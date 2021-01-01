Does it really matter though? Because the striker who was offside due to the margin of error could be onside due the same margin of error in the next instance. The whole things works both ways and it doesn't really matter in my view.



This is a very strange take. You introduce technology to get decisions correct so yes it absolutely does matter if its not actually able to provide the level of accuracy it needs to get the decision correct. Your position means youre happy with coin flips from technology deciding games. For example in offside call one the tech coin flip to give the opposing team the decision (because the call is within the margin for error of the tech) and in offside decision 2 the tech coin flips to give the decision against your team again (because the call is, once again, within the margin for error of the tech). As a result of this the opposition score a goal and you have one chalked off, leading to you losing the game. Why would you want this?If on the other hand you think perfect accuracy is impossible and sometimes marginal calls will go for you and sometimes theyll go against you then why would you have an issue with the old system. Linesman didnt have to adjudicate to the closest mm, but rather according to whether the attacker was gaining an advantage. Because theyre human they werent 100% right all the time but the decisions even out (like youre saying they would with your proposal) and also you have a better system because a. Youre avoiding arbitrary pedantry about players being offside by millimetres, which is a silliness at odds with the original intent of the offside rule. And also, with the old system you dont have the sense of most goals being provisional until confirmed by VAR, which is huge for the experience of watching the sport.