending one against City!!!
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,147
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #3 on: March 20, 2024, 10:58:29 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on March 20, 2024, 10:52:38 am

That's interesting as our corners have been noticeably more toothless in recent months. Could well be because Trent is out and his delivery is better than Robbo's but we had a dozen corners against City and quite a few against Man U and most were comfortably headed clear.

What I don't get is why Macca isn't taking them, his delivery has been excellent. Robbo has always been hit and miss.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,147
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #4 on: March 20, 2024, 10:59:10 am »
Quote from: Danny Boy on March 20, 2024, 10:53:39 am
Didn't work in defending one against City!!!

AI can't predict De Bruyne seeing a player and delivering that ball! Likewise the Trent to Origi one!
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #5 on: March 20, 2024, 12:10:29 pm »
What do Arsenal use?
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,400
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #6 on: March 20, 2024, 12:13:03 pm »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online itihasas

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #7 on: March 20, 2024, 12:16:51 pm »
The description reads like finding out what position is efficient to take a shot from and who should shoot. These techniques have surely been around for decades. Presumably they have more data to work of but I'm a bit confused as to why it is "AI"
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,998
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #8 on: March 20, 2024, 12:29:30 pm »
***NERD ALERT...NERD ALERT...*** 

::)

Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,264
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #9 on: March 20, 2024, 12:30:26 pm »
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,400
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #10 on: March 20, 2024, 12:44:58 pm »
Corners are just one part of the project. The prototype has been trained on patterns of play, penalty kicks, free kicks and player movements etc. (And conceding a goal on a corner kick isn't some gotcha that it doesn't work). We also don't know if Klopp is using TacticsAI in his coaching. I'd imagine Edwards will be keen to have it used/tested.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,529
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #11 on: March 20, 2024, 12:51:28 pm »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,600
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #12 on: March 20, 2024, 01:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on March 20, 2024, 10:52:38 am

That's interesting as our corners have been noticeably more toothless in recent months. Could well be because Trent is out and his delivery is better than Robbo's but we had a dozen corners against City and quite a few against Man U and most were comfortably headed clear.

We're too reliant on Virg getting on the end of one. We need to be more of a threat aerially. Arsenal have really boosted their threat from corners and set plays.

Doesn't help that VAR can't wait to jump in with us if we do score
« Last Edit: March 20, 2024, 01:07:56 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,400
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #13 on: March 20, 2024, 01:38:21 pm »
The co-founder and CEO of DeepMind, Demis, is a Liverpool fan btw.  :D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,368
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #14 on: March 20, 2024, 01:41:47 pm »
Could they create an AI Jurgen Klopp for us next season that would be super thanks.  :wave
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,400
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #15 on: March 20, 2024, 01:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on March 20, 2024, 01:41:47 pm
Could they create an AI Jurgen Klopp for us next season that would be super thanks.  :wave

A Klopp/Shankly/Paisley/Dalglish hybrid is being worked on.  :P
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #16 on: March 20, 2024, 01:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Stevo on March 20, 2024, 12:30:26 pm
Bukayo Saka

Deep Hub. Bukake Compilations.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,400
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #17 on: March 20, 2024, 01:46:56 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on March 20, 2024, 01:45:05 pm
Deep Hub. Bukake Compilations.

Whoops. This isn't google search mate.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #18 on: March 20, 2024, 01:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on March 20, 2024, 01:46:56 pm
Whoops. This isn't google search mate.

Slip of the fingers.  :-[
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,400
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #19 on: March 20, 2024, 01:50:26 pm »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,147
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #20 on: March 20, 2024, 01:52:12 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on March 20, 2024, 01:48:50 pm
Slip of the fingers.  :-[

That's what they said..
  :tosser :puke2
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,866
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #21 on: March 20, 2024, 01:53:51 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on March 20, 2024, 01:48:50 pm
Slip of the fingers.  :-[

Whoops. This isn't Greggs mate.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,095
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #22 on: March 20, 2024, 05:02:05 pm »
This might be flippant, out of context or in the wrong place but please can we use either basic or superior intelligence on throw-ins?

FML we are shite at them, so inoffensive and negative with zero creativity.

As you were  ;D
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,400
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #23 on: March 20, 2024, 05:07:31 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 20, 2024, 05:02:05 pm
This might be flippant, out of context or in the wrong place but please can we use either basic or superior intelligence on throw-ins?

FML we are shite at them, so inoffensive and negative with zero creativity.

