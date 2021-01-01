Each to their own, you seem like a fan of them so whatever floats your boat but the way I look at it is: When Man Utd were dominating, I still watched their games wanting them to lose but also it was good football. When Arsenal were good under Wenger and winning titles Id watch their games as it was good football.

Now Abu Dhabi are dominating and I cant even bring myself to watch their games hoping they lose as 5 minutes in Im bored.





I'm "a fan" of them! Odd way to put it (I guess that makes you a Man United fan then).That Man Utd team was ok, but I don't think it was anything special. Every time they met a really special side like Barcelona they fell apart. I actually thought Liverpool under Evans (tho' not Ged) were a better watch, in pure football terms. Roy Keane kicking lumps out of people was not my idea of football excellence. Rodri is, I'm sad to say.