Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 10:06:48 pm
Congratulations Spain.  Worthy winners of the tournament
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 10:08:44 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:01:28 pm
Netherlands or England won't lay a glove on Spain. With England's defence in particular they could be massacred by that side.

This may be true, but there's still no doubt in my mind that England have a better team on paper than Spain still.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 10:10:04 pm
deschamps would make a cracking vampire.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 10:10:09 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:02:06 pm
First time France have lost a knockout game in 90 minutes in a decade.

Is that one more than Ireland in that time?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 10:11:54 pm
I feel people are underestimating the Dutch.  They're definitely playing better than England and I'd expect them to advance because, really how much more luck does Southgate have?

Spain and Netherlands would be a pretty even final for me.  (Though wish the Dutch had someone other than Memphis for that spot.)
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 10:18:18 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:02:36 pm
The plan for the tournament seemed to be give it to Mbappe and hope for the best. He broke his nose first game and hasn't performed and there's been no other plan.

Dembele has been hopeless since he left Dortmund and continually starts on the other side. Muani is nothing special.

Indeed. That about sums it up. The thing is Deschamps did a great job in uniting the French team when he took over in 2012 and got them playing as a team for the first time since 2006. But he also got lucky having a golden generation land at his feet with Mbappe the crown jewels. France never played great football under him, but the stability at least allowed them to do well at tournaments and not start in-fighting as they had for many years. Despite this he always played his favourites. Dembele and Upamecano are just another two in a long line of out of form players he persisted on playing. I've no doubt Pogba would still be at the heart of the side were he not banned. However, this is almost definitely the end of the road. You could see the players barely looked arsed tonight. They weren't pressing or harrowing Spain even in the dying minutes. This very much looked like a group of players who have stopped playing for their manager. Maybe even they got sick of the negative football.

Edit: Despite the World Cup win in 2018, I will always feel slightly rueful that we never got to see Wenger take charge of France. I'm not sure if he'd have actually taken the job, but leaving Arsenal in 2018 I had a slither of hope that he'd want to take on the role. At 74 and being out of the game so long, it's probably too late for him now.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 10:26:26 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:18:18 pm
Indeed. That about sums it up. The thing is Deschamps did a great job in uniting the French team when he took over in 2012 and got them playing as a team for the first time since 2006. But he also got lucky having a golden generation land at his feet with Mbappe the crown jewels. France never played great football under him, but the stability at least allowed them to do well at tournaments and not start in-fighting as they had for many years. Despite this he always played his favourites. Dembele and Upamecano are just another two in a long line of out of form players he persisted on playing. I've no doubt Pogba would still be at the heart of the side were he not banned. However, this is almost definitely the end of the road. You could see the players barely looked arsed tonight. They weren't pressing or harrowing Spain even in the dying minutes. This very much looked like a group of players who have stopped playing for their manager. Maybe even they got sick of the negative football.

He's been there far too long. A bit like Germany and Low. Both won the World Cup after a few near misses, were never great tactically, but then stayed for a few more tournaments where the football got progressively worse (Germany had big World Cup flop in 2018 and the early Euros exit to England). They've at least been reinvigorated at this tournament with Nagelsmann there. Ultimately both lost to Spain but France football wise haven't turned up at all, with what is a better squad than Germany and Spain - although you might not think so with some of the rubbish Deschamps picks. Germany-Spain would have been the fair final really. England and France with the best squads have stunk the tournament out, although England have a chance to redeem themselves.

I thought Zidane or someone would have come in after the last World Cup.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 10:26:43 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:10:09 pm
Is that one more than Ireland in that time?
Equal actually, they beat us in Euro 2016. So which is the better footballing country, Ireland or France? Hard to say really.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 10:31:31 pm
As Neil Atko points out, Johnny Liew's on final whistle match report is stupidly brilliant

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/09/spain-france-euro-2024-semi-final-match-report
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 10:39:09 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:08:44 pm
This may be true, but there's still no doubt in my mind that England have a better team on paper than Spain still.

That may be true but it'll count for nothing, even if they make it.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 10:41:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:10:09 pm
Is that one more than Ireland in that time?

We'll take solace in the fact the majority of our support ayt tournaments aren't right wing shit stains! :P
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 10:42:42 pm
spain have been the best team in the tournament so far

will be interesting to see what tomorrows game brings
