UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:33:07 pm
That's probably the best I've seen him play live. At least that I can remember.
Had Gomez on toast the season before last when we played Napoli. He was fantastic.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Has Pickford actually made a save yet?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 08:19:48 am
I don't think there was a clear nailed on favourite before the tournament and if anything there is even less of one now there are 16 teams left. Gonna be a couple of very good teams going out in the quarters.

Germany from before and add Spain to that, I'd say.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 09:00:49 am
de bruyne looks like he hates playing for belgium, throwing his arms up every time one of his players makes a small mistake.


Yeah. De Bruyne seems to have gone full Ronaldo. Its not just that he knows hes better than everyone else (which clearly he is), its that he appears to have no respect for others that he thinks are his inferiors and lucky to be on the pitch with him (and in the case of the manager of the national side lucky to be managing him). He even has contempt for the national anthem which he makes no effort to sing
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:38:58 am
It's the fault of the format.

With 8 groups in World Cup A to D and E to H would be kept apart so you get top seeds in both half of the draw and it's more even.

This has happened every time with this format. Portugal played Wales in  semi final and Poland in quarters and fluked their way to the trophy after stinking out the group and were still shit in the knockouts. England are basically a nap to do the same.

But France and Belgium were expected to win their groups.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 09:39:52 am
Yeah. De Bruyne seems to have gone full Ronaldo. Its not just that he knows hes better than everyone else (which clearly he is), its that he appears to have no respect for others that he thinks are his inferiors and lucky to be on the pitch with him (and in the case of the manager of the national side lucky to be managing him). He even has contempt for the national anthem which he makes no effort to sing.
To be fair, when it comes to the national anthem; nobody really cares about that in Belgium. ;D This country barely stirs patriotic feelings in a small fraction of its population.

But I agree with everything else. De Bruyne is the best Belgian footballer ever, but he's also an arrogant prick without any leadership qualities.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:38:58 am
It's the fault of the format.

With 8 groups in World Cup A to D and E to H would be kept apart so you get top seeds in both half of the draw and it's more even.

This has happened every time with this format. Portugal played Wales in  semi final and Poland in quarters and fluked their way to the trophy after stinking out the group and were still shit in the knockouts. England are basically a nap to do the same.

I will keep on disagreeing with you on this. ;D

As long as some of the favourites fuck up and don't win their groups (or knockout ties) as expected, this will happen regardless of format. Argentina made the final at the last World Cup by beating Australia, Netherlands and Croatia. France made it by beating Poland, England and Morocco. Neither of those paths sound much more difficult than Slovakia, Italy, Netherlands, for example (or even Croatia, Poland, Wales). At the 2018 WC, Croatia made the final by beating Denmark, Russia and England (had England won that semi, their path would have been Colombia, Sweden, Croatia). All of that because Argentina and Germany didn't win their groups. In 2002, Germany made the final by beating Paraguay, USA and South Korea - I rest my case!  :)
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:05:59 am
I will keep on disagreeing with you on this. ;D

As long as some of the favourites fuck up and don't win their groups (or knockout ties) as expected, this will happen regardless of format. Argentina made the final at the last World Cup by beating Australia, Netherlands and Croatia. France made it by beating Poland, England and Morocco. Neither of those paths sound much more difficult than Slovakia, Italy, Netherlands, for example (or even Croatia, Poland, Wales). At the 2018 WC, Croatia made the final by beating Denmark, Russia and England (had England won that semi, their path would have been Colombia, Sweden, Croatia). All of that because Argentina and Germany didn't win their groups. In 2002, Germany made the final by beating Paraguay, USA and South Korea - I rest my case!  :)

You get a better split if the two halves of the draw are kept apart though, problem is the 3rd place teams going through.

Example: a to c - Germany, Spain, Italy and England. D to f - France, Holland, Belgium and Portugal would be a fair split.

The World Cups you mention you've had some high profile group stage exits which distorts it. The 4 quarter finals were Hollans-Argentina, Croatia-Brazil, England-France and Portugal-Morocco after Morocco knocked Spain out. It was more even. Difference between a team being knocked out and half arsing their last group game when they've already qualified.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:38:58 am
It's the fault of the format.

With 8 groups in World Cup A to D and E to H would be kept apart so you get top seeds in both half of the draw and it's more even.

