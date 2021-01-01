It produces massively lopsided draws as well. Half the knockouts are going to be watered down crap with England boring their way to the final.



Perhaps the way to really make it work is to just have seeded draws based upon a combination of points in the group stage and other factors. If there is already a 3 day gap between last group matches and first day of 2nd round, there is already enough rest. It would make everything a little bit more earned, i.e. the best 1st place plays the worst 3rd place....etc