« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 134007 times)

Online Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,281
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8200 on: Today at 02:35:10 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 02:28:42 pm
They need a Brussels boy like Vincent Kompany, not part of Flanders or Wallonia and speaks both langs.  I don't remember all this infighting when Kompany was the leader of the team.
I don't really know if there's much infighting between the groups. The biggest drama was when Courtois stole Kevin De Bruyne's girlfriend. And they are both Flemings. In fact, most of the trouble is always with Courtois, who seems to be an incredibly unbearable prick ;D
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Online Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,281
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8201 on: Today at 02:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:00:38 pm
But good to know others have their issues too.
Our country's politicians are permanently in Brexit-mode really ;D
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,195
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8202 on: Today at 02:50:14 pm »
Then Doku must be speaking a third language that no one could understand. None of his passes reached its intended target.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8203 on: Today at 02:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 02:31:39 pm
Most Flemings can speak a fair bit of French  though the older generations had a better command of the language  but not the other way around. And thats the cause of much resentment, particularly among more nationalist-minded Flemings, but not solely. Francophones can choose between Dutch or English as a second language in school, while Flemings are required to learn French. We dont think thats very fair.

That actually goes back to the founding of Belgium, as a country with a French-speaking aristocracy and elite and a Dutch-speaking working class (basically farmers). The myth goes that Flemish farmers were the first to fall in World War I because they didnt understand the orders of the French-speaking officers. "Et pour les Flamands, la même chose," they are claimed to have said. (And for the Flemings, the same thing.)

However, there are no written records indicating that Flemish soldiers died because they didnt understand the language of their superiors. But in my mothers family, who are from Ypres, where the war was fought, that story is very strongly believed.

This is far more interesting than the Euros
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8204 on: Today at 02:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 02:35:10 pm
I don't really know if there's much infighting between the groups. The biggest drama was when Courtois stole Kevin De Bruyne's girlfriend. And they are both Flemings. In fact, most of the trouble is always with Courtois, who seems to be an incredibly unbearable prick ;D

I would  have put good money on Thibaut Nicolas Marc Courtois being a Francophone Belgian


« Last Edit: Today at 03:22:01 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,281
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8205 on: Today at 03:01:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:52:01 pm
This is far more interesting than the Euros
Haha, it also creates a lot of friction. The language issue should resonate with the Welsh, Irish, and Canadians on this forum, I suppose :)

The Francophones, on their part, often accuse the Flemings of having collaborated en masse with the Germans during World War II. While it's true that there were many Flemish collaborators, there was also significant resistance. And the most well-known Belgian collaborator and fascist ideologue, Léon Degrelle, was a Walloon.
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Online Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,281
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8206 on: Today at 03:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:58:50 pm
I would  have put good money on Thibaut Nicolas Marc Courtois being a French Belgian (whatever the correct term is)
Yes, because his name is French. To make things even more complicated, sometimes Francophones have Dutch surnames, and Dutch speakers have French first and last names...
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Online Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,281
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8207 on: Today at 03:03:37 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 02:50:14 pm
Then Doku must be speaking a third language that no one could understand. None of his passes reached its intended target.
I've never really rated him, to be honest. But I'm a very critical man :D
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,325
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8208 on: Today at 03:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:52:01 pm
This is far more interesting than the Euros

Agreed, I've enjoyed Henry's mini seminar on all things Belgian...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,488
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8209 on: Today at 03:24:25 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:07:52 pm
Agreed, I've enjoyed Henry's mini seminar on all things Belgian...

Its what the rest days are for.

Tomorrows topic: Georgia and their battle between Russia and the West. 15 minute presentation from Turkish, and then Ill open it up to questions.
Logged

Online Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,281
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8210 on: Today at 03:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:24:25 pm
Its what the rest days are for.

Tomorrows topic: Georgia and their battle between Russia and the West. 15 minute presentation from Turkish, and then Ill open it up to questions.
Good suggestion, I definitely have some questions about Tbilisi's food and club culture :)
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8211 on: Today at 03:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 03:02:46 pm
Yes, because his name is French. To make things even more complicated, sometimes Francophones have Dutch surnames, and Dutch speakers have French first and last names...

Here are some basic Welsh phrases, taken from the B-y-c website

https://www.visitbetwsycoed.co.uk/The-Area/Welsh-Language/#:~:text=If%20you're%20reading%20this,oldest%20used%20language%20in%20Europe.