This has happened every time with this format. Portugal played Wales in  semi final and Poland in quarters and fluked their way to the trophy after stinking out the group and were still shit in the knockouts. England are basically a nap to do the same.


Portugal had 3 group Winners in their half of the draw, same as the other half.

It is not the format's fault that those 3 were Croatia, Wales and Hungary.


And World Cup doesn't keep the groups separated like that. Winners and Runners-up of the same group go to opposite sides of the draw so they can't face each other again until the final. How many top seeds you get in each side of the draw depends on how the seeded teams do.

2018 World Cup, the Knock Out stages had 6 top seeds - 5 on one side of the draw, 1 on the other side.
And that team with half the draw to itself was Russia!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: RJH on Today at 10:20:01 am
And World Cup doesn't keep the groups separated like that. Winners and Runners-up of the same group go to opposite sides of the draw so they can't face each other again until the final.

The two halves of the draw are kept apart until the semis usually. It then flips so teams from the same group won't meet. In this format you can have Holland-Austria again in quarters.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:24:26 am
The two halves of the draw are kept apart until the semis usually. It then flips so teams from the same group won't meet. In this format you can have Holland-Austria again in quarters.

No, it's normally done so that Group winners and group runners-up go on different sides on the draw. That is what has happened at these Euros as well.
France can't face Austria (or Netherlands) until the final.

The 3rd placed teams do add a complication in that it is impossible to keep them away from both of the other teams in their group. The best they can do is make it so no from the same group plays each other in the first knock out round. Three of the third place teams avoid group opponents until the Semis, with Netherlands being the exception for a QF match.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
I'd love us to get Kenan Yıldız, the kid has a lot of talent and only 19.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 09:51:08 am
To be fair, when it comes to the national anthem; nobody really cares about that in Belgium. ;D This country barely stirs patriotic feelings in a small fraction of its population.

But I agree with everything else. De Bruyne is the best Belgian footballer ever, but he's also an arrogant prick without any leadership qualities.

Some Belgians might be able to confirm it but when I used to work in Belgium, I noticed the Flemish and French speaking Belgians do not lunch together. I suspect they do not even see themselves as people of the same country.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 09:00:49 am
de bruyne looks like he hates playing for belgium, throwing his arms up every time one of his players makes a small mistake.
i hope austria win it, would be nice after the media took the piss out of ragnick.

Hes used to playing with all the cheat codes and breezing past teams every week. Once that changes at International level he cant handle it.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:26:21 am
Some Belgians might be able to confirm it but when I used to work in Belgium, I noticed the Flemish and French speaking Belgians do not lunch together. I suspect they do not even see themselves as people of the same country.

How does that work in a normal working environment. I know they have the two languages but is their one official working language? Even things like TV ads etc, are they in French or Flemish or is it very location specific?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:56:53 am
How does that work in a normal working environment. I know they have the two languages but is their one official working language? Even things like TV ads etc, are they in French or Flemish or is it very location specific?
The Flemish and Walloons each have their own media: separate TV channels, newspapers, magazines, and so on. For example, the public broadcaster houses media for both language groups in the same building, but they dont collaborate on programs. Occasionally, a Flemish journalist might interview a Walloon counterpart about politics in French-speaking Belgium, but thats about it.

I work as a journalist for a financial outlet, and we have a French-speaking counterpart too, but we essentially live in two different worlds. Its not hostile; we just recognize that we have different perspectives.

The French-speaking community is much more connected to France, whereas we Flemish have developed our own identity over the decades. In the past, we looked more towards the Netherlands for this, but nowadays, we focus more on ourselves than on our northern neighbors. That said, the Dutch do broadcast a lot of Flemish TV programs and vice versa, and Dutch analysts frequently appear on our football shows.

Its a strange country, I know.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:26:21 am
Some Belgians might be able to confirm it but when I used to work in Belgium, I noticed the Flemish and French speaking Belgians do not lunch together. I suspect they do not even see themselves as people of the same country.
It's a deeply regionalist culture, even within Flanders. For example, people from West Flanders, those living along the Belgian coast, are much more likely to seek out fellow West Flemings rather than people from Antwerp.

This has changed somewhat over the years, as everything has become much more international. However, this is the quintessential 'church tower mentality' that has dominated our regions since the Middle Ages.
