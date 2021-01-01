« previous next »
Author Topic: The RAWK public apology thread  (Read 169 times)

The RAWK public apology thread
« on: Yesterday at 11:38:26 am »
We all go off on one sometimes, we post shite, throw insults around, get angry and annoyed, and things can get heated.

I think everyone on here is great - even those I don't agree with all the time - or even any of the time :)


But there are some great, fun, interesting, serious and knowledgeable people on here and you really can learn shit and there is some really brilliant stuff to read.



So.. Perhaps when we do go off on one, fall out with people, get angry or just talk shite, there might be a place for a little thread to post sorry in. I feel I might be using this quite a lot.



Sorry for going off on one (again) recently (again) and being a knob (again) and also talking some shite (again) - been a mad week for the Reds and the Tories haven't helped with the 1984ication attempts in the UK plus that fat Orange blurt overseas popping back into the public eye, not to mention that gimp Frottage and his knobhead mates.


Anyway! Onwards! And upwards!

UTMFR.
Re: The RAWK public apology thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:15:28 pm »
You do come across to some as a loon on here, but I have met you and know you're sound.
So there..   ;)
Re: The RAWK public apology thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:16:57 pm »
Knobhead
Re: The RAWK public apology thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:38:39 pm »
Bellend
Re: The RAWK public apology thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:43:28 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 01:16:57 pm
Knobhead
Takes one to know one . . .

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:38:39 pm
Bellend
Same goes for you . . .
Re: The RAWK public apology thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:19:44 am »
Re: The RAWK public apology thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:20:06 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:38:39 pm
Bellend

You say it's like it's a bad thing :(
Re: The RAWK public apology thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:29:14 am »
Texan.
