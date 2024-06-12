Serves you right for bringing Felix ahead of Jota.



This is what lost Portugal the game.I never understood Felix. An insane fee to transfer him way back when and he has never been "it" - never had an unreal season, never been the star man, never performed at the level they said he would be, as a Portuguese man, watching him in the National Team, not just yesterday FYI, is always shite, he doesn't work hard, he was walking it when he came on and he is always quite weak, never goes into a tackle, a 50-50 and you could see he'd shat himself before he took that pen.Absolute waster. Jota should have come on, far and away our best striker in the National Side and an absolute hard worker to boot.Martinez had a great chance to win this, France are pure shite, if they could finish Portugal could have lost 5-0, they had zero composure in front of goal, we dominated the game but did nothing up front, amazing chance by Nuno to win kt in ET but fluffed it.Ah well, what could have been. Hope our Spanish brothers win the whole thing now, every other team left in it is worse than Spain.