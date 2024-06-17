« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 65183 times)

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3720 on: Today at 10:22:32 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:19:08 am
Thankfully the Premier League will be using this semi-auto system next season too, it's so quick, no more "good process, boys" moments! (Webb and his boys will still fudge it)

As a Portuguese man it saddens me the clear dislike/hate for my national team on here lol.

I sometimes feel bad for ordinary Portuguese people. Anyone who goes there always says without fail how hospitable and welcoming Portuguese people are. But you have to admit, youve got a crop of pretty unlikable players. :D Think as a rule people here liked the Figo/Rui Costa generation, so its not some weird anti-Portugal sentiment. Its just nice to see Ronaldo, Fernandes, Bernardo Silva etc pouting and looking unhappy.

But at the same time Id like to see Jota do well and he definitely seemed to make an impact yesterday. Reckon hell start the next game? Or would that only happen if he drops Ronaldo which presumably will never happen.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3721 on: Today at 10:22:34 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:19:08 am
As a Portuguese man it saddens me the clear dislike/hate for my national team on here lol.


Always used to have a soft spot for Portugal, but I can't stand rapists - especially ones that use their status to get away with it.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3722 on: Today at 10:26:10 am »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 02:09:26 am
Is Jota's Mrs. pregnant, or just had a baby, with that celebration?

Their youngest is about a year old so I'm guessing she's pregnant again.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3723 on: Today at 10:33:44 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:22:32 am
I sometimes feel bad for ordinary Portuguese people. Anyone who goes there always says without fail how hospitable and welcoming Portuguese people are. But you have to admit, youve got a crop of pretty unlikable players. :D Think as a rule people here liked the Figo/Rui Costa generation, so its not some weird anti-Portugal sentiment. Its just nice to see Ronaldo, Fernandes, Bernardo Silva etc pouting and looking unhappy.

Yeah, nothing against Portugal, always wished them well in the 80s and 90s. But when you have a Manc/Madrid legend as captain, current Utd/City players in the main roles, plus a former Everton manager, you'll always have a tough job winning over the Liverpool fans. ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3724 on: Today at 10:44:11 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:33:44 am
Yeah, nothing against Portugal, always wished them well in the 80s and 90s. But when you have a Manc/Madrid legend as captain, current Utd/City players in the main roles, plus a former Everton manager, you'll always have a tough job winning over the Liverpool fans. ;D

I dont mind Martinez at all. Plenty seem to laugh at him and he seems to have been promoted beyond his achievements a couple of times but he was the rarest of breeds as an Everton manager in that he didnt turn into a dick about Liverpool when he was in charge there. Seems a decent bloke.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3725 on: Today at 10:56:38 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:19:08 am
Thankfully the Premier League will be using this semi-auto system next season too, it's so quick, no more "good process, boys" moments! (Webb and his boys will still fudge it)

As a Portuguese man it saddens me the clear dislike/hate for my national team on here lol.

If it helps mate, should Portugal play England you will see plenty of love for the Portuguese. 
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3726 on: Today at 11:03:00 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:56:38 am
If it helps mate, should Portugal play England you will see plenty of love for the Portuguese. 

Or Wales.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3727 on: Today at 11:06:00 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3728 on: Today at 11:10:48 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:19:08 am
Thankfully the Premier League will be using this semi-auto system next season too, it's so quick, no more "good process, boys" moments! (Webb and his boys will still fudge it)

As a Portuguese man it saddens me the clear dislike/hate for my national team on here lol.

Unfortunately, from Mourinhos arrival on the scene onwards, its become clear that the Portuguese footballers tend to be the biggest shithouses going. Love the country, the people were great when weve been there with a great sense of humour, but the modern crop of footballers are generally c*nts. I stopped supporting England because theyd mostly turned into c*nts, I dont know if many Portuguese people have done the same but it would be understandable given how off putting they are.
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3729 on: Today at 11:12:59 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 04:32:34 am
That's been said for a while now and no one has had the balls to do it. Apart from one time during the WC, Martinez doesn't look the type to drop him.
As long as Ronaldo is playing he will be a starter in that team imo. Can't stand most of that Portugal team anyway so it's a good thing he's there to sabotage them to be honest.

