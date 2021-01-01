« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 255 256 257 258 259 [260] 261   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 163188 times)

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10360 on: Today at 02:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:28:24 pm
I said among the best like among the 3-5 best squads but ok.
I think there are usually several squads in every tournament able to win it and the coaching,mentality,cohesion,togetherness etc (and you always need a bit of luck too) are the decider who wins.
It's not always just a coaching problem when you've won 1 cup in major tournaments when the other major european nations have multiples of that.

Fair enough.  I thought you said "the best individuals".  I'd say we, if we even qualify for the WC (between 1966 and 1994, we missed out in 3 of the 6 times we tried to even qualify!), we are usually closer to 5th-8th.  Even in the "Gerrard/Lampard" era of 2006/2010 - there were usally 2-3 better squads, with better players. 

2006 for instance, we had no real GK (Paul Robinson was not good); a good defence;  no DM meaning we were easy to play through; and a young and still not quite good enough Rooney and a past it Owen up front.  Both finalists (Italy and France) had superstar standouts who were better than anyone in our team; Germany who finished 3rd had the likes of Lahm/Ballack/Schweinsteiger/Klose who were of a similar quality to our best.  2010 we were good, but had holes - Spain had obviously an unbelievable team; but so did Argentina (Messi/Tevz/Higuain up front, with Aguero on the bench; Veron/Samual/Masch/Maxi/Di Maria to call on in the midfield; etc), Germany (Neuer/Lahm/Muller/Schweinsteiger/Khedira/Klose/Kroos/Ozil), obviously the Dutch (van Boomel, Kuyt, RVP, Sneijder, Robben, Van der Vaart, etc).
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,600
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10361 on: Today at 02:53:23 pm »
All you fuckers glossing over the Brazil 70 side I put up, do you have no shame?
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10362 on: Today at 03:00:02 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:32:28 pm
I'm well aware of that, thanks.  Doesn't change the fact that the England 70 team, was good enough to win the thing.

Bonetti was in for the ill Banks, in the QF.  The rest, as they say, is history.  We lost to Brazil in the groups, 1-0.  Not sure how you could say we were not even close to them.

The England 70 team was a very good side, and on any given day, was good enough to win the WC (with Banks as the GK, of course).

But as I said, were clearly not as good as Brazil (despite you saying we "only" lost 1-0 in the groups, we were clearly not as good, man for man, and it was actually our *coaching* that kept it 1-0) - but by the virtue of having them in the group, meant we were always going to struggle against a Germany side with the likes of Gerd Muller, the most clinical striker of all time.  That 1970 side, with only a couple of retirements (and the *ADDITION* of Kevin Keagan) promptly failed to qualify for another tournament *THAT DECADE*, losing to Germany and Czechoslovakia in the play off qualifying round for the 72 & 76 Euros, and to Poland and Italy in the 74 and 78 World Cup qualifiers. 
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10363 on: Today at 03:03:58 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:06:30 pm
That 1970 Brazil side is a contender for the best international side ever - no way we were even close to them (and as we had them in the group stages, meant we would then have a harder math next up).  Specifically, we were playing West Germany - who were class.  The 1970 England line up was, btw, Bonetti (who?) in goal, Newton/Labone/Moore/Cooper back 4; Mullery/Ball/Charlton/Peters; and Franny Lee/Hurst up front.  Thats a *TERRIBLE* back line apart from Moore.  If you are having to play in the Groups a much better side, with the best player of all time at his absolute peak - no way you can consider yourself "good enough" to win the WC

Banks was ill for the W.Germany game, and his deputy Bonetti (who let Beckenbauer's weak shot slip in when England were cruising at 2-0) is often the scapegoat for that loss.

The Eng vs Brazil game is by all accounts one of the highest quality games in WC history. Brazil (arguably the greatest side ever, with the Barca of Messi, Xavi, Iniesta running it close) only just sneaked past them via a Jairzinho goal after a deft flick from Pele. I've seen the whole 90 on ESPN classics and England were immense. Banks, Moore, Charlton, Ball was still the heart of the side, and they had a swagger of being defending champions. Brazil-based English journo Tim Vickery often talks about that game as being the pinnacle, with Brazil players from that team telling him that England team was the best side they ever faced.
Logged

Offline Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,283
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10364 on: Today at 03:06:35 pm »
I hope France gives my country's NT a thrashing that will resonate for decades. They deserve nothing better, those overhyped and overpaid pricks.
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10365 on: Today at 03:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:32:28 pm
I'm well aware of that, thanks.  Doesn't change the fact that the England 70 team, was good enough to win the thing.

