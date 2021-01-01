If there's one thing last night's game reinforced for me, it's that I would lose my mind if Mbappé was a Red.



He is so so talented and almost equally as lazy. It's certainly no surprise that a team with him and Neymar failed to win a Champions League. His absolute refusal to track back - or even chase a ball that he himself loses - is just infuriating to me. And I didn't even care who won last night!



That wasn't Mbappe's fault. He was absolutely purring at the time and he produced two moments of brilliance against Madrid who eventually knocked them out with a quick Benzema hat-trick if I remember it correctly. Neymar and Messi really didn't turn up in either game though. I think Mbappe missed a penalty in the first leg actually but it happens to every great player sometimes.That was the first time he was going to end up at Madrid I think, of course it never happened and they won the tournament anyway. I think if he'd moved then it would have worked out better for him success wise but numbers wise he's actually improved, scoring 85 over his last two seasons with PSG which is pretty insane in a side that's gotten worse. He was poor in the last Euros to be fair and worse this time, but the injury has had a pretty big say in that. Both World Cup's he's played in obviously very good. Surely it'll all work out for him in Madrid, he's too good to fail.