He scored 10 goals on our qualifying campaign for the Euros, where we won all our games, so he's backing it up in that sense?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3730 on: Today at 11:18:23 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 11:12:59 am
He scored 10 goals on our qualifying campaign for the Euros, where we won all our games, so he's backing it up in that sense?

In a group of Slovakia, Iceland, Luxembourg, Bosnia and Liechtenstein, its hardly surprising he scored a few. 3 were penalties too.
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3731 on: Today at 11:36:58 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:19:08 am
As a Portuguese man it saddens me the clear dislike/hate for my national team on here lol.

People love Portugal. As soon as the bloke up front with the zimmer frame retires you'll feel it.

Although they'd probably have to drop the rodent in midfield too. And maybe the two guys from Abu Dhabi. And I suspect Cancelo is still cancelled. And that's da lot. Except for Dalot of course. He's a wanker too.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3732 on: Today at 11:49:24 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:19:08 am
Thankfully the Premier League will be using this semi-auto system next season too, it's so quick, no more "good process, boys" moments! (Webb and his boys will still fudge it)

As a Portuguese man it saddens me the clear dislike/hate for my national team on here lol.
[/b]

Been to Portugal a few times and love the country and it's lovely friendly people.  :-*

As has been said you'll see a change as soon as one person retires. 
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3733 on: Today at 11:53:39 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:22:32 am
I sometimes feel bad for ordinary Portuguese people. Anyone who goes there always says without fail how hospitable and welcoming Portuguese people are. But you have to admit, youve got a crop of pretty unlikable players. :D Think as a rule people here liked the Figo/Rui Costa generation, so its not some weird anti-Portugal sentiment. Its just nice to see Ronaldo, Fernandes, Bernardo Silva etc pouting and looking unhappy.

But at the same time Id like to see Jota do well and he definitely seemed to make an impact yesterday. Reckon hell start the next game? Or would that only happen if he drops Ronaldo which presumably will never happen.
Fair point. Ill raise you a Foden, Walker and TRex.  Not sure which group is more unlikeable.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3734 on: Today at 11:54:44 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 11:53:39 am
Fair point. Ill raise you a Foden, Walker and TRex.  Not sure which group is more unlikeable.

Globally its the Portuguese lot surely? We hate that English crop because of City and Everton connections but dont know if the rest of the world would be too aware of their cuntishness.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3735 on: Today at 11:57:49 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:54:44 am
Globally its the Portuguese lot surely? We hate that English crop because of City and Everton connections but dont know if the rest of the world would be too aware of their cuntishness.
and Kane 😁
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3736 on: Today at 12:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:54:44 am
Globally its the Portuguese lot surely? We hate that English crop because of City and Everton connections but dont know if the rest of the world would be too aware of their cuntishness.
They will be in the Netherlands
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3737 on: Today at 12:08:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on June 17, 2024, 09:28:02 am
Pickers launching everything was wild.  I only really watch our matches these days so to see a goalkeeper in the overwhelmingly stronger team just kicking away possession time after time was really stark.  What's the point of picking Trent, Foden and Saka if you're just going to hammer the ball 70 yards down the middle of the pitch?  Kane was reduced to being a pale imitation of Weghorst.

And as much as I dislike Pickers, this isn't directly a criticism of him as for it to happen so much all throughout the game it must have been a tactical instruction.

The wilder thing is the idiot pundits keep praising his distribution when his first touch is usually an opposition throw-in.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3738 on: Today at 12:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on June 17, 2024, 11:32:25 am
It's easy to pile-in on Southgate, but I don't think it can be denied, he is a risk-averse manager, same as Hodgson was (but not quite THAT bad).

Seeing players of the calibre of Rice, Trent, Saka, Bellingham, Foden, Kane etc hanging on, hoofing the ball to no one and not one England player in the Serbia half was embarrassing - considering the level of the opposition who are a decent, physical team, but not much more.

