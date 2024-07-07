« previous next »
Online Elmo!

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14640 on: July 7, 2024, 11:05:46 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on July  7, 2024, 11:03:22 pm
I don't think anything that encourages either team to play for a draw is a good idea.

Well I guess the point is it forces at least one team to play for a win. As it is it seems often both teams are happy to play for pens.
Online SamLad

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14641 on: July 7, 2024, 11:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July  7, 2024, 10:55:46 pm
Had this idea proposed to me today, not sure I agree but it's interesting. The amound of penalty shootouts you have been in counts against you, so if you go through extra time in a knockout round, if you have been in 1 penalty shootout so far in the tournament, and your opponents have had zero, you go out without a penalty shootout. If youo have had 2 and the opponents have had 1, you go out etc. If you are equal it goes to penalties....

Thoughts?
second-dumbest idea on the board today  :)
Online Elmo!

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14642 on: July 7, 2024, 11:21:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July  7, 2024, 11:20:00 pm
second-dumbest idea on the board today  :)

Hey, I said I wasn't sure I agreed with it.  ;D
Online SamLad

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14643 on: July 7, 2024, 11:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July  7, 2024, 11:21:19 pm
Hey, I said I wasn't sure I agreed with it.  ;D
okaaaaay   :)
Online Giono

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14644 on: Yesterday at 04:02:45 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  7, 2024, 10:09:24 pm
Haven't seen a single minute. Reports haven't been encouraging though. The last match, certainly, seemed like a foul-fest.

It was and I felt it would be in advance so I passed on that one. Anyway Brazil sucks these days. And Uruguay is not great. The interesting teams seem to have shifted north, Equador, Venezuela and Colombia.

Argentina v Canada is Tuesday night. That should be good clean fun. :)
Online thaddeus

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14645 on: Yesterday at 11:49:36 am »
Quote from: B0151? on July  7, 2024, 09:37:29 pm
Absolutely.  It's true that Southgate hasn't got the best out of Foden, however that can't be a complete excuse for how poor he has been when he's got on the ball.

Trent has been misused too and then unplayed and still looked more creative than Foden. Bellingham too of course, whaven't seen the best of him but he still has had moments of magic.
Foden has been almost exclusively poor for England.

He's been a one goal in three player for Man City for four years now (and one in two last season) but he's scored four goals in 39 England appearances.  In his last 36 appearances he's only scored two goals.  When you think of some of the nations England have played over that period it's a dreadful strike-rate.  Even Rashford scored 4 in his last 14 appearances before getting dropped and Sterling had 7 in 24 before similarly getting dropped.

Whether it's Southgate or it's the absence of Guardiola/De Bruyne/Bernardo etc. is a bit of unknown but Foden really doesn't merit his ongoing selection.  Imbalancing the whole team to shoehorn in a player that doesn't even put in good individual performances is madness.  England don't even get any benefit from his well-drilled pressing as the rest of the team daren't commit.

My teens were spent with England yearning for a good left winger to compliment some combination of Gerrard, Scholes, Lampard and Beckham.  I even remember Steve Guppy getting a game.  I'm not saying that Anthony Gordon is the new John Barnes but at least he's an actual left winger.  So far he's had about a minute plus stoppage time.
Offline Fortneef

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14646 on: Today at 03:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July  7, 2024, 10:55:46 pm
Had this idea proposed to me today, not sure I agree but it's interesting. The amound of penalty shootouts you have been in counts against you, so if you go through extra time in a knockout round, if you have been in 1 penalty shootout so far in the tournament, and your opponents have had zero, you go out without a penalty shootout. If youo have had 2 and the opponents have had 1, you go out etc. If you are equal it goes to penalties....

Thoughts?

That's Numberwang !
Online thaddeus

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14647 on: Today at 03:49:09 pm »
Richards again showcasing his lack of punditry and analysis talent.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cne4g7mz9wlo
In defence of Foden - 'this is a tactical issue, not a player problem'

In short; Foden isn't playing well because of how England play and because Bellingham is playing as a #10.  Foden was crap on the wing because he's not a winger and he was crap as a #10 because Bellingham was doing everything.

Despite Foden apparently being incompatible with the team he says there's "absolutely no chance" he should be dropped  :butt
Online Elzar

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14648 on: Today at 03:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 03:18:07 pm
That's Numberwang !

