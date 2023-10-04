The relentless negativity towards everyone and everything on this thread is a little tiresome. If the Euros make people this miserable they probably shouldn't watch.



That said, Ronaldo is a definite tool, sorry!



That is a fair take, he is very petulant, arrogant and so on, will never ever deny that... but that wasn't my point toward the previous poster, it is just the constant bile and bitterness toward him and Portugal while also dismissing other teams, this is shite, bad penos, etc - I really like RAWK, generally very good footie takes on here unlike other places like Reddit and Twitter but sometimes bitterness towards certain people and teams really blind people to football and how hard it can be, I just expected better on here is all.My take, acknowledging it as biased towards Portugal but:1. Portugal played very well, only player that I thought had a bad game was Bruno Fernandes, he lost possession a lot.2. Ronaldo isn't who he used to be, now solely playing as a less mobile CF but still makes runs and pulls defenders around, certainly more so than Harry Kane to use one example, I didn't think his presence hindered the team at all yesterday.3. He does however need to give up free kicks, but the narrative that others are better is also silly because of the Ronaldo dislike. No one else has scored a NT free kick in that team that I can recall, Fernandes' last FK goal was 2/3 years ago as well...4. Slovenia were absolutely class. They had a game plan an executed it to perfection, the bald CF marking Ronaldo was absolutely excellent and they were only let down by Sesko and his finishing. Another day they win that game with a counter attack.5. Their penalties weren't bad per se, they just came up against a goalie who was having his day.6. Refs in the Tourney have been very inconsistent, the England one the other day gave yellows at the beginning and then not toward end. A yellow is a yellow, regardless of time on clock, he got scared of sending someone off. Yesterday simulations were not booked like the fake head injury from Slovenia player from Vitinha (who looks bloody excellent this tournament btw) challenge. He knew he dived/faked it but did not book him, why?That's my view on the game and things so far. In summary I know Ronaldo is disliked by people here, certainly not going to be his apologist or whatever, but it is just saddening that we here are repeating bad takes from Twitter. I always think it's a bit grim that when people say Ilicic is brave etc because of his mental health struggles and coming back and same for others, but if it's a certain person crying because they feel they've let their country down, that's fair to mock and hope for more. We want players to have emotion but at the same time expect top players to be emotionless machines - make a mistake, move on? It isn't always that simple, especially when you know the whole world is watching and expecting a lot from you.Reminds me of when Saka got slated for missing a pen, young lad absolutely slated all over the press, a few weeks later they share about mental health. Fucking scum.