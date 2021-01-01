« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 85973 times)

Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4960 on: Today at 05:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:38:27 pm
Austria's press is really good.

Yeah, stoa is one of their top journalists I think.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4961 on: Today at 05:49:24 pm »
Good 1st Half
Offline Lastrador

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4962 on: Today at 05:53:13 pm »
Another great match. Austria started really bright but slowed down considerably after their goal, and Poland ended the half much better. A draw is probably a fair result overall. If Poland can bring Moder and Lewandowski on, they probably can win this.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4963 on: Today at 06:12:37 pm »
There have been two dull as fuuuuuuuuuck games this competition so far, can anyone guess which? :/
Online Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4964 on: Today at 06:27:40 pm »
2-1 For Austria
Online RedSince86

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4965 on: Today at 06:28:03 pm »
That was brilliant, I love watching this Austria team.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4966 on: Today at 06:30:11 pm »
Get in, Austria.
Online stoa

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4967 on: Today at 06:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:46:04 pm
Yeah, stoa is one of their top journalists I think.

Haha... Far from that, just a small-town bird journalist. And our press is absolutely horrible. ;)
Offline Pistolero

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4968 on: Today at 06:32:57 pm »
Who was it that "dreams of playing for Liverpool"?...
Online Dim Glas

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4969 on: Today at 06:37:12 pm »
penalty Austria, Sabitzer upended.
Online RedForeverTT

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4970 on: Today at 06:37:12 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:28:03 pm
That was brilliant, I love watching this Austria team.

Pretty good football style. Luckily United didn't hire their coach.
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4971 on: Today at 06:37:40 pm »
Early rumoured team news form Red Ron, he might be starting Gini...IN 2024.  ;D
Online Dim Glas

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4972 on: Today at 06:38:38 pm »
Cool penalty.

3-1 Austria.

They are a proper team these Austrians! Play more like a league club.
Offline Pistolero

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4973 on: Today at 06:38:53 pm »
Shocking dive
Online smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4974 on: Today at 06:38:57 pm »
Bad dive
Online jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4975 on: Today at 06:39:02 pm »
3-1, they deserve it as well.
Online JRed

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4976 on: Today at 06:39:14 pm »
Think that pen was very harsh.
Online whtwht

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4977 on: Today at 06:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:38:53 pm
Shocking dive

Ridiculous dive. The rules are shite
Online B0151?

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4978 on: Today at 06:39:55 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:42:00 pm
If you want a true analysis of the England team, watch RTE for the coverage. I think James McClean has been great on there. Saying how England are not that good and over hyped. He spoke about Declan Rice too being over hyped and not world class, not able to dictate a game like others at a higher level. Because of the whole Rice/Ireland thing its been blown up a bit here, but he's hardly wrong

I think the whole England are overrated/overhyped is a shite explanation for their disappointing performances

You can't tell me that Denmark have the better squad of players. Yet they were playing much the better football. As are a number of smaller teams, like this Austria team, with coaches that know what they're doing.
Online whtwht

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4979 on: Today at 06:40:19 pm »
Fair play to Austria. Ragnick doing bits
Online smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4980 on: Today at 06:40:57 pm »
Proper Harry Kane dive.
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4981 on: Today at 06:41:35 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:40:57 pm
Proper Harry Kane dive.

He swore on his daughter's life he was fouled.
Online JRed

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4982 on: Today at 06:41:52 pm »
If anything that shouldve been a booking the other way. Austrian player kicked the keeper. Shocking dive.
Offline Pistolero

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4983 on: Today at 06:41:59 pm »
How can purposely dragging your boot across a diving keepers face be deemed a penalty?
Online Dim Glas

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4984 on: Today at 06:42:00 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 06:39:55 pm
I think the whole England are overrated/overhyped is a shite explanation for their disappointing performances

You can't tell me that Denmark have the better squad of players. Yet they were playing much the better football. As are a number of smaller teams, like this Austria team, with coaches that know what they're doing.

Yep, austria another.  Are able to play good football, players all on the same page following instruction, thats due to a good coach.

England squad wise have some fantastic talent, maybe only 2 or 3 teams better on paper.  No excuses for playing as they do. Southgate is a shockingly bad coach, and a coward with it.
Online BoRed

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4985 on: Today at 06:43:43 pm »
Poland will be the first team to be eliminated unless France lose tonight.
Online Dim Glas

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4986 on: Today at 06:44:01 pm »
what an effort. Austria are putting on a show.

Great save too.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4987 on: Today at 06:46:25 pm »
Austria rampant.
Offline Caligula?

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4988 on: Today at 06:47:36 pm »
This should be 5-1 here

I didn't expect Poland to be so poor
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4989 on: Today at 06:48:15 pm »
Where is Aunartovic palying these days?
Online DangerScouse

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4990 on: Today at 06:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:48:15 pm
Where is Aunartovic palying these days?

LMGTFY FC!
Online RedForeverTT

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4991 on: Today at 06:49:23 pm »
The cost of taking an unfit Lewandowski to the competition and playing him is partly the cause of the downfall. He has done absolutely nothing since coming on.
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4992 on: Today at 06:50:26 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:48:53 pm
LMGTFY FC!

The fuck is that? Yank team?  ;D
Online stoa

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4993 on: Today at 06:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:48:15 pm
Where is Aunartovic palying these days?

Inter, but I'm not sure he's playing that much...
Offline killer-heels

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4994 on: Today at 06:52:09 pm »
Bum Gardner seems a good player.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4995 on: Today at 06:53:32 pm »
That was close for Poland.
Online Dim Glas

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4996 on: Today at 06:55:09 pm »
Been a very good game again, apart from the dodgy penalty, not a lot of messing about from the players either, theyve all just got on with it, been really good to watch.

Austria very deserved winners.
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4997 on: Today at 06:57:16 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4998 on: Today at 06:58:50 pm »
Online jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4999 on: Today at 07:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:57:16 pm


So Samie, your sources were wrong about Gini starting. 😂. From memory I don't think the Netherlands traditionally do well against France.
