SELLING DETAILSLiverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixtureagainst Manchester United on Sunday April 7, 2024.Location: Old TraffordKick-off: 15:30The reduction in comparison to the allocation received last season is a result of seating configuration changes within the visitors section.Disabled allocation: 28 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Prices: Adult: £30Over 65: £25Young Adult (18-20): £2516-17 years: £20Juniors (Under 16): £20Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.Please note that all supporters under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an individual aged 16 or over.NFC Access: Supporters will be required to download a one-off digital pass to their smartphone to gain access to Old Trafford. Supporters will be emailedtheir digital pass ahead of the game. Dates of when your digital pass will be emailed to you, will be published on our Ticket Fulfilment page.Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes WILL NOT be activated for stadium entry for this game.Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recordedduring season 2022-23.First sale: 13 or more games: from 8.15am on Monday March 18 until 10.45am on Tuesday March 19.First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of10 tickets per booking.Second sale: 12 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Tuesday March 19.Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Third sale: 11 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Tuesday March 19.Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Fourth sale: 10 or more games: from 3pm on Tuesday March 19.Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 2642222, option 2.Stadium Notes: Safe Standing - Blocks S229, E230, E231 and E232 are in a safe standing area and it is not recommended that tickets for children arepurchased in these areas as their view might be impeded by standing adults.Old Trafford is a cashless stadium.All supporters should refer to the following: Access statement Visiting Supporters Guide Getting Here Prohibited ItemsGeneral notes:Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOTavailable to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in futureseasons.Important Links: For ticketing Terms & Conditions click here.For the Sanctions policy click here.For ticket fulfilment (delivery & collection of tickets) click hereFor coach travel click hereFor away support information click hereExpedia Live: Travel to follow the Reds. Earn points and save with Expedia, LFCs Official Travel Partner. Find out more here.