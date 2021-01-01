« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 124447 times)

Online clinical

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7680 on: Today at 11:44:27 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:05:16 am
From what I seen he did well but not much else. Kept the ball moving and kept possession. Funnily enough probably exactly the same job Henderson would have done and would have got pelters for but there you go
Exactly. He was unbelievable apparently
Online rocco

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7681 on: Today at 11:56:51 am »
Side I think would get goals

Pickford
-Trent--Stones--GuehiWalker
---Rice----Bellingham
Bowen Palmer Gordon
-------Kane
Online Statto Red

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7682 on: Today at 11:59:16 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:56:51 am
Side I think would get goals

Pickford
-Trent--Stones--GuehiWalker
---Rice----Bellingham
Bowen Palmer Gordon
-------Kane

Any England side would get goals [well i say that then i remember Hodgson was England manager], it's Southgate awful defensive tactics that's the issue.
Online Nick110581

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7683 on: Today at 12:00:15 pm »
Mainoo wouldnt be in the squad if he played for another Club.
Offline Hestoic

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7684 on: Today at 12:01:49 pm »
Most of the England players go for cheap free kicks which are always given in the Prem for their clubs but not in Europe. The amount of times they've exaggerated contact or gone down with the lightest push, it's not given and they throw their arms up in disbelief.  Saka, Rice, Foden being the main culprits.

It's got to be having some effect. If Foden goes down 3 times around the opponent box on exaggerated fouls and wins 3 free kicks, he's lauded as being a really impactful player. Week in and week out we see how many soft fouls are given. If those 3 fouls aren't given as 3 free kicks and the ref rightly says to get up, then Foden looks totally anonymous on the game and I think it's what we're seeing.

It's those fouls that make no sense to physics, like two hands on the back and suddenly you jump forward and fall over, not congruent with the applied force. Free kick given constantly in the Prem, but not so much in Europe.
Online Dim Glas

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7685 on: Today at 12:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:00:15 pm
Mainoo wouldnt be in the squad if he played for another Club.

but remember, hes younger than Bobby Clark  :thumbup
Online DelTrotter

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7686 on: Today at 12:44:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:43:02 pm
but remember, hes younger than Bobby Clark  :thumbup

 ;D
Online clinical

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7687 on: Today at 01:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:00:15 pm
Mainoo wouldnt be in the squad if he played for another Club.

Correct.

Why not play Eze who's a lot better than him?
Online Nick110581

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7688 on: Today at 01:21:14 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:08:21 pm
Correct.

Why not play Eze who's a lot better than him?

Because they are completely different players.

Eze cant play in a two man midfield.
Online clinical

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7689 on: Today at 01:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:21:14 pm
Because they are completely different players.

Eze cant play in a two man midfield.



They could have easily had Rice, Bellingham and Eze in the midfield. England were playing Solvenia not Brazil.
Online SamLad

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7690 on: Today at 01:28:43 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 08:07:30 am
18 and running the midfield for Ingurlund is impressive no?
running the midfield.  LOL.
Online clinical

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7691 on: Today at 01:29:30 pm »
Online SamLad

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7692 on: Today at 01:33:53 pm »
as for missing Hendo, I saw some pundits saying that last week.  all teams need a player who will give his mates a bollocking and push them to work harder.  nobody in this England squad looks like they give a shit.
Online SamLad

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7693 on: Today at 01:34:41 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:29:30 pm
https://x.com/CF_Compss/status/1805919116307706220

Running the midfield :lmao
GS needs to build a team around him.  first name on the teamsheet, for sure!