As you were  ;D

Close your eyes and hope for the best may be a better option.  :D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,195
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #24 on: March 20, 2024, 05:35:02 pm »
Does not seem to have helped so far. Maybe they trained the model on all corner kicks, and not just successful ones...
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,896
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #25 on: March 20, 2024, 05:43:02 pm »
Is Robbo using pornhub? The man struggles to clear the first defend pretty much all the time.
Logged

Online itihasas

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #26 on: March 20, 2024, 09:34:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 20, 2024, 05:02:05 pm
This might be flippant, out of context or in the wrong place but please can we use either basic or superior intelligence on throw-ins?

FML we are shite at them, so inoffensive and negative with zero creativity.

As you were  ;D

Tony Pulis better than any algorithm out there
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,641
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #27 on: March 20, 2024, 10:43:26 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 20, 2024, 05:02:05 pm
This might be flippant, out of context or in the wrong place but please can we use either basic or superior intelligence on throw-ins?

FML we are shite at them, so inoffensive and negative with zero creativity.

As you were  ;D
Maybe we should get that throw in coach back
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,147
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #28 on: March 21, 2024, 07:26:06 am »
Quote from: PaulF on March 20, 2024, 10:43:26 pm
Maybe we should get that throw in coach back

Chelsea just poached Brentfords set piece specialist, big business now..
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,386
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #29 on: March 21, 2024, 11:27:17 am »
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,401
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #30 on: March 21, 2024, 11:52:57 am »
feel like it shouldn't take AI to suggest Robbo should take less corners
Logged
YNWA.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,386
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #31 on: March 21, 2024, 11:56:46 am »
Quote from: John C on March 20, 2024, 05:02:05 pm
This might be flippant, out of context or in the wrong place but please can we use either basic or superior intelligence on throw-ins?

FML we are shite at them, so inoffensive and negative with zero creativity.

As you were  ;D
glad it's not just me - so fed up of robbo bouncing it slowly to the stomach of someone under pressure, on the side of their wrong foot. it's like he's constantly experimenting to find the worst height and side to throw it

that throw in coach is truly a conman ;D he said robbo and trent were the best throw in takers in the world
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,625
  • Red since '64
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #32 on: March 21, 2024, 01:36:10 pm »
Corners, free kicks, throw ins. All dead ball situations are being subject to scrutiny and analysis by football boffins.

Whod have thought only a few seasons back, that Arsenal would be amongst the clubs benefitting most from corner routines (mostly involving fouling the keeper and blocking key markers)? Weve got to the stage when taking one for the team - the old professional foul, has been expanded to so many other areas of strategic coaching. Throw ins at L.F.C is an interesting one; what happened to that specialist coach?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #33 on: March 21, 2024, 02:31:48 pm »
It doesn't seem like anything that is going to lead innovation.  It would surely treat corners like that delivered by De Bruyne as outliers, which is what they are as is the case with anything novel and innovative.  It's good that the club are investigating it though as any advantage it could deliver would be invaluable, just so long as we don't become too dependent on it.

We're always amongst the higher clubs when it comes to goals from corners but it often feels like it's down to sheer weight of corners won.  This season we've had 50% more corners than Everton, for example.

Arsenal have been really good with short corners this season but I think that's predominantly because they use Odegaard as the short-corner receiver.  They're effectively creating lots of open play moments with a full penalty area and their best passer/most creative player on the ball.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,070
  • Bam!
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #34 on: March 21, 2024, 02:59:54 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 21, 2024, 02:31:48 pm
It doesn't seem like anything that is going to lead innovation.  It would surely treat corners like that delivered by De Bruyne as outliers, which is what they are as is the case with anything novel and innovative.  It's good that the club are investigating it though as any advantage it could deliver would be invaluable, just so long as we don't become too dependent on it.

We're always amongst the higher clubs when it comes to goals from corners but it often feels like it's down to sheer weight of corners won.  This season we've had 50% more corners than Everton, for example.

Arsenal have been really good with short corners this season but I think that's predominantly because they use Odegaard as the short-corner receiver.  They're effectively creating lots of open play moments with a full penalty area and their best passer/most creative player on the ball.

Arsenal constantly have new tactics at corners and obviously work really hard on them when they feel there is a weakness in opposition. They look dangerous so often because they are structured and have a plan, rather than just getting the big fellas up and putting a ball in.

At the rate we need, every single advantage should be taken. The same was said about the throw in coach, and if this is going to improve us then great. Matip and Konate need to learn to head the ball better when attacking though! :D
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,922
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Liverpool are using Google Deepmind to work on corner positioning
« Reply #35 on: Today at 02:07:21 am »
Most of our corners are outswingers 59% I think with 1.6% of our players being in the six yard area and Virg connecting with something like 29% of them in the penalty area . I seen that in me Ma's today on some channel she has.  Fascinating stuff
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 