They were average. Defensive solidity and street wise, old heads. Very few quality players in the attacking part of the pitch. Midfield was certainly better than it is now, but they werent great players.



Players wise, probably no stars, still has Bonnuci and Chiellini who were both great.As a team they went close to 40 games unbeaten between 2018 and 2021. Thats impressive regardless.That was down to a great set up and team ethic, which is just not that easy to put in at international level. Who was the last team to look absolutely unbelievable in an international tournament? Spain probably?Italian football has had its own little revival which seems to be ignored due to lack of money. They have tactically switched on managers, youth players starting to come through and teams going far in Europe. The only thing at club level thats stopping them is not having super club levels of money.Internationally they have basically reset. Lots of young players in defence and working it out further forward. Not sure they were ever a threat in this tournament, but plenty of hope for the next 5 years for them.