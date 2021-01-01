Possibly, but they're a hell of a lot better than than the performances suggest, it's always the case with England, try and shoehorn players who are used to playing at a high level into an alehouse system
As someone said during the game it's happens when you take players coached by Klopp, Ped & Arteta and let a pound shop Moyes manage them
On one hand, the managers and development at club level may have something to do it. When you’re drilled to play among the best players by the best coaches, it’s hard to come into a national team environment. Moreover, having a lot of talent doesn’t mean success at the international level. A player like Shaq may find it hard to break into top sides for different reasons but he’ll always deliver as a #10 for the Swiss.
On the other hand, none of this has stopped Germany, Spain, France, Argentina, Brazil, Italy, etc from winning World Cups, Euros, and Copas.