UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10280 on: Yesterday at 10:41:35 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:37:15 pm
Might be them realising that the truth hurts, unless they really believe they are playing well to get the results they have done so far in this tournament.

Hes right though isnt he?

There is a pile on from the fans, they got fucking booed off at half time when they were 1-0 (having come quite close to equalising).

Ive only watched today and about the last half an hour against Serbia and theyve been shite in both, so yes, the criticism is justified but its not exactly in tandem with what youd expect of supporters and if it was us and our fans behaving like that (thankfully not it it ever would be) then people would rightly be calling it out.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10281 on: Yesterday at 10:47:46 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:41:35 pm
Hes right though isnt he?

There is a pile on from the fans, they got fucking booed off at half time when they were 1-0 (having come quite close to equalising).

Ive only watched today and about the last half an hour against Serbia and theyve been shite in both, so yes, the criticism is justified but its not exactly in tandem with what youd expect of supporters and if it was us and our fans behaving like that (thankfully not it it ever would be) then people would rightly be calling it out.

He's not really right though (outside of there being absolutely no call for booing during the game, which he doesn't specifically call out) as england were seconds from going out to a side they should have readily been beating with a more positive and progressive coach who insists on a safety-first bus-parking approach despite the extensive selection of attacking talents available to him.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10282 on: Yesterday at 10:52:13 pm
reminding me of an international Man Utd where they went through that period of scraping wins despite being utter tosh. The attitude from the players kind of stinks as well. The celebration by Kane and Bellingham was cringe worthy, it wasnt even a winner it was the 1st shot on target to equalise the game ffs

Still think we will lose to Switzerland regardless of any changes made. Not one for the name on the trophy nonsense, Spain or Germany for me
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10283 on: Yesterday at 11:10:32 pm
The Swiss will murder this Ingerlund side.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10284 on: Yesterday at 11:17:43 pm
Bellingham is a plonker
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10285 on: Yesterday at 11:23:05 pm
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 11:17:43 pm
Bellingham is a plonker

He obviously has great ability and can produce big moments, though I still maintain he's no midfielder and is massively overrated in terms of his general play.

But yeah, beyond the playing side, there's something about him that just really annoys me. So try hard and like he's been worked on intensively by marketing people since he was a child.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10286 on: Yesterday at 11:25:34 pm
He definitely has a good PR team!

Was he screaming "who else?" after scoring his goal?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10287 on: Yesterday at 11:26:32 pm
My happyness is seeing pickford downfall when they play half decent teams. state of that everton loser
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10288 on: Yesterday at 11:27:27 pm
Ok I'm in the plonker camp for Jude. Zidane Maradona had that cool arrogance. Jude has that more I'm am arse like Ronaldo
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10289 on: Yesterday at 11:40:25 pm
I think England will reach the final. People getting way too carried away by the Swiss.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10290 on: Yesterday at 11:40:43 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:25:34 pm
He definitely has a good PR team!

Was he screaming "who else?" after scoring his goal?
Apparently so. No doubt he's a special player and I'm sure any 20 year old multi-millionaire superstar would be the same, but he does give off a main-character-in-a-movie vibe. Every interview, every goal, every time he gets an opportunity he's acting up for the cameras. Regardless of his talent, England fans will get exhausted by this at some point especially when the team aren't performing well. As a country we don't really warm to characters like that.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10291 on: Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:40:25 pm
I think England will reach the final. People getting way too carried away by the Swiss.

they should, its as easy a route as they can get.

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10292 on: Yesterday at 11:46:56 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:40:25 pm
I think England will reach the final. People getting way too carried away by the Swiss.

God I hope not. They are awful to watch putrid football
Georgia played defensive tonight but were still a good watch
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10293 on: Yesterday at 11:53:04 pm
Austria will get to the final.

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10294 on: Yesterday at 11:59:07 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:40:25 pm
I think England will reach the final. People getting way too carried away by the Swiss.

They've looked competitive in every game they've been in, and England look really quite bad.

England SHOULD be at them, but looking at how they have played so far if they play like that they'll get beat.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10295 on: Today at 12:10:01 am
Bellingham needs to get a "Why always me?" Balotelli t-shirt printed up for the next game :D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10296 on: Today at 12:14:07 am
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:40:25 pm
I think England will reach the final. People getting way too carried away by the Swiss.
England have been poor against relatively weak sides like Slovakia, Slovenia, etc.

Slovakia were only 2 minutes away from eliminating them. If the performance doesn't improve,  then it wouldn't be a shock for a better like the Swiss to win.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10297 on: Today at 12:27:03 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:14:07 am
England have been poor against relatively weak sides like Slovakia, Slovenia, etc.

