Denmark, Slovenia, Serbia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Turkey is Manchester City levels of cup draws. Fuck me.



Southgate’s knockout fixtures in all comps since he got the job:ColombiaSwedenCroatiaGermanyUkraineDenmarkSenegalFranceSlovakiaSwitzerlandPossibly TurkeyIt’s just absolutely incredible and it’s never mentioned when people bang on about him getting to the latter stages - the majority of those teams wouldn’t look out of of place in qualification groups.Of course some credit has to be given for winning the matches, as we’re seeing in the knockout stages it’s rarely easy no matter who you’re playing but Christ you’d rather that lot than the list of pretty much any other nation during that time.