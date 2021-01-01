Apparently so. No doubt he's a special player and I'm sure any 20 year old multi-millionaire superstar would be the same, but he does give off a main-character-in-a-movie vibe. Every interview, every goal, every time he gets an opportunity he's acting up for the cameras. Regardless of his talent, England fans will get exhausted by this at some point especially when the team aren't performing well. As a country we don't really warm to characters like that.
Similar to how Gerrard was to be fair.
Remember that goal he scored against, I think, Portsmouth at Anfield (it may not have been them but was deffo at home), it was an absolute screamer and was during that dreadful 02/03 season, anyway he ran to the Main Stand basically telling the crowd to fuck off and pointing to his chest as in Im the fucking man or that goal he scored against West Ham in the cup final where he patted his name on his back?
Granted Bellingham has a way to go to be up there in the conversation of being as good as him but players with that kind of ability are always likely to be a bit like that, probably doesnt help moving to Madrid at such a young age and then immediately winning a league/EC double.