Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Each to their own, you seem like a fan of them so whatever floats your boat but the way I look at it is: When Man Utd were dominating, I still watched their games wanting them to lose but also it was good football. When Arsenal were good under Wenger and winning titles Id watch their games as it was good football.
Now Abu Dhabi are dominating and I cant even bring myself to watch their games hoping they lose as 5 minutes in Im bored.


I'm "a fan" of them! Odd way to put it (I guess that makes you a Man United fan then).

That Man Utd team was ok, but I don't think it was anything special. Every time they met a really special side like Barcelona they fell apart. I actually thought Liverpool under Evans (tho' not Ged) were a better watch, in pure football terms. Roy Keane kicking lumps out of people was not my idea of football excellence. Rodri is, I'm sad to say.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Seen a video of Bielsa at the Copa saying the same thing basically.


https://x.com/JFfutbol/status/1809607926501503145

"... this current artificial increase in spectators will end..."

Love Bielsa, says what he thinks and damn the consequences...
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:58:05 am
I'm "a fan" of them! Odd way to put it (I guess that makes you a Man United fan then).

That Man Utd team was ok, but I don't think it was anything special. Every time they met a really special side like Barcelona they fell apart. I actually thought Liverpool under Evans (tho' not Ged) were a better watch, in pure football terms. Roy Keane kicking lumps out of people was not my idea of football excellence. Rodri is, I'm sad to say.
I meant a fan of how they play. One big obvious difference tho, is that Abu Dhabi are the biggest cheats in the history of world sport and every last person at that club is complicit in it and therefore an absolute c*nt.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:42:59 pm
I meant a fan of how they play. One big obvious difference tho, is that Abu Dhabi are the biggest cheats in the history of world sport and every last person at that club is complicit in it and therefore an absolute c*nt.

Right. Yes, that's where I stand.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:42:59 pm
I meant a fan of how they play. One big obvious difference tho, is that Abu Dhabi are the biggest cheats in the history of world sport and every last person at that club is complicit in it and therefore an absolute c*nt.
Thry can only play that way because of money though so it's not exactly a chicken and egg situation.

What's ironic about the takes on the quality of international football is that PSR and FFP will improve the quality as team have to actually develop/give opportunities to their own players.

Abramovic's Chelsea only really developed players when they had a transfer ban. Also, City can buy whoever they want largely ignoring their younger players.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:03:52 am
The football at both the Euro & Copa has been deplorable. If ever governing bodies wanted evidence of the impacts of their drive for more football being played it's in front of them now.
100% correct.  abysmal football and game after game going to pens because nobody can create/score.  in the 2 tourneys only Spain and Turkey have played anything like consistent attractive football.
I've enjoyed the Euros if I'm honest. Albania, Turkey, Spain, Dutch.... Have all had great moments.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:20:18 am
The physicality thing is a myth.

Why have teams like Spain, Germany and Turkey played with so much energy ?

Spain and Germany were shattered in extra time. Plus at least in Bundesliga you get a winter break and less games. Turkey players aren't at the top level for the most part (I.e. in the top leagues playing every week, going deep in CL).
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:47:54 pm
Spain and Germany were shattered in extra time. Plus at least in Bundesliga you get a winter break and less games. Turkey players aren't at the top level for the most part (I.e. in the top leagues playing every week, going deep in CL).
No team can maintain the intensity for 120 mins why is why games tend to drift to penalties.

Extra time should be scrapped IMO because it's pointless most of the time and it's not a great spectacle.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:41:28 am
Interesting words from Bielsa on the current state of football and I agree, been saying the same for some time

 Football has more and more spectators, but it is becoming less and less attractive."

"What made this game the best game in the world at the time, is not prioritised today. Then this process will be finished."

"No matter how many people watch football, if you don't ensure that what people is watching is pleasant, it will only benefit the business."

"Because the business only cares about how many people watch it. But in a few years, the players who deserved to be watch will be less and the game produced becomes less enjoyable."

"This current artificial increase in spectators will end. Football is not just 5 minutes of highlights. Football is more than that, it is a cultural expression. It is a way of identification."

It reminds me of that period around Italia 90. You get nostalgia around the tournament but the football was dreadful, including England. The odd team like Cameroon playing entertaining football, most teams werd just boring, flat and negative. Or that 1991 European Cup final Belgrade won. Goals were massively down.

It was after that positive changes came in to improve the gameplay. Backpass rule went and changes were made to the offside rule.

The effects of VAR don't help. Offside applied to the millimeter for example. The deflation of having goals chalked off minutes later over bullshit.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:50:38 pm
No team can maintain the intensity for 120 mins why is why games tend to drift to penalties.

Extra time should be scrapped IMO because it's pointless most of the time and it's not a great spectacle.

That would be a disaster. You'd get teams closing the game down after 45 minutes.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:50:38 pm
No team can maintain the intensity for 120 mins why is why games tend to drift to penalties.

Extra time should be scrapped IMO because it's pointless most of the time and it's not a great spectacle.

I'd only keep.extra time for finals just to decrease the chances of tournaments being decided on pens.

