UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

France have been poor - but fuck me the Mbappe vs Pepe match up is going to be hilarious to watch. If Frances tactics arent just to ping it over and make it a foot race theyre missing a trick.
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:52:58 pm
penalties along the ground always harder to save similar to how jan molby and phil neil took there pens

surprising how many players hit them into an area where keeper can save
Maybe it's a psychology thing. The areas where the keeper can't save are close to the edge of the goal and so missing the goal preysbon your mind. Twatting it where the keeper has a chance might be easier. The keeper then still has to either react to a rocket which even if he goes the right way may still go on. Or go early giving you a decent chance of beating him with a fairly weakly hit pen.
Its like the one down the middle. If the keeper always dives it's a fairly safe shot, but you don't take that shot because of the psychology of looking a tit if he gets it.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:45:03 pm
Ronaldo absolutely furious that all the attention is on Costa..

Abysmal penalties from Slovenia the shithouses

God you and your type of people are so fucking boring and tiresome.

To your first point, how the fuck would you possible know that, for a fact? Your dislike for someone is so much you invent narratives in your bitter head?

Two, the Slovenians were absolutely class, as a Portugueseman, I could only respect their game, defended as an absolute unit, solid, outstanding teamwork, the two CB's were on the very top of their game, Oblak was class when called into action, the whole team worked hard, penalties are hard as fuck, the pressure and stress is outrageous, yet they are shithouses after putting in their performance?

Like, seriously, get to fuck. Bitterness and hate really does cloud judgement.

Diogo Costa stepped up, the Slovenians leave the tournament undefeated and with their heads held high.
Is it just me or is a once likeable Jude Bellingham coming across as a bit of an arrogant prick in this tourney?

Maybe its what playing alongside idiots like Pickford does to you.

Yeah I guess the best players have to have a bit of an edge or attitude.or do they?
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 09:02:28 am
God you and your type of people are so fucking boring and tiresome.

To your first point, how the fuck would you possible know that, for a fact? Your dislike for someone is so much you invent narratives in your bitter head?

Two, the Slovenians were absolutely class, as a Portugueseman, I could only respect their game, defended as an absolute unit, solid, outstanding teamwork, the two CB's were on the very top of their game, Oblak was class when called into action, the whole team worked hard, penalties are hard as fuck, the pressure and stress is outrageous, yet they are shithouses after putting in their performance?

Like, seriously, get to fuck. Bitterness and hate really does cloud judgement.

Diogo Costa stepped up, the Slovenians leave the tournament undefeated and with their heads held high.

Good lord. Me and my type? Go on. Internet forums famously the place for only dealing in cold, hard facts, and NEVER speculation or opinions. Me and my bitter, bitter self better be careful.

Fucking hell, a throwaway tongue in cheek comment on an internet forum, based more on my dislike for Ronaldo than any thoughts/feelings I have about Slovenia (who played very well), and I need to "get to fuck"? Perhaps calm down.

But yes sure, I do hate Ronaldo. Nothing to do with him being ex-United, mind. Google Ronaldo's US legal issues, though I'm sure if you're Portuguese you'll be well aware.
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 09:37:57 am
Is it just me or is a once likeable Jude Bellingham coming across as a bit of an arrogant prick in this tourney?

Maybe its what playing alongside idiots like Pickford does to you.

Yeah I guess the best players have to have a bit of an edge or attitude.or do they?

100% thought this. He was cutting up rough at a press conference at the suggestion England are fucking shite (and they are). He has developed theatrical play-acting on the pitch. His reaction to the Slovakia bench after scoring (which will hopefully see him get a ban) was unsavoury. All in in, it seems that 1 year as a galactico has turned him into a total c*nt.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:18:09 am
Today's Guardian slices the festering ego open.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/02/the-ronaldo-show-is-unstoppable-and-reduces-others-to-bit-part-players


Ha, that's great! That ridiculous pose he does before free kicks makes me want to vomit every time.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

I'm fatigued by this tournament now, and the first 170 minutes of the two games yesterday were utter shite. The Portugal game finally delivered something approaching entertainment towards the end of normal time.

All in all I would say the 24 team format has been a total failure. Its not just that the extra teams added were all shite (eg Georgia, Slovenia and Slovakia all acquitted themselves well), but the overall quality and entertainment has been dreadful. I'm tempted not to even watch the 2 games today and pray the QF's pick up.

