There are undoubtedly positives for all parties in multi club ownership, but it really does eat away at the moral element of how I perceive the game and where the game’s going.



There’s nothing romantic about a smaller time club receiving investment as part of a scheme to monopolise football and essentially beef up the clubs at the very top. It’s not much different to what we’ve said about clubs like City and Newcastle. The game should be about parity, spreading funds and levelling the playing field, it shouldn’t be about winning lottery tickets and turning clubs into farms for Europe’s elite. Our own club is a pillar of its community, could you imagine if we weren’t lucky enough to be the giant that we are and news was breaking a big club’s owner was purchasing us as part of a plan to professionalise farming talent to feed the food chain at the top? Where’s the soul in that? Is that what people really want from the sport?



The game I fell in love with continues drift further and further away into the sunset. We’re being told that new sustainability rules etc should be levelling things, preventing domination etc but this just stinks of another loophole. What’s the next way to break the financial shackles? Buy a club abroad, sign untested talented for true valuations then sign them for your top club at a fraction of the price, with your own money staying in your own pocket. Genius? Revolting.