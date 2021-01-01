The two halves of the draw are kept apart until the semis usually. It then flips so teams from the same group won't meet. In this format you can have Holland-Austria again in quarters.



No, it's normally done so that Group winners and group runners-up go on different sides on the draw. That is what has happened at these Euros as well.France can't face Austria (or Netherlands) until the final.The 3rd placed teams do add a complication in that it is impossible to keep them away from both of the other teams in their group. The best they can do is make it so no from the same group plays each other in the first knock out round. Three of the third place teams avoid group opponents until the Semis, with Netherlands being the exception for a QF match.