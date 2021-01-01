« previous next »
jepovic

  Reply #15080 on: Today at 10:12:23 am
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15080 on: Today at 10:12:23 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:32:19 am
I think Spain is better than Liverpool especially with our ageing defence this year which was more cold than hot. Yeah, as you said only Mac could hold a candle against them. Their midfield and forward movement are so fluid that they would run rings around our players.
I think we would have a huge advantage in the boxes though. Van Dijk and Nunez are better than anything Spain has, and they would struggle with crosses.
jepovic

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15081 on: Today at 10:14:56 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:40:50 am
He said post-game that he was bad in the tournament and didn't make any excuses about the mask. Which is good.
This is going to sound like the most ludicrous thing, but in the World Cup Final he didn't kick a ball for 75 minutes. And still came away with a hat-trick. So was he any good? 🤷‍♂️
Bit like Kane. Not involved that much but in the end you cant ignore his goals
Kalito

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15082 on: Today at 11:12:09 am
'Beginning of two legends': Photos of Messi and baby Lamine Yamal resurface

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c7206gj5w28o
steampie

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15083 on: Today at 11:47:14 am
If there's one thing last night's game reinforced for me, it's that I would lose my mind if Mbappé was a Red.

He is so so talented and almost equally as lazy. It's certainly no surprise that a team with him and Neymar failed to win a Champions League. His absolute refusal to track back - or even chase a ball that he himself loses - is just infuriating to me. And I didn't even care who won last night!
So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15084 on: Today at 11:48:04 am
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 11:12:09 am
'Beginning of two legends': Photos of Messi and baby Lamine Yamal resurface

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c7206gj5w28o

Just about to post the same!

He was a very healthy looking chubby baby as well.
thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15085 on: Today at 11:56:59 am
Quote from: steampie on Today at 11:47:14 am
If there's one thing last night's game reinforced for me, it's that I would lose my mind if Mbappé was a Red.

He is so so talented and almost equally as lazy. It's certainly no surprise that a team with him and Neymar failed to win a Champions League. His absolute refusal to track back - or even chase a ball that he himself loses - is just infuriating to me. And I didn't even care who won last night!
Presumably it's on the instruction of the manager but I agree that it would be infuriating to watch.  Yamal was able to cut inside onto his left a lot, not because Hernandez is an idiot but because Hernandez also had to cover the overlapping runs from Navas.

Mbappe's career statistics largely justify such special treatment but when he's not delivering the magic in the final third it really leaves his team exposed.  If you've spent 10 minutes standing on the halfway line watching your teammates chase Spanish shadows then make sure you don't run straight into Navas when you finally get the ball  :butt

I thought Barcola looked really lively when he came on.  His numbers are way down on Mbappe but maybe that will change next season if he's given the opportunity to be the main man.
disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15086 on: Today at 12:00:01 pm
Quote from: steampie on Today at 11:47:14 am
If there's one thing last night's game reinforced for me, it's that I would lose my mind if Mbappé was a Red.

He is so so talented and almost equally as lazy. It's certainly no surprise that a team with him and Neymar failed to win a Champions League. His absolute refusal to track back - or even chase a ball that he himself loses - is just infuriating to me. And I didn't even care who won last night!

That wasn't Mbappe's fault. He was absolutely purring at the time and he produced two moments of brilliance against Madrid who eventually knocked them out with a quick Benzema hat-trick if I remember it correctly. Neymar and Messi really didn't turn up in either game though. I think Mbappe missed a penalty in the first leg actually but it happens to every great player sometimes.

That was the first time he was going to end up at Madrid I think, of course it never happened and they won the tournament anyway. I think if he'd moved then it would have worked out better for him success wise but numbers wise he's actually improved, scoring 85 over his last two seasons with PSG which is pretty insane in a side that's gotten worse. He was poor in the last Euros to be fair and worse this time, but the injury has had a pretty big say in that. Both World Cup's he's played in obviously very good. Surely it'll all work out for him in Madrid, he's too good to fail.
disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15087 on: Today at 12:05:26 pm
Anyway, Spain huge favourites to beat tonight's winner surely, they do look the strongest international side in a while and they've got a few players in that side who should make a good push to win the 2026 World Cup. Yamal looks prodigious and it's mental how he's not only inspiring his country to a probable tournament win at 16 but has also played over 50 times for Barca. Nico Williams is very promising on the other side but can see them needing an improvement on Morata. Fabian and Olmo seem like proper tournament players and it makes me sick how good Rodri is, fucking hell. Even Cucurella is looking decent.

Hope Netherlands win tonight, would be great for Virgil and Gakpo to experience an international final, it's probably Van Dijk's last good chance. Trent has ended up being relatively bit part and Gomez was obviously never going to play a minute even though he should have partnered Stones throughout the tournament. If England go to extra time again they're fucked even if they win, if Netherlands win in 90 it'll make for an interesting final but would still fancy Spain.
Johann Gambolputty

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15088 on: Today at 12:38:31 pm
I've got a feeling Pickford secretly would prefer it going to penalties rather than England win in
normal/extra time, just so he can be the hero. Anyway, a nice Van Dijk bullet header past him in the 119th minute would be funny as fuck.
The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15089 on: Today at 12:47:16 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:31:31 pm
As Neil Atko points out, Johnny Liew's on final whistle match report is stupidly brilliant

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/09/spain-france-euro-2024-semi-final-match-report
Very good read that.
FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15090 on: Today at 12:51:55 pm
Quote from: Johann Gambolputty on Today at 12:38:31 pm
I've got a feeling Pickford secretly would prefer it going to penalties rather than England win in
normal/extra time, just so he can be the hero. Anyway, a nice Van Dijk bullet header past him in the 119th minute would be funny as fuck.

