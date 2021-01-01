Seen some videos of fans in pubs and boxparks going apeshit when England equalise. I just don't get it how you can feel that much love emotion and passion for a team that isn't your own personal club side.



I barely moved. It does feel a bit forced at times but then the vast majority of the country never get to see what we do at club level. Think how many moments like that we had last season alone with late Darwin winners.Add in the fact that youll get some people watching just because their mates are who probably arent that bothered but do the most performative over the top celebrations when something happens.I dont blame them for going nuts in that situation. Flip it to Liverpool, and say wed been playing crap and then scored a last minute equaliser to stay in a big cup game wed be going crazy too and not worrying about not venerating too much because wed played poorly. Just feels a bit weird for me that it doesnt remotely stir up any kind of emotions in me anymore. Late 90s it probably would have. No Liverpool player on the pitch to at least feel pleased for either. Had Trent been involved Id have been happy for him, like when Sturbridge got that last minute winner against Wales.