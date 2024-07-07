Absolutely. It's true that Southgate hasn't got the best out of Foden, however that can't be a complete excuse for how poor he has been when he's got on the ball.



Trent has been misused too and then unplayed and still looked more creative than Foden. Bellingham too of course, whaven't seen the best of him but he still has had moments of magic.



Foden has been almost exclusively poor for England.He's been a one goal in three player for Man City for four years now (and one in two last season) but he's scored four goals in 39 England appearances. In his last 36 appearances he's only scored two goals. When you think of some of the nations England have played over that period it's a dreadful strike-rate. Even Rashford scored 4 in his last 14 appearances before getting dropped and Sterling had 7 in 24 before similarly getting dropped.Whether it's Southgate or it's the absence of Guardiola/De Bruyne/Bernardo etc. is a bit of unknown but Foden really doesn't merit his ongoing selection. Imbalancing the whole team to shoehorn in a player that doesn't even put in good individual performances is madness. England don't even get any benefit from his well-drilled pressing as the rest of the team daren't commit.My teens were spent with England yearning for a good left winger to compliment some combination of Gerrard, Scholes, Lampard and Beckham. I even remember Steve Guppy getting a game. I'm not saying that Anthony Gordon is the new John Barnes but at least he's an actual left winger. So far he's had about a minute plus stoppage time.