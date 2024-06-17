I sometimes feel bad for ordinary Portuguese people. Anyone who goes there always says without fail how hospitable and welcoming Portuguese people are. But you have to admit, youve got a crop of pretty unlikable players. Think as a rule people here liked the Figo/Rui Costa generation, so its not some weird anti-Portugal sentiment. Its just nice to see Ronaldo, Fernandes, Bernardo Silva etc pouting and looking unhappy.



But at the same time Id like to see Jota do well and he definitely seemed to make an impact yesterday. Reckon hell start the next game? Or would that only happen if he drops Ronaldo which presumably will never happen.



You are absolutely not wrong and maybe it's some national pride speaking here but we're a good hospitable bunch of people and it just hurts a bit to be so disliked on our own LFC forums because Bruno is a mega whiny c*nt, which he isRafa Leao also disappointed me for this, another ex-Sporting player so I like him but that dive was absolute nonsense, he would have absolutely beaten the man too if he hadn't done that. We've been bad at play acting/dives in the past, I legit feel we are LOTS better now and were never as bad as the Italians and Spanish for it anyway but we get a lot of stick for it due to some dislikeable players, we'll see how it plays out.YNWAPS: I also absolutely hate Bernado Silva fyi, he is a mega mega douche, I forget about Bruno Fernandes etc when they are in national colours, but Bernardo is always a twat, even for National Team.