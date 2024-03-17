« previous next »
Author Topic: Southern Wanker Watch  (Read 569 times)

Southern Wanker Watch
« on: March 17, 2024, 08:18:26 am »
So, if you live in the North of our fine country, which in no way is now shite after 14 years of bellend rule, the privilledged twats that live down south fucking moan about shite we can only dream of.

"Meh meh meh - our trains are shite" - yeah we know you entitled titwanks. We get your fucking broken second hand jizz carriages once they are fucked, while you get brand new ones you massive gobshites.

What are they moaning about today?

The M25. Get fucked and stop crying you Southern shithouses. We dream of a motorway that is closed and knackered while we walk around wi' flat caps and t'whippet to drink pints o' Double Diamond in pubs heated by brass baskets full o' coal.
Re: Southern Wanker Watch
« Reply #1 on: March 17, 2024, 12:04:23 pm »
No motorway is worse than the M6 junctions 6 to 10a.

This is the way
W

Re: Southern Wanker Watch
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:46:13 am »
waah waah waah the southerns were mean to us
Re: Southern Wanker Watch
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:30:30 am »
Quick question before we begin, where exactly is this 'South' ?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ENeCYwms-Cc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ENeCYwms-Cc</a>

Mahogany Mahogany.
Re: Southern Wanker Watch
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:14:26 am »
Mahogany is very far up north - and usually on New Years Eve.
Re: Southern Wanker Watch
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:16:59 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 09:30:30 am
Quick question before we begin, where exactly is this 'South' ?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ENeCYwms-Cc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ENeCYwms-Cc</a>

Mahogany Mahogany.

The South is anywhere south of Runcorn.
Re: Southern Wanker Watch
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:19:36 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:16:59 am
The South is anywhere south of RuncornDundee.
Re: Southern Wanker Watch
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:10:36 pm »
Yah, whats your favourite line on the tubeeeeeeee? I lahvvvvv the Metropolitan but Jonty prefers Piccadilly
Re: Southern Wanker Watch
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:49:21 pm »
Re: Southern Wanker Watch
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 03:10:36 pm
Yah, whats your favourite line on the tubeeeeeeee? I lahvvvvv the Metropolitan but Jonty prefers Piccadilly

I reckon Jonty lives in Hounslow East.
Re: Southern Wanker Watch
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:06:19 pm »
How about Cheddar cheese? I reckon you've got a taste for that Andy.
Re: Southern Wanker Watch
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:44:38 am »
When I was queuing to get into Cardiff station after the 2001 Cup Final, Arsenal fans were moaning like hell about the distance they'd had to travel to get  to the game  ::)
