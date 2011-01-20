Difficult this as I can think of more music that makes me cry, rather than songs. But there are two.When I saw the film Watership Down, Bright Eyes but I was only young then.Back to Black by Amy Winehouse as I always think it was such a waste of a good talent and it was a really honest song from her about her demons.Another one I have thought of, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Judy Garland from the film Meet Me in St Louis. I always used to watch it with my mum and now that song starts me off.