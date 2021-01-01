Why dont the French speaking part join France and the Flemish speakers join the Netherlands and quietly remove Belgium from the map? Would that help?



Cant believe no one thought to suggest this sooner.



#KofiAnnan



It would trigger World War Three. Not being facetious here Nick (for once). One of the main reasons why the Great Powers sanctioned the creation of Belgium (in 1830) was to act as a buffer between France and Prussia/Germany. A sort of DMZ. All the Powers that mattered (Britain, France, Germany, Austria-Hungary, Russia) agreed, by international treaty, to uphold Belgium's sovereignty and neutrality. The idea was that the lowlands of Belgium would not longer be a nice easy passage for an invading German army to launch a swift attack on France and vice versa.It worked until 1914.Remove it from the map and the French and Germans would be at war within 24 hours.Which just goes to show that Kevin de Bruyne is the saviour of the world.