England, France, Belgium, Italy, Croatia, Holland - these are all big teams that have been dreadful. Portugal are playing with one arm tied behind their back, but at least they have that excuse (Ronaldo). And to top it all, the two best teams are playing in a QF on Friday (Spain/Germany).

The only breath of fresh air have been Switzerland and Austria who both look to be punching way above their weight.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 09:41:36 am
Good lord. Me and my type? Go on. Internet forums famously the place for only dealing in cold, hard facts, and NEVER speculation or opinions. Me and my bitter, bitter self better be careful.

Fucking hell, a throwaway tongue in cheek comment on an internet forum, based more on my dislike for Ronaldo than any thoughts/feelings I have about Slovenia (who played very well), and I need to "get to fuck"? Perhaps calm down.

But yes sure, I do hate Ronaldo. Nothing to do with him being ex-United, mind. Google Ronaldo's US legal issues, though I'm sure if you're Portuguese you'll be well aware.

you mean this one? https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/04/us-court-to-hear-arguments-over-payment-in-cristiano-ronaldo-allegation-case
Wed 4 Oct 2023
US court to hear arguments over payment in Cristiano Ronaldo rape allegation case

Lawyers for woman seeking more money over allegations
Prosecutors declined to file charges over claims of rape


A United States appeals court planned to hear on Wednesday from lawyers trying to revive a womans bid to force Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions more than the $375,000 he gave her after she accused him of raping her in Las Vegas in 2009.

An attorney for the woman is asking the court to overturn the dismissal of the case in June 2022 and reopen the civil lawsuit she first filed in Nevada in 2018. Ronaldo has never been charged over the allegations.

A US district judge in Las Vegas kicked the case out of court claiming the victims attorney acted in bad faith.
Cristiano Ronaldo: US judge dismisses $25m lawsuit over rape allegations

The appeal argues the federal court judge in Nevada erred in repeatedly rejecting the womans attempts to unseal and include as evidence the confidentiality agreement she signed in 2010 in accepting payments from Ronaldo.

A three-judge panel isnt expected to issue an immediate ruling after it questions attorneys for Ronaldo and his accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, during oral arguments on Wednesday at a special sitting in Las Vegas.
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 09:37:57 am
Is it just me or is a once likeable Jude Bellingham coming across as a bit of an arrogant prick in this tourney?

Maybe its what playing alongside idiots like Pickford does to you.

Yeah I guess the best players have to have a bit of an edge or attitude.or do they?


No, definitely not just you! It was discussed a few pages back on here I think, he's definitely turned into the perfect Madrid player that's for sure! Antics on the pitch combined with a bit of an attitude off it. Hope it doesn't start to rub off on Trent seeing as they're such close friends.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:00:06 am
I'm fatigued by this tournament now, and the first 170 minutes of the two games yesterday were utter shite. The Portugal game finally delivered something approaching entertainment towards the end of normal time.

All in all I would say the 24 team format has been a total failure. Its not just that the extra teams added were all shite (eg Georgia, Slovenia and Slovakia all acquitted themselves well), but the overall quality and entertainment has been dreadful. I'm tempted not to even watch the 2 games today and pray the QF's pick up.

England, France, Belgium, Italy, Croatia, Holland - these are all big teams that have been dreadful. Portugal are playing with one arm tied behind their back, but at least they have that excuse (Ronaldo). And to top it all, the two best teams are playing in a QF on Friday (Spain/Germany).

The only breath of fresh air have been Switzerland and Austria who both look to be punching way above their weight.

Maybe the overall "big teams "  are average at best. I do think Austria, Switzerland, and even Slovenia, Slovakia, Georgia have played different entertaining football and surprised a lot of us.

I think the average football fan has had a great live experience in Germany (if you look at stadiums and fans in towns they have livened up the competition and experience for all).
.. compared to the anemic FIFA world cup in QATAR. Germany has hosted a great event.. maybe the extra teams have padded this with an extra round of games. The live footie fans in stadiums and touring around Germany have had a great time and well organised  fans. Well behaved fans generally.

I think the level of football for countries is difficult to compete with top league and Champions league football.
I think the players are all tired and overplayed and this is a good reason to stop expanding club and country tournaments in general as the quality of the product goes down the more games you expose the players to.
