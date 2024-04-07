https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/manchester-united-v-liverpool-fc-7-apr-2024-0330pm-328
SELLING DETAILS
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture
against Manchester United on Sunday April 7, 2024.
Location: Old Trafford
Kick-off: 15:30Allocation: 3008
The reduction in comparison to the allocation received last season is a result of seating configuration changes within the visitors section.
Disabled allocation: 28 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.
Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.
Prices: Adult: £30
Over 65: £25
Young Adult (18-20): £25
16-17 years: £20
Juniors (Under 16): £20
Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.
Please note that all supporters under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an individual aged 16 or over.
NFC Access: Supporters will be required to download a one-off digital pass to their smartphone to gain access to Old Trafford. Supporters will be emailed
their digital pass ahead of the game. Dates of when your digital pass will be emailed to you, will be published on our Ticket Fulfilment page.
Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes WILL NOT be activated for stadium entry for this game.
Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded
during season 2022-23.
First sale: 13 or more games: from 8.15am on Monday March 18 until 10.45am on Tuesday March 19.
First sale status: Guaranteed one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of
10 tickets per booking.
Second sale: 12 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Tuesday March 19.
Second sale status: NOT guaranteed first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Third sale: 11 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Tuesday March 19.
Third sale status: NOT guaranteed first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Fourth sale: 10 or more games: from 3pm on Tuesday March 19.
Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264
2222, option 2.
Stadium Notes: Safe Standing - Blocks S229, E230, E231 and E232 are in a safe standing area and it is not recommended that tickets for children are
purchased in these areas as their view might be impeded by standing adults.
Old Trafford is a cashless stadium.
All supporters should refer to the following:
Access statement
Visiting Supporters Guide
Getting Here
Prohibited Items
General notes:
Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT
available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.
Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.
Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future
seasons.
Important Links: For ticketing Terms & Conditions click here.
For the Sanctions policy click here.
For ticket fulfilment (delivery & collection of tickets) click here
For coach travel click here
For away support information click here
Expedia Live: Travel to follow the Reds. Earn points and save with Expedia, LFCs Official Travel Partner. Find out more here.