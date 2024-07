So that was a penalty but Doku on Mac Allister wasn’t? 🤔



At this stage I have lost any confidence I know what any penalty or foul is any more. It's all so random.The same official will give three different decisions for the same thing in a single game.Think Holland have been hard done to the entire competition. Germany as well seemed to get pretty much everything against them. England been pretty lucky, but then again their diving is always going to help them benefit - not seen every game, but from those I've seen, England do seem to roll around as if they've been mortally injured in pretty much every game only to get up and run around like a spring lamb.Look at the way Kane reacted to kicking the bottom of the lads foot - looked like he'd have to be stretchered off followed by a visit from the horse doctor.