Bonetti was in for the ill Banks, in the QF.  The rest, as they say, is history.  We lost to Brazil in the groups, 1-0.  Not sure how you could say we were not even close to them.

The England 70 team was a very good side, and on any given day, was good enough to win the WC (with Banks as the GK, of course).

Hadn't seen your comment before I posted. 100%. Most of those around that England side say they were better in 1970 than the '66 one.

Charlton also went off against W.Germany (may have also been illness). Nine times out of 10 England win that game. Really the Eng vs Brazil game was the final.
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10366 on: Today at 03:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:53:23 pm
All you fuckers glossing over the Brazil 70 side I put up, do you have no shame?

The front six is obscene. Four number 10s.

Rivellino, you can see why he is Maradona's idol and what Ronaldinho learned from watching video tapes of him.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jd2mAG6Eehg&amp;pp=ygUJcml2ZWxsaW5v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jd2mAG6Eehg&amp;pp=ygUJcml2ZWxsaW5v</a>
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,603
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10367 on: Today at 03:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 03:06:35 pm
I hope France gives my country's NT a thrashing that will resonate for decades. They deserve nothing better, those overhyped and overpaid pricks.

Had something happened in the last couple of days or is that just general feedback?!
Logged

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,483
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10368 on: Today at 03:27:04 pm »
Bellingham being investigated over a lewd act
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,875
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10369 on: Today at 03:28:35 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on Today at 03:27:04 pm
Bellingham being investigated over a lewd act

it was a gesture towards the slovakia bench apparently.  He or one of his pr crew was straight on Twitter after claiming him making a gesture grabbing his balls was an in joke with friends :lmao

https://x.com/BellinghamJude/status/1807510273500025212
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,048
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10370 on: Today at 03:32:55 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 03:03:58 pm
Banks was ill for the W.Germany game, and his deputy Bonetti (who let Beckenbauer's weak shot slip in when England were cruising at 2-0) is often the scapegoat for that loss.

The Eng vs Brazil game is by all accounts one of the highest quality games in WC history. Brazil (arguably the greatest side ever, with the Barca of Messi, Xavi, Iniesta running it close) only just sneaked past them via a Jairzinho goal after a deft flick from Pele. I've seen the whole 90 on ESPN classics and England were immense. Banks, Moore, Charlton, Ball was still the heart of the side, and they had a swagger of being defending champions. Brazil-based English journo Tim Vickery often talks about that game as being the pinnacle, with Brazil players from that team telling him that England team was the best side they ever faced.

Exactly.  Thanks for backing me up.  I've read and seen enough of football history, too.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,048
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10371 on: Today at 03:33:56 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 03:11:43 pm
Hadn't seen your comment before I posted. 100%. Most of those around that England side say they were better in 1970 than the '66 one.

Charlton also went off against W.Germany (may have also been illness). Nine times out of 10 England win that game. Really the Eng vs Brazil game was the final.

Indeed.  It's been mentioned a lot.  Yes, the group match was the final, really.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,603
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10372 on: Today at 03:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:28:35 pm
it was a gesture towards the slovakia bench apparently.  He or one of his pr crew was straight on Twitter after claiming him making a gesture grabbing his balls was an in joke with friends :lmao

https://x.com/BellinghamJude/status/1807510273500025212


Probably has some friends from Metz. They were always doing crazy celebrations back in the day.
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,095
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10373 on: Today at 03:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:28:35 pm
it was a gesture towards the slovakia bench apparently.  He or one of his pr crew was straight on Twitter after claiming him making a gesture grabbing his balls was an in joke with friends :lmao

https://x.com/BellinghamJude/status/1807510273500025212

It'd be lovely if he copped a ban for being arrogant.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,251
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10374 on: Today at 03:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:28:35 pm
it was a gesture towards the slovakia bench apparently.  He or one of his pr crew was straight on Twitter after claiming him making a gesture grabbing his balls was an in joke with friends :lmao

https://x.com/BellinghamJude/status/1807510273500025212

What's the big deal in a crotch grabbing gesture? It's just a bit of banter ;D

They really are sterilising football and turning players into robots.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,600
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10375 on: Today at 03:54:42 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,600
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10376 on: Today at 03:57:46 pm »
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,590
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10377 on: Today at 03:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 03:52:22 pm
What's the big deal in a crotch grabbing gesture? It's just a bit of banter ;D

They really are sterilising football and turning players into robots.

