I really hope we fuck this cheating lot up badly.



They will come with a specific game plan to nullify us and it's up to us to take the game to them at home.



None of this nervy or edgy stuff that we normally start with in big games (City away, Arsenal away). Just need to get into them right from the off and throw them off any cohesion.



If we get an early goal I can really see us going on to win by maybe a couple. Remember any team this season that has actually given it a go against them has got something. And their defence ain't what everyone thinks it is. They will concede.