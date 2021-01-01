Not to defend the England team (feel dirty even thinking about it) but I do feel half the problem is just this unreasonable sense of expectation and entitlement from loads of English fans and media. Denmark aren't some team of part-timers or cloggers - it's all good and well getting excited about 100% qualifying campaigns but at this stage, most teams have something about them - they can hurt you in attack, or they can frustrate you defensively. I understand it to a degree - on paper it's a stacked team. Of tonight's outfield starters only Trippier and Guehi don't play for one of City, Madrid, Arsenal, Munich or Liverpool - don't think there's a single team in the tournament who can field players from such top teams - even France. That said, it's not a god given right that you can pull 11 players from different teams, throw them together and demand that they beat all in front of them at a canter.
England were poor and they have issues that are in part due to poor selection/tactics, but Southgate's team are not the first England side to look less than the sum of their very talented and expensive parts.
I suspect there's an element of fatigue - be interesting to see the minutes played by England's starting 11 vs other teams in the competition - the likes of Kane, Foden, Saka, Rice all had long campaigns going deep into Europe and for the Arsenal/City players, a gruelling title competition. When they were fit, Walker, Trent and Stones also played every game going across multiple competitions. I also wonder if there is an element of the players finding it hard to adjust to a different set-up - Pep and Arteta play such exacting, regimented and demanding systems that I could those players feeling a little lost when trying to play in a different way. The players are barely allowed to think for themselves or have an original thought when playing at club level.