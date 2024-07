I think England fans should forget talking about tactics and just go along for the ride, because if England's going to win, it will be in spite of Southgate, not because of him. He's Mr. Magoo-ed his way into success and that's not going to change. Shrug and accept the win, because breaking it down is useless when you're wearing a blindfold and trying to hit the piñata with a toothpick.



100%.Heard it mentioned that this is his third semi-final, a first for an England manager. That looks good on paper, but when you consider the immense talent England has had in that time, as well as the amount of luck (bar the Euro final shootout), it's an inflated record that doesn't match his managerial ability. He's a mid table manager at best (not sure he's even a Premier League level manager). They don't play as a team. The players don't look coached. They just muddle their way through games and hope for the odd sporadic moment of one or two players combining for something.