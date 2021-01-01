« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 133677 times)

Online Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,281
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8200 on: Today at 02:35:10 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 02:28:42 pm
They need a Brussels boy like Vincent Kompany, not part of Flanders or Wallonia and speaks both langs.  I don't remember all this infighting when Kompany was the leader of the team.
I don't really know if there's much infighting between the groups. The biggest drama was when Courtois stole Kevin De Bruyne's girlfriend. And they are both Flemings. In fact, most of the trouble is always with Courtois, who seems to be an incredibly unbearable prick ;D
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Online Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,281
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8201 on: Today at 02:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:00:38 pm
But good to know others have their issues too.
Our country's politicians are permanently in Brexit-mode really ;D
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,195
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8202 on: Today at 02:50:14 pm »
Then Doku must be speaking a third language that no one could understand. None of his passes reached its intended target.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8203 on: Today at 02:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 02:31:39 pm
Most Flemings can speak a fair bit of French  though the older generations had a better command of the language  but not the other way around. And thats the cause of much resentment, particularly among more nationalist-minded Flemings, but not solely. Francophones can choose between Dutch or English as a second language in school, while Flemings are required to learn French. We dont think thats very fair.

That actually goes back to the founding of Belgium, as a country with a French-speaking aristocracy and elite and a Dutch-speaking working class (basically farmers). The myth goes that Flemish farmers were the first to fall in World War I because they didnt understand the orders of the French-speaking officers. "Et pour les Flamands, la même chose," they are claimed to have said. (And for the Flemings, the same thing.)

However, there are no written records indicating that Flemish soldiers died because they didnt understand the language of their superiors. But in my mothers family, who are from Ypres, where the war was fought, that story is very strongly believed.

This is far more interesting than the Euros
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8204 on: Today at 02:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 02:35:10 pm
I don't really know if there's much infighting between the groups. The biggest drama was when Courtois stole Kevin De Bruyne's girlfriend. And they are both Flemings. In fact, most of the trouble is always with Courtois, who seems to be an incredibly unbearable prick ;D

I would  have put good money on Thibaut Nicolas Marc Courtois being a Francophone Belgian


« Last Edit: Today at 03:22:01 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,281
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8205 on: Today at 03:01:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:52:01 pm
This is far more interesting than the Euros
Haha, it also creates a lot of friction. The language issue should resonate with the Welsh, Irish, and Canadians on this forum, I suppose :)

The Francophones, on their part, often accuse the Flemings of having collaborated en masse with the Germans during World War II. While it's true that there were many Flemish collaborators, there was also significant resistance. And the most well-known Belgian collaborator and fascist ideologue, Léon Degrelle, was a Walloon.
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Online Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,281
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8206 on: Today at 03:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:58:50 pm
I would  have put good money on Thibaut Nicolas Marc Courtois being a French Belgian (whatever the correct term is)
Yes, because his name is French. To make things even more complicated, sometimes Francophones have Dutch surnames, and Dutch speakers have French first and last names...
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Online Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,281
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8207 on: Today at 03:03:37 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 02:50:14 pm
Then Doku must be speaking a third language that no one could understand. None of his passes reached its intended target.
I've never really rated him, to be honest. But I'm a very critical man :D
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,322
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8208 on: Today at 03:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:52:01 pm
This is far more interesting than the Euros

Agreed, I've enjoyed Henry's mini seminar on all things Belgian...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,486
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8209 on: Today at 03:24:25 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:07:52 pm
Agreed, I've enjoyed Henry's mini seminar on all things Belgian...

Its what the rest days are for.

Tomorrows topic: Georgia and their battle between Russia and the West. 15 minute presentation from Turkish, and then Ill open it up to questions.
Logged

Online Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,281
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8210 on: Today at 03:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:24:25 pm
Its what the rest days are for.

Tomorrows topic: Georgia and their battle between Russia and the West. 15 minute presentation from Turkish, and then Ill open it up to questions.
Good suggestion, I definitely have some questions about Tbilisi's food and club culture :)
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8211 on: Today at 03:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 03:02:46 pm
Yes, because his name is French. To make things even more complicated, sometimes Francophones have Dutch surnames, and Dutch speakers have French first and last names...

Here are some basic Welsh phrases, taken from the B-y-c website

https://www.visitbetwsycoed.co.uk/The-Area/Welsh-Language/#:~:text=If%20you're%20reading%20this,oldest%20used%20language%20in%20Europe.

Geniet van je reis
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Up
« previous next »
 