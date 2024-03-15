« previous next »
The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
March 15, 2024, 06:29:12 am
Quote from: Betty Blue on March 14, 2024, 05:49:58 pm
One thing to think about before we kick off on Monday -

Do we make it so people can nominate their picks for multiple categories which keeps options open, or have to decide on only one category and therefore no flexibility to change them later.

e.g. King Kenny could be picked as [1], [7], [10] and probably a few others.

Last time we did this we allowed multi-categories. I don't mind what people prefer.

Id go with sticking with categories.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
March 15, 2024, 11:54:19 am
Quote from: Air Jota on March 15, 2024, 02:39:58 am
Any room for one more?

There's always room. Welcome, mate  :)

Lastrador confirmed they're in over PM too. So we're at 17 now. I'll leave it a couple of days more in case anyone else wants to jump in. Othewise draft order will go up over the weekend with Monday the start day.

Quote from: Draex on March 15, 2024, 06:29:12 am
Id go with sticking with categories.

Sorry, not sure if I explained it right. Both ways you would stick with whatever categories you nominated the players for when you picked them. Just in the second scenario you could nominate multiple ones to give yourself flexibility as you cross all of them out. But you couldn't retrospectively change those categories.

The first option is simpler to follow (and easier for me to keep track of), so fine with me to go with that if that's the preferred line. Second way is more tactical and forgiving for not being stuck down positional cul-de-sacs.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
March 15, 2024, 12:34:23 pm
Thank you! Im sure I'll do terribly
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
March 15, 2024, 03:12:09 pm
Quote from: Air Jota on March 15, 2024, 02:59:12 am
Balls deep?

You took both the red and blue pill didn't you?
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
Yesterday at 11:47:39 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on March 14, 2024, 05:49:58 pm
One thing to think about before we kick off on Monday -

Do we make it so people can nominate their picks for multiple categories which keeps options open, or have to decide on only one category and therefore no flexibility to change them later.

e.g. King Kenny could be picked as [1], [7], [10] and probably a few others.

Last time we did this we allowed multi-categories. I don't mind what people prefer.

Never been a fan of swapping and changing, BB. Category should be posted along with pick and stay as such. The coulda, woulda, shoulda, bleating is all part of the game. Great draft btw. I'm loving the goal celebrations category...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/31poTBZUxXc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/31poTBZUxXc</a>
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
Today at 01:11:39 am
Me and Prof have been stratergising for days now. You ain;t ready...
