Each to their own, you seem like a fan of them so whatever floats your boat but the way I look at it is: When Man Utd were dominating, I still watched their games wanting them to lose but also it was good football. When Arsenal were good under Wenger and winning titles Id watch their games as it was good football.
Now Abu Dhabi are dominating and I cant even bring myself to watch their games hoping they lose as 5 minutes in Im bored.
I'm "a fan" of them! Odd way to put it (I guess that makes you a Man United fan then).
That Man Utd team was ok, but I don't think it was anything special. Every time they met a really special side like Barcelona they fell apart. I actually thought Liverpool under Evans (tho' not Ged) were a better watch, in pure football terms. Roy Keane kicking lumps out of people was not my idea of football excellence. Rodri is, I'm sad to say.