Author Topic: Songs that make you cry  (Read 241 times)

Songs that make you cry
« on: Yesterday at 08:59:58 pm »
There are certain songs that stand out and are so heartfelt that you hear them and you have to cry


I'll start us off.

Redemption Song by Bob Marley. Such a wonderful and heartfelt song. Full of passion and full of love

Played it before and I'm fucking sobbing but in a good way x
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:04:43 pm »
The Dubliners/Luke Kelly's version of The Town I loved So Well.

Our Dad used to play it to us kids when were young.
It's about the troubles in Ireland and it really brought that home and still does for me.

Makes me blub every time.
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:06:10 pm »
Eva Cassidy's version of 'Somewhere over the rainbow'. She hits a beautiful note right near the end of the song that makes me well up. So sad that she died so young. What an incredible voice she had.
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:11:38 pm »
Difficult this as I can think of more music that makes me cry, rather than songs. But there are two.

When I saw the film Watership Down, Bright Eyes but I was only young then.  ;)

Back to Black by Amy Winehouse as I always think it was such a waste of a good talent and it was a really honest song from her about her demons.  :(

Another one I have thought of, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Judy Garland from the film Meet Me in St Louis. I always used to watch it with my mum and now that song starts me off.
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:04:43 pm
The Dubliners/Luke Kelly's version of The Town I loved So Well.

Our Dad used to play it to us kids when were young.
It's about the troubles in Ireland and it really brought that home and still does for me.

Makes me blub every time.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wbIZWbX07fE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wbIZWbX07fE</a>
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:19:57 pm »
Pearl Jam - Just Breathe

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XTb9GNIxpMk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XTb9GNIxpMk</a>
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:21:00 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:11:38 pm
Difficult this as I can think of more music that makes me cry, rather than songs. But there are two.

When I saw the film Watership Down, Bright Eyes but I was only young then.  ;)

Back to Black by Amy Winehouse as I always think it was such a waste of a good talent and it was a really honest song from her about her demons.  :(

Another one I have thought of, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Judy Garland from the film Meet Me in St Louis. I always used to watch it with my mum and now that song starts me off.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9S26LA8Bk14" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9S26LA8Bk14</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TJAfLE39ZZ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TJAfLE39ZZ8</a>
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:22:07 pm »
You're traumatising me again, Andy? Thanks.  ;D
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:23:24 pm »
Small town boy by Bronski beat.

Its just so desperately sad
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:25:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:23:24 pm
Small town boy by Bronski beat.

Its just so desperately sad

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yv5xonFSC4c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yv5xonFSC4c</a>


xx
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:26:52 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/88sARuFu-tc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/88sARuFu-tc</a>
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:28:10 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:22:07 pm
You're traumatising me again, Andy? Thanks.  ;D

Sorry. :)

Just in that space today. My missus is on holiday for a week and another one left to go and you think it doesn't matter.

But it does.

Being alone makes you think.,..
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:28:10 pm
Sorry. :)

Just in that space today. My missus is on holiday for a week and another one left to go and you think it doesn't matter.

But it does.

Being alone makes you think.,..

I'm only kidding.  :D

We should have that video from Only Fools and Horses when he's singing that song Crying. I always start laughing but then end up in tears of laughter....
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:32:27 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:29:53 pm
I'm only kidding.  :D

We should have that video from Only Fools and Horses when he's singing that song Crying. I always start laughing but then end up in tears of laughter....

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/93VbNiVpAXw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/93VbNiVpAXw</a>
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:33:23 pm »
God bless you, Andy!  :D
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:43:46 pm »
Another one from Luke Kelly that gets me every time.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g43HVlRga7M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g43HVlRga7M</a>
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:43:46 pm
Another one from Luke Kelly that gets me every time.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g43HVlRga7M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g43HVlRga7M</a>

:)
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:48:03 pm »
Two I'm watching right now on Sky Arts.

I Believe - Tears For Fears.

The Working Hour - Tears For Fears.
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:50:14 pm »
Bobby Goldsboro - Honey
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:48:03 pm
Two I'm watching right now on Sky Arts.

I Believe - Tears For Fears.

The Working Hour - Tears For Fears.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aU3aBq7tXs8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aU3aBq7tXs8</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YOY_aqkUTxY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YOY_aqkUTxY</a>
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:53:08 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:50:14 pm
Bobby Goldsboro - Honey

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UKAeeGnAYBo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UKAeeGnAYBo</a>

Lovely song x
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:57:14 pm »
Eric Bogle - And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ufxRotL6uns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ufxRotL6uns</a>
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 09:06:10 pm
Eva Cassidy's version of 'Somewhere over the rainbow'. She hits a beautiful note right near the end of the song that makes me well up. So sad that she died so young. What an incredible voice she had.

This - sets me off every time I hear it.
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:05:57 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YRPBUeVOimU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YRPBUeVOimU</a>


Gets me every time :(
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:07:51 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2rd8VktT8xY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2rd8VktT8xY</a>
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:10:59 pm »
The Cranberries - Linger

When I've had a few, Thirst For Romance by Cherry Ghost.
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:26:52 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/88sARuFu-tc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/88sARuFu-tc</a>
when he goes to shake his dads hand

Gets me every single time

How many people lived that story in real life?
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:17:17 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:10:59 pm
The Cranberries - Linger

When I've had a few, Thirst For Romance by Cherry Ghost.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G6Kspj3OO0s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G6Kspj3OO0s</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p1pXaNJ8ToY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p1pXaNJ8ToY</a>


Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:22:35 pm »
Find this so sad as well

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gOOgUuNPS9I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gOOgUuNPS9I</a>
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:33:04 pm »
Sweet Disposition by Temper Trap. Always takes me back to a very memorable moment in my life when I was a confident young guy who had very high hopes for the future.
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:13:31 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4WXYjm74WFI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4WXYjm74WFI</a>
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:48:27 am »
Because I was listening to it at the time of Hillsborough in '89. And it got me every time.

Through The Barricades - Spandau Ballet.
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:44:57 am »
since my sons suicide, REM everybody hurts.
