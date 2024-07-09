Footballing quality comes in waves and certainly 1994 for example wasnt exactly a great tournament (2022 and 2014 might be better for example).



The Pepification of football is an issue though. Brazilians are especially upset at the state of their NT. They still won Copa in 2019 without Neymar and had a strong side for 2022. But its the lack of traditional Brazailian footballers. Outside of Neymar (who does take you back to the old Brazil 10s), Brazilians argue that European football (with a focus on defensive work from attackers) combined with intricate systems have taken the flair out of the game. The Brazil team of today have relatively poor fullbacks, no great DM (Brazil at least adopted this to good success in the past), CMs who are good hard working PL-type players but with little flair, inverted wingers who struggle to get into the game, etc. The Brazilian players go to Europe at 18 to be overcoached. As one Brazilian online lamented: Pep coached all the flair and dribbling out of Gabriel Jesus to make him play defend and play system football.



Most NTs play similarly. Styles are really only noticeable maybe for a side like Uruguay (at times they were playing a different sport last night).



The amount of scouting, data, coaching, etc mean theres a more optimal way to play at the club level. Its why James Rodriguez still captures hearts playing for Colombia while Phil Foden looks like a competition winner for England.



The poor coaching in international football doesnt help either. The gap between club and country is so wide that we just cant get the high quality games we think we can get.