They're relics like replays because players are shattered as it is because of the schedule. Glad the Copa Americagot rid of them so Mac and Darwin aren't playing 120 mins.
I'd have both teams going out if it's still tied after extra time. If you can't beat the team you're facing, you're out!

It'd create carnage, and some countries will be extremely petty in taking the other team out with them.

Can you imagine Scotland holding out for a draw just to take England out with them! It would be glorious! ;D
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:54:37 pm
I'd only keep.extra time for finals just to decrease the chances of tournaments being decided on pens.

They're relics like replays because players are shattered as it is because of the schedule. Glad the Copa Americagot rid of them so Mac and Darwin aren't playing 120 mins.

I know it was a final so it agrees with your point anyway but Id keep extra time forever just to hopefully give me another Van Dijk moment like we had against Chelsea.

Genuinely one of the best moments Ive had in a football stadium that, obviously winning it on penalties would have been great, but having also been there against West Ham I dont think its quite as good purely because you get into a position where you know that either a save or a goal wins it for you, whereas the let off from an out of the blue goal is totally different.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:53:56 pm
That would be a disaster. You'd get teams closing the game down after 45 minutes.
Extra time is notorious for negative football because teams are shattered and scared of losing. I don't see the value that it adds especially in these kind of competitions where players play every three day (welfare?).

Against Chelsea this season, having kids actually helped us because they played with freedom. Danns was doing Cruyff turns and McConnell was bringing it down with ease with 2/3 ppayers on him.

Big games are all about taking the lead and seeing it out like our CL final against Spurs or almost all the big club games at the Wembley so I don't really see the value extra time adds. If you only have 90 minutes,  then you'll be more proactive about winning the game.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:03:52 am
The football at both the Euro & Copa has been deplorable. If ever governing bodies wanted evidence of the impacts of their drive for more football being in front of them now.

I think European football peaked around late 90s/early 2000s. France 98/Euro 2000 were high quality tournaments with some great squads. The international calendar wasn't as relentless then either. It'd be impossible for a player to get 200 caps, it was rate anyone got 100.

Same in South America. The last good Brazil team was early 2000s with Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Roberto Carlos and Cafu. They don't really produce these players anymore.

There's different reasons. On the pitch Mourinho and Guardiola have in different ways spoilt the game. Mourinho glamorised cheating and cynical play. Guardiola robotic and methodical football. Off it the authorities continue to sanitise it with more games and more competitions.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:13:19 pm
I think European football peaked around late 90s/early 2000s. France 98/Euro 2000 were high quality tournaments with some great squads. The international calendar wasn't as relentless then either. It'd be impossible for a player to get 200 caps, it was rate anyone got 100.

Same in South America. The last good Brazil team was early 2000s with Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Roberto Carlos and Cafu. They don't really produce these players anymore.

There's different reasons. On the pitch Mourinho and Guardiola have in different ways spoilt the game. Mourinho glamorised cheating and cynical play. Guardiola robotic and methodical football. Off it the authorities continue to sanitise it with more games and more competitions.

I may not be remembering it perfectly but I seem to remember Euro 2021 being really enjoyable with lots of good games, certainly more so than this one.

Could be wrong but I remember intently watching most matches whereas this time Ive barely watched a full 90 mins and when I do I find myself on my phone within 20 minutes although I think to an extent thats football burnout from watching Liverpool all season and needing a break from it.
Footballing quality comes in waves and certainly 1994 for example wasnt exactly a great tournament (2022 and 2014 might be better for example).

The Pepification of football is an issue though.  Brazilians are especially upset at the state of their NT.  They still won Copa in 2019 without Neymar and had a strong side for 2022.  But its the lack of traditional Brazailian footballers.  Outside of Neymar (who does take you back to the old Brazil 10s), Brazilians argue that European football (with a focus on defensive work from attackers) combined with intricate systems have taken the flair out of the game.  The Brazil team of today have relatively poor fullbacks, no great DM (Brazil at least adopted this to good success in the past), CMs who are good hard working PL-type players but with little flair, inverted wingers who struggle to get into the game, etc.  The Brazilian players go to Europe at 18 to be overcoached.  As one Brazilian online lamented: Pep coached all the flair and dribbling out of Gabriel Jesus to make him play defend and play system football.

Most NTs play similarly.  Styles are really only noticeable maybe for a side like Uruguay (at times they were playing a different sport last night).

The amount of scouting, data, coaching, etc mean theres a more optimal way to play at the club level.  Its why James Rodriguez still captures hearts playing for Colombia while Phil Foden looks like a competition winner for England. 

The poor coaching in international football doesnt help either.  The gap between club and country is so wide that we just cant get the high quality games we think we can get.
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:33:48 pm


The Pepification of football is an issue though.  Brazilians are especially upset at the state of their NT.  They still won Copa in 2019 without Neymar and had a strong side for 2022.  But its the lack of traditional Brazailian footballers.  Outside of Neymar (who does take you back to the old Brazil 10s), Brazilians argue that European football (with a focus on defensive work from attackers) combined with intricate systems have taken the flair out of the game.  The Brazil team of today have relatively poor fullbacks, no great DM (Brazil at least adopted this to good success in the past), CMs who are good hard working PL-type players but with little flair, inverted wingers who struggle to get into the game, etc.  The Brazilian players go to Europe at 18 to be overcoached.  As one Brazilian online lamented: Pep coached all the flair and dribbling out of Gabriel Jesus to make him play defend and play system football.