I honestly believe that the national team could achieve more with an attacking manager who inspires confidence and even a little arrogance in the players, rather than one who's first thought is to defend a lead, not add to it.

Even without a more attacking manager, just releasing the shackles on the team a bit more could still transform them to a certain degree, there is no way whatsoever that they should have been pushed back to such an extent in the second half, the average position for the central defenders in particular went from close to the centre circle in the first half to camped on their own penalty area in the second.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3739 on: Today at 12:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:01:36 pm
They will be in the Netherlands

Why there specifically (not that I doubt it!)?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3740 on: Today at 12:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:22:32 am
I sometimes feel bad for ordinary Portuguese people. Anyone who goes there always says without fail how hospitable and welcoming Portuguese people are. But you have to admit, youve got a crop of pretty unlikable players. :D Think as a rule people here liked the Figo/Rui Costa generation, so its not some weird anti-Portugal sentiment. Its just nice to see Ronaldo, Fernandes, Bernardo Silva etc pouting and looking unhappy.

But at the same time Id like to see Jota do well and he definitely seemed to make an impact yesterday. Reckon hell start the next game? Or would that only happen if he drops Ronaldo which presumably will never happen.

You are absolutely not wrong and maybe it's some national pride speaking here but we're a good hospitable bunch of people and it just hurts a bit to be so disliked on our own LFC forums because Bruno is a mega whiny c*nt, which he is  ;D

Rafa Leao also disappointed me for this, another ex-Sporting player so I like him but that dive was absolute nonsense, he would have absolutely beaten the man too if he hadn't done that. We've been bad at play acting/dives in the past, I legit feel we are LOTS better now and were never as bad as the Italians and Spanish for it anyway but we get a lot of stick for it due to some dislikeable players, we'll see how it plays out.

YNWA

PS: I also absolutely hate Bernado Silva fyi, he is a mega mega douche, I forget about Bruno Fernandes etc when they are in national colours, but Bernardo is always a twat, even for National Team.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3741 on: Today at 01:08:52 pm »
Man for man Portugal are definitely the team I dislike the most.  A lot of that is just club rivalry but the levels of snide in the team are off the charts (and I include our own Diogo in that - albeit I do enjoy his shenanigans in a Liverpool shirt just as I do with Robbo).

Pepe - shithouse
Rúben Dias, João Cancelo and Bernardo Silva - Abu Dhabi Sportswashers FC
Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot - Man U and Fernandes is also so whiny
Vitinha - Qatar Sportswashers FC
Cristiano Ronaldo - arrogance personified

I like Rafael Leão - he actually seems to enjoy playing football - but I expect at some point he'll be bought by one of the Manc clubs and that will be the end of that.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3742 on: Today at 01:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:08:45 pm
The wilder thing is the idiot pundits keep praising his distribution when his first touch is usually an opposition throw-in.

Absolutely baffling, agreed. Shearer alternated between talking about Pickfords great kicking while waxing lyrical about Kane battling defenders and holding up the ball, to then moaning that England couldnt keep possession.

Smashing every single goal kick long wont help Alan, but you didnt seem to clock that

As for Pickford, considering he is seemingly only in the team for his distribution, its pretty consistently woeful, and he never seemed to want to play a short pass.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3743 on: Today at 01:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:18:40 pm
Why there specifically (not that I doubt it!)?

Their star defender, captain and cool as fuck icon, suffered a bad injury from your goalkeeper
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3744 on: Today at 01:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Today at 01:10:04 pm
Absolutely baffling, agreed. Shearer alternated between talking about Pickfords great kicking while waxing lyrical about Kane battling defenders and holding up the ball, to then moaning that England couldnt keep possession.

Smashing every single goal kick long wont help Alan, but you didnt seem to clock that

As for Pickford, considering he is seemingly only in the team for his distribution, its pretty consistently woeful, and he never seemed to want to play a short pass.


The commentators were eulogising over Twitchy the T-Rex doing that tip-over, which was pretty regulation (and most keepers with normal-length arms would have just caught it)

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
