A player that Sven Goran Erikson played on the Left Wing in Germany 2006.



He was so obsessed with 442, and England didn't have a left footed wide player so he decided to play a right footed CM Scholes there and Gerrard and Lampard as the 2 in CM.



No wonder Scholes retired for England in his prime.



Scholes had retired by then. It was Euro 2004 he was out on the left. That was the first tournament Lampard played in (he was the problem!). Although Gerrard missed the 2002 World Cup through injury and we ended up with Trevor Sinclair on the left wing!2004 was the only tournament we tried to accommodate all three of them. After that it was often Gerrard who was the one who was moved around so much, but given he was so versatile that was probably the easier decision to make.