Disagree pretty strongly with this point. The Brazilians coach it out of their own players. The drift in Brazilian football since the great 1970, 1982, and sort of 1986 teams has been towards the defensive, because the top priority is winning. Athleticism is the priority in youth selection, Brazilian football has become overwhelmingly middle class, and the malandro is mistrusted as much as admired.

Playinig in Europe doesn't help, but it's avoidance in the extreme to blame coaching in Europe as the problem. It adds to it, rather than causing it.

Plenty of good sources for further depth, Wilson's Inverting the Pyramid and  Futebol: The Brazilian Way of Life by Alex Bellos are good starting points...
Quote
Trent Alexander-Arnold's winning penalty against Switzerland was ranked as the second most powerful strike in the entire tournament clocking in at 78MPH.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:54:37 pm
I'd only keep.extra time for finals just to decrease the chances of tournaments being decided on pens.

They're relics like replays because players are shattered as it is because of the schedule. Glad the Copa Americagot rid of them so Mac and Darwin and Lucho aren't playing 120 mins.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:02:23 pm
I'd have both teams going out if it's still tied after extra time. If you can't beat the team you're facing, you're out!

It'd create carnage, and some countries will be extremely petty in taking the other team out with them.

Can you imagine Scotland holding out for a draw just to take England out with them! It would be glorious! ;D
that gets my vote for dumbest post of the week.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:51:51 pm
that gets my vote for dumbest post of the week.
Seconded ;D
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:05:28 am
Seen a video of Bielsa at the Copa saying the same thing basically.


https://x.com/JFfutbol/status/1809607926501503145

to Bielsa's point ---- Spain vs France on Tuesday.

the same day the 2014-2025 CL games begin.

no I'm not kidding.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/scores-fixtures/2024-07-09
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:44:26 pm
https://x.com/StatmanDave/status/1809655176438923307

Amazing the way Peps record breaking, world beaters all seem to fall off a cliff from their out of this world performances when they aren't taking his......instructions.
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 06:15:40 pm
Amazing the way Peps record breaking, world beaters all seem to fall off a cliff from their out of this world performances when they aren't taking his......instructions.
Same with our players.

Coutinho, Henderson, Guni.etc
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:08:25 pm
to Bielsa's point ---- Spain vs France on Tuesday.

the same day the 2014-2025 CL games begin.

no I'm not kidding.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/scores-fixtures/2024-07-09

That's nothing new tbf. The qualifying rounds start early July (as they have about 4 to get through before end of August) and the World Cup/Euros/Copa America usually go on into the middle of July with the final. There'll be clubs having pre-season friendlies this weekend.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:09:55 am
I think this is an over exaggeration. Football at club level in the PL especially is better than it's ever been with "lesser" clubs actually having a go. The British coach merry-go-round is coming to a stop, with the "lesser" teams like Bournemouth, Palace and Brighton and generally hiring much more progressive coaches.

International football just has an issue in that it cannot attract the best coaches, so it's left with failed club managers, or older managers well beyond their prime. The result is zero tactical innovation and a safety-first approach.
International football coaches get no time too. Playing a playmaking style is very hard do with limited time.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:50:38 pm
No team can maintain the intensity for 120 mins why is why games tend to drift to penalties.

Extra time should be scrapped IMO because it's pointless most of the time and it's not a great spectacle.

There is no extra time in Copa America. Works fine.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:44:26 pm
https://x.com/StatmanDave/status/1809655176438923307
"In a 115 minutes vs. Switzerland, Phil Foden failed to score a goal, register an assist, have a shot on target, create more than a single chance & lost the ball 19 times".

I'd say that's a failure of Southgate's system than a damnation of Foden
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:02:41 pm
"In a 115 minutes vs. Switzerland, Phil Foden failed to score a goal, register an assist, have a shot on target, create more than a single chance & lost the ball 19 times".

I'd say that's a failure of Southgate's system than a damnation of Foden

I would too.
Quote from: Giono on Today at 08:46:17 pm
There is no extra time in Copa America. Works fine.

Three out of the four quarter finals went to penalties! Not sure that "works fine".

It simply encourages weaker  teams to close down games earlier.
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:02:41 pm
"In a 115 minutes vs. Switzerland, Phil Foden failed to score a goal, register an assist, have a shot on target, create more than a single chance & lost the ball 19 times".

I'd say that's a failure of Southgate's system than a damnation of Foden
Both can  be true :)
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:29:04 pm
Both can  be true :)
Absolutely.  It's true that Southgate hasn't got the best out of Foden, however that can't be a complete excuse for how poor he has been when he's got on the ball.

Trent has been misused too and then unplayed and still looked more creative than Foden. Bellingham too of course, whaven't seen the best of him but he still has had moments of magic.
