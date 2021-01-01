The plan for the tournament seemed to be give it to Mbappe and hope for the best. He broke his nose first game and hasn't performed and there's been no other plan.



Dembele has been hopeless since he left Dortmund and continually starts on the other side. Muani is nothing special.



Indeed. That about sums it up. The thing is Deschamps did a great job in uniting the French team when he took over in 2012 and got them playing as a team for the first time since 2006. But he also got lucky having a golden generation land at his feet with Mbappe the crown jewels. France never played great football under him, but the stability at least allowed them to do well at tournaments and not start in-fighting as they had for many years. Despite this he always played his favourites. Dembele and Upamecano are just another two in a long line of out of form players he persisted on playing. I've no doubt Pogba would still be at the heart of the side were he not banned. However, this is almost definitely the end of the road. You could see the players barely looked arsed tonight. They weren't pressing or harrowing Spain even in the dying minutes. This very much looked like a group of players who have stopped playing for their manager. Maybe even they got sick of the negative football.Edit: Despite the World Cup win in 2018, I will always feel slightly rueful that we never got to see Wenger take charge of France. I'm not sure if he'd have actually taken the job, but leaving Arsenal in 2018 I had a slither of hope that he'd want to take on the role. At 74 and being out of the game so long, it's probably too late for him now.