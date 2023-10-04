I'm fatigued by this tournament now, and the first 170 minutes of the two games yesterday were utter shite. The Portugal game finally delivered something approaching entertainment towards the end of normal time.



All in all I would say the 24 team format has been a total failure. Its not just that the extra teams added were all shite (eg Georgia, Slovenia and Slovakia all acquitted themselves well), but the overall quality and entertainment has been dreadful. I'm tempted not to even watch the 2 games today and pray the QF's pick up.



England, France, Belgium, Italy, Croatia, Holland - these are all big teams that have been dreadful. Portugal are playing with one arm tied behind their back, but at least they have that excuse (Ronaldo). And to top it all, the two best teams are playing in a QF on Friday (Spain/Germany).



The only breath of fresh air have been Switzerland and Austria who both look to be punching way above their weight.