Yes, but we also finished 8th and then secured 4th place the following season on the last game week and we were all delighted as we were not expecting title challenges from day one and understood the rebuild required time and multiple transfer windows. I really dont see the need for Tottenham to sack Ange or for him to be under pressure this early on and make another Nuno or Mourinho appointment.



It was also about the football we played and the spirit in which we played and the fact we as fans were expected to be part of it.All romanticised tosh of course.Klopp showed at Dortmund that he was a modern Shankly. He was taking us with him wherever it ended up and we went with him.Strangely it was the Dortmund game at Anfield that showed just what was possible. Momentum. Moving ever forwards. Tails up ears back and going for it.We lost two finals but by the gods we went and did it with style.If it wasnt for a cheating Spaniard bastard centre half, we might have done better against Madrid, in Kiev.But he rallied us, rallied the players and on we went.I dont care what happens to the rest of the season. I just want to enjoy how a Klopp team will never give in and like Robbo against City that time, keep chasing until the only option for the opposition is to lie down and hope the ref saves them.Its been some ride, and I think we might have a few laughs before its over.