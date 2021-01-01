Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
[
3
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread (Read 921 times)
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,723
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
«
Reply #80 on:
Today
at 03:46:05 am »
I have sent my pick to Betty in case I am sleeping message betts.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
2
[
3
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Page created in 0.034 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2