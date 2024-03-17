So, I've had a query from Draex about an ad featuring Ian Rush. I think it's a grey area because it's a promotion for a stand they're sponsoring at Acrington Stanley and not about the brand itself. The brand is kind of the point of this category. I'm leaning towards no, but I'm happy to hear opinions on it.



The ad in question -



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ubf-bvR7d2I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ubf-bvR7d2I</a>





