Author Topic: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March  (Read 6171 times)

Offline Slippers

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 08:03:06 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 06:58:58 pm
Hang on, didn't they win the league in October?

They did indeed,how soon some forget.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 08:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:01:04 pm
I don't think there's any place for schadenfreude in football.

That's a shame, he has a lovely left foot.
Offline newterp

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 08:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 07:49:51 pm
I have no idea how we can put that label on him. Tottenham finished 8th last season, sold Kane, and are a few points off 4th in his first season.

Yes, hes never going to be Klopp, but Jurgen needed a few seasons to build the squad. Im not exactly sure what Ange was supposed to achieve in his first season with such a mediocre team from last season without oil money. Seems like a real decent guy as well, reminds me of some of the stuff Klopp has done for sick fans. https://youtu.be/m7R_Loroh68?si=Z2cxI2vXIXBUpxFD

Is there no in-between? Hes clearly not a terrible manager and has done a serviceable job so far.

Didn't Klopp take over a team mid season and lead them to 2 cup finals his first season?
Offline FlashGordon

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 08:45:00 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:42:59 pm
Didn't Klopp take over a team mid season and lead them to 2 cup finals his first season?

Checkmate.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 08:59:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:42:59 pm
Didn't Klopp take over a team mid season and lead them to 2 cup finals his first season?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i-5r7-R2UsI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i-5r7-R2UsI</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-5r7-R2UsI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-5r7-R2UsI

Offline Vegeta

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 09:00:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:42:59 pm
Didn't Klopp take over a team mid season and lead them to 2 cup finals his first season?
Yes, but we also finished 8th and then secured 4th place the following season on the last game week and we were all delighted as we were not expecting title challenges from day one and understood the rebuild required time and multiple transfer windows. I really dont see the need for Tottenham to sack Ange or for him to be under pressure this early on and make another Nuno or Mourinho appointment.
Offline JRed

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 09:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:00:54 pm
Yes, but we also finished 8th and then secured 4th place the following season, and we were all delighted as we were not expecting title challenges from day one and understood the rebuild required time and multiple transfer windows. I really dont see the need for Tottenham to sack Ange or for him to be under pressure this early on and make another Nuno or Mourinho appointment.
We?
Offline newterp

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 09:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:00:54 pm
Yes, but we also finished 8th and then secured 4th place the following season on the last game week and we were all delighted as we were not expecting title challenges from day one and understood the rebuild required time and multiple transfer windows. I really dont see the need for Tottenham to sack Ange or for him to be under pressure this early on and make another Nuno or Mourinho appointment.

But Spurs did/do spend - there is some weird fallacy they don't. Their squad was nowhere as bad as the revisionism of London media makes it out to be AND they got a ton of money for Kane - all of which was invested.

As a note - I like Postecoglu but 1) I have the bullshit media giving him and spurs a free pass after annointing them champs after 10 games, 2) he also said they were in the title race again at the start of the new year - they weren't, and 3) saying I will never stop playing a high line even if facign defeat isn't brave - it's foolhardy and shows hubris.
Offline The North Bank

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 09:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:00:54 pm
Yes, but we also finished 8th and then secured 4th place the following season on the last game week and we were all delighted as we were not expecting title challenges from day one and understood the rebuild required time and multiple transfer windows. I really dont see the need for Tottenham to sack Ange or for him to be under pressure this early on and make another Nuno or Mourinho appointment.

No one wants ange sacked mate, its just football mate.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:13:28 pm
No one wants ange sacked mate, its just football mate.
Angie, Angie
When will those clouds all disappear?
Angie, Angie
Where will it lead us from here?
With no lovin' in our souls
And no money in our coats
You can't say we're satisfied
Angie, Angie
You can't say we never tried
Offline Dim Glas

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 09:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:00:54 pm
Yes, but we also finished 8th and then secured 4th place the following season on the last game week and we were all delighted as we were not expecting title challenges from day one and understood the rebuild required time and multiple transfer windows. I really dont see the need for Tottenham to sack Ange or for him to be under pressure this early on and make another Nuno or Mourinho appointment.