Slovakia were only 2 minutes away from eliminating them. If the performance doesn't improve,  then it wouldn't be a shock for a better like the Swiss to win.
Definitely wouldn't be a shock. But just feel like they will keep shitting out wins until they meet a really good team.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10298 on: Today at 12:29:19 am
In the knockout stages it is all about being the last unbeaten side. Southgate is a horrific coach and would struggle like fuck at a top side where you have to win the majority of games. However, with his negative hard-to-beat football and a favourable draw he could end up fluking this.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10299 on: Today at 01:48:44 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:29:19 am
In the knockout stages it is all about being the last unbeaten side. Southgate is a horrific coach and would struggle like fuck at a top side where you have to win the majority of games. However, with his negative hard-to-beat football and a favourable draw he could end up fluking this.

Sounds like a pubescent teenager stumbling his way into a supermodel's vagina.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10300 on: Today at 02:06:17 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:25:34 pm
He definitely has a good PR team!

Was he screaming "who else?" after scoring his goal?

I thought it looked and sounded like he was saying "our house".
Either way, sort of embarrassing. 
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10301 on: Today at 02:06:54 am
It's honestly quite impressive how Southgate has a team with so many good players, playing like utter shite. Can't help but admire that.

If nothing changes the Swiss will have a field day.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10302 on: Today at 02:18:28 am
Used to be a big fan of Bellingham when he broke through, but he comes across as so unlikeable. There were stories of him not being very popular amongst the Dortmund players and you can see why. An industry plant if there ever was one.

In other words, imagine having to work next to that twat every day.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10303 on: Today at 05:46:16 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:18:28 am
Used to be a big fan of Bellingham when he broke through, but he comes across as so unlikeable. There were stories of him not being very popular amongst the Dortmund players and you can see why. An industry plant if there ever was one.

In other words, imagine having to work next to that twat every day.

He's got the Cristiano Ronaldo on field personality down already, maybe it's a Madrid thing.

If you watch him off the ball you frequently see him throwing his arms around in the air because his teammates aren't getting him the ball or aren't seeing his runs. 

I think most Real Madrid fans are okay with it because it's their player, but it didn't take long for Ronaldo's brilliance in the minds of many neutrals to be tarnished by the notion that his teammates are there to serve him. 
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10304 on: Today at 07:54:29 am
Seen some videos of fans in pubs and boxparks going apeshit when England equalise. I just don't get it how you can feel that much love emotion and passion for a team that isn't your own personal club side.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10305 on: Today at 07:58:25 am
Giving Toney 2 minutes to save the game was taking the fucking piss.

Not even Southgate is brave enough to pick the same side 5 times in a row (other than the obligatory single solitary change to the midfield). He can't be that stupid, surely?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10306 on: Today at 07:59:56 am
Quote from: Lad on Today at 07:54:29 am
Seen some videos of fans in pubs and boxparks going apeshit when England equalise. I just don't get it how you can feel that much love emotion and passion for a team that isn't your own personal club side.

I'm not ashamed to admit I cheered when Bellingham equalised but in the grand scheme of things I would rather Liverpool win the League Cup than England win the World Cup.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10307 on: Today at 08:01:55 am
At least this dinosaur isn't flogging Trent.
Hope they are knocked out soon and he can go on vacation.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10308 on: Today at 08:12:43 am
Quote from: Lad on Today at 07:54:29 am
Seen some videos of fans in pubs and boxparks going apeshit when England equalise. I just don't get it how you can feel that much love emotion and passion for a team that isn't your own personal club side.

I barely moved. It does feel a bit forced at times but then the vast majority of the country never get to see what we do at club level. Think how many moments like that we had last season alone with late Darwin winners.

Add in the fact that youll get some people watching just because their mates are who probably arent that bothered but do the most performative over the top celebrations when something happens.

I dont blame them for going nuts in that situation. Flip it to Liverpool, and say wed been playing crap and then scored a last minute equaliser to stay in a big cup game wed be going crazy too and not worrying about not venerating too much because wed played poorly. Just feels a bit weird for me that it doesnt remotely stir up any kind of emotions in me anymore. Late 90s it probably would have. No Liverpool player on the pitch to at least feel pleased for either. Had Trent been involved Id have been happy for him, like when Sturbridge got that last minute winner against Wales.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10309 on: Today at 08:21:09 am
Things I've learnt from the Euro's so far:

Southgate is rubbish.
Dembele is rubbish.
England are rubbish.
France are boring.

