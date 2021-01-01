Anyway, Spain huge favourites to beat tonight's winner surely, they do look the strongest international side in a while and they've got a few players in that side who should make a good push to win the 2026 World Cup. Yamal looks prodigious and it's mental how he's not only inspiring his country to a probable tournament win at 16 but has also played over 50 times for Barca. Nico Williams is very promising on the other side but can see them needing an improvement on Morata. Fabian and Olmo seem like proper tournament players and it makes me sick how good Rodri is, fucking hell. Even Cucurella is looking decent.
Hope Netherlands win tonight, would be great for Virgil and Gakpo to experience an international final, it's probably Van Dijk's last good chance. Trent has ended up being relatively bit part and Gomez was obviously never going to play a minute even though he should have partnered Stones throughout the tournament. If England go to extra time again they're fucked even if they win, if Netherlands win in 90 it'll make for an interesting final but would still fancy Spain.