No one is saying he should be sacked!

But of course hell need to do a heck of a lot more with this team next season. With no European football, he should be able to do considerably more this season than he has, so if they dont get CL this season, its a failure. Pressure will be on next season.
Offline The North Bank

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 09:16:21 pm »
Lost 3-0 to fulham, but we know who we are mate. 
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 09:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:00:54 pm
Yes, but we also finished 8th and then secured 4th place the following season on the last game week and we were all delighted as we were not expecting title challenges from day one and understood the rebuild required time and multiple transfer windows. I really dont see the need for Tottenham to sack Ange or for him to be under pressure this early on and make another Nuno or Mourinho appointment.

"We"  ;)
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 09:21:16 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm
Angie, Angie
When will those clouds all disappear? Mate
Angie, Angie
Where will it lead us from here? Mate
With no lovin' in our souls
And no money in our coats
You can't say we're satisfied, Mate
Angie, Angie
You can't say we never tried, Mate
Offline RJH

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 09:23:19 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:13:37 pm
Barely touched the ball and when he did he was about as dangerous as prime Markovic

Doku's Goal+4 Assists against Bournemouth seems to have been enough for him for the season.

Since then, in 19 apperances in all comps he has managed no assists and a single goal - scoring City's fifth against Huddersfield in the FA Cup.

Offline CHOPPER

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 09:23:42 pm »
Offline decosabute

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 10:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:00:54 pm
Yes, but we also finished 8th and then secured 4th place the following season on the last game week and we were all delighted as we were not expecting title challenges from day one and understood the rebuild required time and multiple transfer windows. I really dont see the need for Tottenham to sack Ange or for him to be under pressure this early on and make another Nuno or Mourinho appointment.

90% of the point of these threads is to either laugh at the opposition if they're shit, or vent annoyance if they do well. Save the level-headed Spurs analysis for somewhere else, like thefightingcock.co.uk.
Offline FiSh77

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 10:23:20 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:06:12 pm
90% of the point of these threads is to either laugh at the opposition if they're shit, or vent annoyance if they do well. Save the level-headed Spurs analysis for somewhere else, like thefightingcock.co.uk.

Trouble is those laughing at them now will be fucking fuming when they lose to Abu Dhabi & Arsenal, we could really do with them hitting a bit of form and if they do us a favour they're welcome to 4th place

An absolute nothing club but there's a lot of weird c*nts on here who would happily cut our own throats to see these fail for shits and giggles, must be cockneys? cos nobody north of Watford gap gives a fuck about them
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 10:30:09 pm »
Granted, Spurs sold Kane, but they spent that money and an additional £150m.  They still seem unbelievably fragile and concede goals for fun.  I don't see any improvement, either results wise or performance.  Just Spurs being Spurs.
Offline 12C

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 10:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:00:54 pm
Yes, but we also finished 8th and then secured 4th place the following season on the last game week and we were all delighted as we were not expecting title challenges from day one and understood the rebuild required time and multiple transfer windows. I really dont see the need for Tottenham to sack Ange or for him to be under pressure this early on and make another Nuno or Mourinho appointment.

It was also about the football we played and the spirit in which we played and the fact we as fans were expected to be part of it.
All romanticised tosh of course.
Klopp showed at Dortmund that he was a modern Shankly. He was taking us with him wherever it ended up and we went with him.
Strangely it was the Dortmund game at Anfield that showed just what was possible. Momentum. Moving ever forwards. Tails up ears back and going for it.
We lost two finals but by the gods we went and did it with style.
If it wasnt for a cheating Spaniard bastard centre half, we might have done better against Madrid, in Kiev. 
But he rallied us, rallied the players and on we went.
I dont care what happens to the rest of the season. I just want to enjoy how a Klopp team will never give in and like Robbo against City that time, keep chasing until the only option for the opposition is to lie down and hope the ref saves them.
Its been some ride, and I think we might have a few laughs before its over.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 11:35:13 pm »
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #501 on: Today at 05:43:22 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:53:46 pm

Brendan Rodgers with a didgeridoo.

:lmao