Pretty offensive to do that to the opposition bench though. No great surprise, he comes across as very arrogant.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,040
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10378 on: Today at 03:59:46 pm »
Finally Belgium start their best forward.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10379 on: Today at 04:00:46 pm »
Geez, whats the world coming to? You cant even grab your own cock and taunt people with it anymore.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,625
  • Truthiness
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10380 on: Today at 04:07:48 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:00:46 pm
Geez, whats the world coming to? You cant even grab your own cock and taunt people with it anymore.
And you can't even grab someone else's cock and taunt people with it anymore. Because of woke.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,048
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10381 on: Today at 04:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:07:48 pm
And you can't even grab someone else's cock and taunt people with it anymore. Because of woke.

Is there something you're not telling us, Ray.
Logged

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,912
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10382 on: Today at 04:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:53:23 pm
All you fuckers glossing over the Brazil 70 side I put up, do you have no shame?

that team was described as "10 world class players and Felix".

The world cup should have been abandoned after that, never been bettered, and there's never been a better goal than Carlos Alberto's (not even Terry Mac's against Spurs).
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10383 on: Today at 04:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:07:48 pm
And you can't even grab someone else's cock and taunt people with it anymore. Because of woke.

Paul Gascoigne dislikes this...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,173
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10384 on: Today at 04:24:49 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on Today at 03:27:04 pm
Bellingham being investigated over a lewd act

He really is an unlikeable tit.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10385 on: Today at 04:44:44 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:39:05 pm
Wout Faes contre Mbappé.......................sacre bleu!
:D
Logged

Online King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,626
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10386 on: Today at 04:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:24:49 pm
He really is an unlikeable tit.

Jude Bellendingham

been wanting to post that for a while now  :lickin
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10387 on: Today at 04:49:38 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:13:46 pm
Paul Gascoigne dislikes this...

what about Vinny Jones ?
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10388 on: Today at 04:50:05 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:39:05 pm
Wout Faes contre Mbappé.......................sacre bleu!

 :D Faes nimble as an iron pole from what i've seen
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,603
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10389 on: Today at 04:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:24:49 pm
He really is an unlikeable tit.

Oxymoron?
Logged

Online HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,278
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10390 on: Today at 04:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:24:49 pm
He really is an unlikeable tit.
What an embarrassing behaviour.
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10391 on: Today at 04:56:42 pm »
Imagine thinking this unbearable female commentator is a better option than Clive Tyldesley for this game.

Sound from ITV.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,014
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10392 on: Today at 04:58:38 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:56:42 pm
Imagine thinking this unbearable female commentator is a better option than Clive Tyldesley for this game.

Sound from ITV.

Clive said Saturday was final game and was retiring, maybe it was his choice? (Agree she is fucking annoying)
Logged

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10393 on: Today at 05:02:05 pm »
Belgium team, just then didn't seem up for their national anthem as some teams.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10394 on: Today at 05:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 04:58:38 pm
Clive said Saturday was final game and was retiring, maybe it was his choice? (Agree she is fucking annoying)
It wasnt his choice
Logged

Online Irishred1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10395 on: Today at 05:10:36 pm »
Little Lord Fauntleroy no 7 for France
Logged

Online Irishred1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10396 on: Today at 05:11:26 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:56:42 pm
Imagine thinking this unbearable female commentator is a better option than Clive Tyldesley for this game.

Sound from ITV.
I switched to the Irish channel for that reason. There is a female co commentating on RTE. No escape
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,600
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10397 on: Today at 05:14:41 pm »
Griezmann has been shit this tournament.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10398 on: Today at 05:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:14:41 pm
Griezmann has been shit this tournament.

Yep only memory of him is getting his head split open !
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10399 on: Today at 05:17:20 pm »
Bad Refereeing
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 255 256 257 258 259 [260] 261   Go Up
« previous next »
 