A mis-timed Van Dijk volley in stoppage time bouncing on the top of bar before Cody knocks it into an empty net will do me
B0151?

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15091 on: Today at 02:15:02 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:32:19 am
I think Spain is better than Liverpool especially with our ageing defence this year which was more cold than hot. Yeah, as you said only Mac could hold a candle against them. Their midfield and forward movement are so fluid that they would run rings around our players.
I mean Spain had 38 year old Navas out there last night. Cucurella at LB. Then when it comes to the 2 CBs, not particularly great, I'd definitely prefer VVD and Konate over them.

I think top Prem sides would turnover NTs. Spain only look so good because the quality isnt the best. I dont think it has anywhere near the completeness of that previous great Spain side. Its understandable but they have not faced a team like us. They'd get battered imo.
thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15092 on: Today at 02:34:38 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:15:02 pm
I mean Spain had 38 year old Navas out there last night. Cucurella at LB. Then when it comes to the 2 CBs, not particularly great, I'd definitely prefer VVD and Konate over them.

I think top Prem sides would turnover NTs. Spain only look so good because the quality isnt the best. I dont think it has anywhere near the completeness of that previous great Spain side. Its understandable but they have not faced a team like us. They'd get battered imo.
Spain and Germany are the only European national teams in the top tier that play football anything like a modern top-tier club side.  They attack and defend as a team and have that ability to switch between going for the throat and demoralising the opposition with possession football.

That said, I agree that any of the top three club sides in England would beat Spain or Germany on most occasions.  As much as they look slick and coordinated against other national teams both understandably lack the well-drilled cohesion of the top three Premier League sides.  I think Arsenal would beat them on set-pieces alone!

As brilliant and entertaining as Williams and Lamal have been they've not done anything that Diaz and Salah haven't been doing for us all season (bar maybe the run-in!).  I am a bit envious of Spain/Barca having Pedri though  :o
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15093 on: Today at 04:34:03 pm
Up the Tricky Reds!

https://x.com/NoContextScouse/status/1811021304545395137

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15094 on: Today at 04:40:36 pm
Game is in Dortmund tonght.

ORANGE WALL!
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15095 on: Today at 04:45:04 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:32:19 am
I think Spain is better than Liverpool especially with our ageing defence this year which was more cold than hot. Yeah, as you said only Mac could hold a candle against them. Their midfield and forward movement are so fluid that they would run rings around our players.

Fucking hell what a mad take. We battered City at Anfield and they are way, way better than Spain. An attack of Yamal, Williams and Morata isnt half as good as De Bruyne, Haaland and Foden.
KC7

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15096 on: Today at 04:45:43 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 11:12:09 am
'Beginning of two legends': Photos of Messi and baby Lamine Yamal resurface

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c7206gj5w28o

Mental that.

Testament to Messi too that he is still doing it while Yamal is making his name with the two scoring six hours apart for their national teams.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15097 on: Today at 04:46:54 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:12:23 am
I think we would have a huge advantage in the boxes though. Van Dijk and Nunez are better than anything Spain has, and they would struggle with crosses.

We would batter them at our best. There is nothing this Spain side does that the likes of City dont do.

How many of these Spain players make our side? Seriously?
KC7

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15098 on: Today at 04:58:55 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:15:02 pm
I mean Spain had 38 year old Navas out there last night. Cucurella at LB. Then when it comes to the 2 CBs, not particularly great, I'd definitely prefer VVD and Konate over them.

I think top Prem sides would turnover NTs. Spain only look so good because the quality isnt the best. I dont think it has anywhere near the completeness of that previous great Spain side. Its understandable but they have not faced a team like us. They'd get battered imo.

The great Spanish side was basically Guardiola's Barca with add ons. The midfield three was as good as it gets. The current side is decent, but beatable. Morata up front, your take Palmer every day of the week. Saka and Foden (club level displays), you are taking those two, likewise Rice and Bellingham. Yet there is no comparison when you watch Spain attack in comparison to England, as one is a team, the other an uncoached collection of individuals.

Southgate is in charge of players that if he were a club manager he would get nowhere near managing. At best he gets to work with an Ivan Toney.
Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15099 on: Today at 05:02:18 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:46:54 pm
We would batter them at our best. There is nothing this Spain side does that the likes of City dont do.

How many of these Spain players make our side? Seriously?

The strength of this Spanish side mostly isn't about the individuals, it is how well they work as a team to make them greater than the sum of their parts, unlike England that appears to be trying to do the exact opposite.

I think there's about three of their starting lineup that would interest us if we could get them away from their clubs.
FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15100 on: Today at 05:02:53 pm
Deffo put Dutch in Scottish Irish and Welsh group of fans as showing off 'soft' nationalism but main aim is to have fun and drink.

Unlike some..
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15101 on: Today at 05:03:56 pm
Southgate's skill at managing seems to be about the same level I'd bring to the task.

if by some incredible fluke he ever wins anything with England I expect him to do a Mission Impossible rip-the-mask off and we'll see Hodgson.
