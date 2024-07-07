I don't think anything that encourages either team to play for a draw is a good idea.
Had this idea proposed to me today, not sure I agree but it's interesting. The amound of penalty shootouts you have been in counts against you, so if you go through extra time in a knockout round, if you have been in 1 penalty shootout so far in the tournament, and your opponents have had zero, you go out without a penalty shootout. If youo have had 2 and the opponents have had 1, you go out etc. If you are equal it goes to penalties.... Thoughts?
second-dumbest idea on the board today
Hey, I said I wasn't sure I agreed with it.
Haven't seen a single minute. Reports haven't been encouraging though. The last match, certainly, seemed like a foul-fest.
Absolutely. It's true that Southgate hasn't got the best out of Foden, however that can't be a complete excuse for how poor he has been when he's got on the ball.Trent has been misused too and then unplayed and still looked more creative than Foden. Bellingham too of course, whaven't seen the best of him but he still has had moments of magic.
In defence of Foden - 'this is a tactical issue, not a player problem'
That's Numberwang !
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Michel coming in for the injured Pedri I believe
Crosby Nick never fails.
Morata starts - thought he was suspended
Tigana and Amoros in for Camavinga and Kante.
Battison still not recovered from the clothesline?
France must surely have better than Muani.Thats your sign to back him first goal.
I'm still wondering how he went for 90m.
Jesus Navas must be about 50 by now. Surely Spain have better options at right back? If Mbappe finally turns up he will obliterate him. Although this is France, so probably not. 0-0 bore draw impending.
How the fuck did Harald turn into Toni?Middle name Anton?Or middle name Coked Up dirty fucker?
Mbappe was supposed to obliterate Cancelo and Pepe but did f-all. He's certainly due a good performance!