Enjoyable tournament so far though.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10310 on: Today at 08:30:26 am
Bellingham gets loads of abuse during the tournament then scored a bicycle kick to save England in the last minute of stoppage time. I think hes entitled to be a bit sparky afterwards to be honest. He definitely backs himself but then he just scored a bicycle kick in stoppage time to save the game so it feels kind of justified!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10311 on: Today at 08:31:28 am
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:40:25 pm
I think England will reach the final. People getting way too carried away by the Swiss.

Not a chance, England will reach the final, England were lucky Slovakia ran out of steam, Switzerland are far fitter, & were good against admittedly a poor Italy team, Netherlands are in England's half of the draw too
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10312 on: Today at 08:37:36 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:03:52 pm
Very few English players can turn. Most play only towards where they're facing.

In their clubs, it's fine because better players can be signed to account for it. Technically,  the team just isn't that good. The £100m number who's meant to be the foundation of the passing is allergic to passing forward.

The attacking players are very good. The manager however is woeful.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10313 on: Today at 08:50:08 am
jammy, jammy bastards ingerlund, they'll probably bore the swiss to death and get another jammy goal bounced off somebodys back of the head or arse
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10314 on: Today at 09:05:30 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:58:25 am
Giving Toney 2 minutes to save the game was taking the fucking piss.

Not even Southgate is brave enough to pick the same side 5 times in a row (other than the obligatory single solitary change to the midfield). He can't be that stupid, surely?
There won't be the obligatory single midfield change this time because he's now got the the perfect midfield; Neville and Keane told me so!

Guehi out because he's suspended and Konsa in will likely be the only change.

I've watched all of England's games and that was somehow the worst performance so far.  I keep thinking at some point they will start to click in a few parts of the pitch but there's absolutely nothing.  Bundling in a couple of set-piece goals - albeit the first was an excellent finish - is about the extent of what England have to offer.  The commentator pining for Maguire at one point says it all really.

The Spain vs. Georgia game was just the medicine required after England's game.  I love how wide the Spanish wingers stay, how their first thought is always to get at the full-back and how aggressively Spain press to get the ball back.  Maybe it's not "tournament football" but it's entertaining.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10315 on: Today at 09:18:27 am
Depends on the Trippier injury, could be a half fit Shaw or Konsa left back, with Dunk centre back. Lets face it, hes not playing Gomez or Trent and switching Walker over.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10316 on: Today at 09:29:18 am
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 08:37:36 am
The attacking players are very good. The manager however is woeful.
The players are overhyped. Doesn't mean they are not good players but they've been built up to that they are not.

There's just a sense of entitlement surrounding England that I dont see with other countries. Also, their opponents are being disrespected and underestimated.

"We should make the final easily" yet they almost crashed out almost Slovakia. That expectation vs the reality proves that the team is overhyped/overrated.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10317 on: Today at 09:34:22 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:08:50 pm
Bellingham:
"Sometimes it feels like there's a pile-on from the fans... moments like tonight throw it back to some people

 ;D

https://x.com/SkyFootball/status/1807488604077277389

What I have seen from this tournament is that Bellingham has grown an incredibly arrogant attitude with very low awareness of how shit his performances and his teams have been. Yes he's scored an important goal and the team won and he was like "WHO ELSE!?" after scoring etc not aware that he was literally a ghost all game and thinking he was in La Liga going to ground after some challenges. On that note, ref should have booked a few players, from both teams for diving but did not.

Watching England and their horrible attitude stinks out the tournament Gareth Southgate said after the game "the fans back home would have enjoyed that one" or something along those lines, these idiots are in a totally different reality.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10318 on: Today at 09:39:27 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:40:43 pm
Apparently so. No doubt he's a special player and I'm sure any 20 year old multi-millionaire superstar would be the same, but he does give off a main-character-in-a-movie vibe. Every interview, every goal, every time he gets an opportunity he's acting up for the cameras. Regardless of his talent, England fans will get exhausted by this at some point especially when the team aren't performing well. As a country we don't really warm to characters like that.

Similar to how Gerrard was to be fair.

Remember that goal he scored against, I think, Portsmouth at Anfield (it may not have been them but was deffo at home), it was an absolute screamer and was during that dreadful 02/03 season, anyway he ran to the Main Stand basically telling the crowd to fuck off and pointing to his chest as in Im the fucking man or that goal he scored against West Ham in the cup final where he patted his name on his back?

Granted Bellingham has a way to go to be up there in the conversation of being as good as him but players with that kind of ability are always likely to be a bit like that, probably doesnt help moving to Madrid at such a young age and then immediately winning a league/EC double.
