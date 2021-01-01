How does that work in a normal working environment. I know they have the two languages but is their one official working language? Even things like TV ads etc, are they in French or Flemish or is it very location specific?



The Flemish and Walloons each have their own media: separate TV channels, newspapers, magazines, and so on. For example, the public broadcaster houses media for both language groups in the same building, but they dont collaborate on programs. Occasionally, a Flemish journalist might interview a Walloon counterpart about politics in French-speaking Belgium, but thats about it.I work as a journalist for a financial outlet, and we have a French-speaking counterpart too, but we essentially live in two different worlds. Its not hostile; we just recognize that we have different perspectives.The French-speaking community is much more connected to France, whereas we Flemish have developed our own identity over the decades. In the past, we looked more towards the Netherlands for this, but nowadays, we focus more on ourselves than on our northern neighbors. That said, the Dutch do broadcast a lot of Flemish TV programs and vice versa, and Dutch analysts frequently appear on our football shows.Its a strange country, I know.