The semi finals are in Munich and Dortmund, the Max Morlock isn't hosting any
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14649 on: Today at 04:50:31 pm »
Team news for France v Spain?
Online duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14650 on: Today at 06:20:48 pm »
Michel coming in for the injured Pedri I believe
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14651 on: Today at 06:49:20 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:20:48 pm
Michel coming in for the injured Pedri I believe

Tigana and Amoros in for Camavinga and Kante.
Online Nick110581

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14652 on: Today at 06:50:53 pm »
Morata starts - thought he was suspended
Online Hazell

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14653 on: Today at 06:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:50:53 pm
Morata starts - thought he was suspended

Someone on the Spain bench got booked in the aftermath of their winner against Germany and it was thought it was Morata, who would have been suspended. Turned out it wasn't him who got booked so he's eligible to play.
Online duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14654 on: Today at 06:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:49:20 pm
Tigana and Amoros in for Camavinga and Kante.
Battison still not recovered from the clothesline?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14655 on: Today at 06:56:22 pm »
 Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Theo; Tchouaméni, Kanté, Rabiot; Dembélé, Mbappé and Kolo Muani.

Unai Simón; Jesús Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabián, Olmo; Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal and Morata.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14656 on: Today at 06:59:08 pm »
Camavinga a bit unlucky not to start. Think hes looked very decent.
Online afc tukrish

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14657 on: Today at 07:00:29 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:54:07 pm
Battison still not recovered from the clothesline?

How the fuck did Harald turn into Toni?

Middle name Anton?

Or middle name Coked Up dirty fucker?
Online gerrardisgod

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14658 on: Today at 07:01:14 pm »
France must surely have better than Muani.

Thats your sign to back him first goal.
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14659 on: Today at 07:02:07 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14660 on: Today at 07:02:33 pm »
Online Betty Blue

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14661 on: Today at 07:06:23 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:01:14 pm
France must surely have better than Muani.

Thats your sign to back him first goal.

They do. His name is Barcola and Deschamps leaves him on the bench despite him starting ahead of Kolo Muani at PSG.
Online DelTrotter

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14662 on: Today at 07:08:20 pm »
Hopefully Spain can drag a decent game out of France but not sure. Knowing England's luck the winner will be ravaged by injury and suspension.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14663 on: Today at 07:09:28 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:01:14 pm
France must surely have better than Muani.

Thats your sign to back him first goal.
I'm still wondering how he went for 90m.
Online newterp

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14664 on: Today at 07:10:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:09:28 pm
I'm still wondering how he went for 90m.

all Kolo's get an extra 20m added to their price tag.
Online Betty Blue

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14665 on: Today at 07:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:02:33 pm

Jesus Navas must be about 50 by now. Surely Spain have better options at right back? If Mbappe finally turns up he will obliterate him. Although this is France, so probably not. 0-0 bore draw impending.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14666 on: Today at 07:21:44 pm »
great stuff on 5live just then, Balague v Laurens beef


hope the game is as good
Online MonsLibpool

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14667 on: Today at 07:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:11:17 pm
Jesus Navas must be about 50 by now. Surely Spain have better options at right back? If Mbappe finally turns up he will obliterate him. Although this is France, so probably not. 0-0 bore draw impending.

Spain are very unlikely to be involved in a 0-0.
Online duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14668 on: Today at 07:24:14 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:00:29 pm
How the fuck did Harald turn into Toni?

Middle name Anton?

Or middle name Coked Up dirty fucker?
Cant recall did he actually change his name because of it, to try and confuse people to make them think it wasnt him. Might have made that up
Online thaddeus

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14669 on: Today at 07:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:11:17 pm
Jesus Navas must be about 50 by now. Surely Spain have better options at right back? If Mbappe finally turns up he will obliterate him. Although this is France, so probably not. 0-0 bore draw impending.
Mbappe was supposed to obliterate Cancelo and Pepe but did f-all.  He's certainly due a good performance!
Online thaddeus

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14670 on: Today at 07:32:55 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:54:07 pm
Battison still not recovered from the clothesline?
Is the story about the French newspaper poll ranking Schumacher as less popular than Hitler a myth?  I've heard it a couple of times but never seen anything to back it up.
Online Giono

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14671 on: Today at 07:34:39 pm »
For the sake of attacking football I hope that Spain and Netherlands make ot to the final. Negative France and England, with their attacking talent, boring people to tears in the 3rd place match.
Online Nick110581

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14672 on: Today at 07:37:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 07:27:57 pm
Mbappe was supposed to obliterate Cancelo and Pepe but did f-all.  He's certainly due a good performance!

France play so slow though. It almost makes him ineffective.
Online Elzar

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14673 on: Today at 07:38:37 pm »
Give themselves 30 minutes to breakdown Spain vs France and they spend it talking about England

Thicko Ferdinand is a massive twat
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