Geniet van je reis
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,960
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8212 on: Today at 03:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:24:25 pm
Its what the rest days are for.

Tomorrows topic: Georgia and their battle between Russia and the West. 15 minute presentation from Turkish, and then Ill open it up to questions.

Where's Georgian36 when you need them.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,179
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8213 on: Today at 03:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:37:58 pm
Where's Georgian36 when you need them.

RAWK will get him once Kvara signs for us.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,938
  • The first five yards........
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8214 on: Today at 03:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:52:19 pm
Why dont the French speaking part join France and the Flemish speakers join the Netherlands and quietly remove Belgium from the map? Would that help?

Cant believe no one thought to suggest this sooner.

#KofiAnnan

It would trigger World War Three. Not being facetious here Nick (for once). One of the main reasons why the Great Powers sanctioned the creation of Belgium (in 1830) was to act as a buffer between France and Prussia/Germany. A sort of DMZ. All the Powers that mattered (Britain, France, Germany, Austria-Hungary, Russia) agreed, by international treaty, to uphold Belgium's sovereignty and neutrality. The idea was that the lowlands of Belgium would not longer be a nice easy passage for an invading German army to launch a swift attack on France and vice versa.

It worked until 1914.

Remove it from the map and the French and Germans would be at war within 24 hours.

Which just goes to show that Kevin de Bruyne is the saviour of the world.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8215 on: Today at 04:07:18 pm »
BREAKING NEWS:
The England squad currently playing in the Euro 2024 competition have decided they will not take part in the UK election, saying they have difficulty finding the box never mind putting a cross in it.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,325
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8216 on: Today at 04:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:24:25 pm
Its what the rest days are for.

Tomorrows topic: Georgia and their battle between Russia and the West. 15 minute presentation from Turkish, and then Ill open it up to questions.

I am from Atlanta and all...

Oh...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,946
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8217 on: Today at 04:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 02:35:10 pm
I don't really know if there's much infighting between the groups. The biggest drama was when Courtois stole Kevin De Bruyne's girlfriend. And they are both Flemings. In fact, most of the trouble is always with Courtois, who seems to be an incredibly unbearable prick ;D

Mads Junker (former Mechelen) mentioned yesterday, a massive fight that broke out in the Belgium 22WC camp and tensions have been brewing for years. I don't know how well-connected he is  ;D

Btw like you, he thinks Courtois is a shite and unsympathetic person. You could hear the disdain he had for Courtois. He did bring up the ex-girl thing.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 855
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8218 on: Today at 04:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:24:25 pm
Its what the rest days are for.

Tomorrows topic: Georgia and their battle between Russia and the West. 15 minute presentation from Turkish, and then Ill open it up to questions.

Brilliant you can give your views on georgia and abkhazia conflict.  The transfer thread is dead no juicy gossip.  So im bored
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,488
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8219 on: Today at 04:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:50:44 pm
It would trigger World War Three. Not being facetious here Nick (for once). One of the main reasons why the Great Powers sanctioned the creation of Belgium (in 1830) was to act as a buffer between France and Prussia/Germany. A sort of DMZ. All the Powers that mattered (Britain, France, Germany, Austria-Hungary, Russia) agreed, by international treaty, to uphold Belgium's sovereignty and neutrality. The idea was that the lowlands of Belgium would not longer be a nice easy passage for an invading German army to launch a swift attack on France and vice versa.

It worked until 1914.

Remove it from the map and the French and Germans would be at war within 24 hours.

Which just goes to show that Kevin de Bruyne is the saviour of the world.

What would you know about the build up to the First World War?
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,140
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8220 on: Today at 04:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:47:19 pm
What would you know about the build up to the First World War?
He is the ghost of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,484
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8221 on: Today at 04:54:58 pm »
Had do we invovle Italy and Mussolini into this?
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,153
  • IFWT
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8222 on: Today at 04:58:19 pm »
I used to live in Gent - great place and highly recommended for a vist.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,625
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8223 on: Today at 05:01:43 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:22:36 pm
I am from Atlanta and all...

Oh...

Hey, I made that joke yesterday. Not here and not about me being from Atlanta, but the idea behind it was the same... :D
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,325
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8224 on: Today at 05:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 04:58:19 pm
I used to live in Gent - great place and highly recommended for a vist.

Mussolini was no gent...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 855
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8225 on: Today at 05:02:54 pm »
I was in Charleroi very grim

https://bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-42921726 Ugliest City award
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Up
« previous next »
 