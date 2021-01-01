« previous next »
I know the English mock Belgium and our national team, and yesterday's match didn't do much to change our status as your laughing stock. We always see ourselves as underdogs, even with good players on paper. But underdogs can still show grit and be mentality monsters, which we used to be, even with less talented players. Now, we definitely are not. This has faded ever since our players started making a big splash across the Channel or in other top leagues. Lukaku is the most overrated striker in the history of the Belgian team (by the media). De Bruyne, though a fantastic player, never really shows up for Belgium and doesn't lead the team. Besides, I have no idea what the coach is doing. Doku was mispositioned on the right, Carrasco isn't a left-back, and you don't need two defensive midfielders against Slovakia...

Anyway, same old story for Belgium. I hope the media stops with their hype stories now.
I had a laugh at the state of Mbappe's nose (Steve Borthwick came to mind), but yeah hadn't considered his tournament could be done.
Both over-hyped but we are not quite laughing stock material yet. For years, Argentina couldn't win with Messi, Aguero, Di Maria, Otamendi with a team of players far better than Belgium and us.

Southgate is paid to solve the problem but I think his managerial experience honed at Middlesborough is lacking. His default style seems to have all 3 centre-backs stay deep to avoid getting caught out. I am bored of seeing it.
I expect he'll be back with a protective mask on.

He chose the wrong player to bash into with Kevin Danso as I counted at least three similar incidents involving Danso during the game and each time he just shook his head and carried on whilst his opponent was left rolling on the floor.  I confess to never having heard of Danso before but it fits that he learnt his craft in a lower league English academy (not that he can't play a bit as well - he probably learnt that at Lens!).

I think the Dutch will have a fight on their hands to get top two in that group as Austria looked just about the best coached side I've seen so far.
I've long said the issue with England is Southgate is England manager, he's far too passive & the FAs yes man, England have the talent but as soon as England lead Southgates first thoughts are to sit back Hodgson style & play out a 1-0 win, Southgate style gets found out against better teams, England are better taking the game to the opposition than sitting back.
I do keep thinking with how good that squad is, just what Klopp would be able to do with that team
But I thought Rangnick was a banter figure? That's what United supporters said.
Yeah, i often think what a Klopp [or Terry Venables for that matter] type of manager could do with that squad, the squad is talented just the manager is passive & far too defensive, it's why i would have loved United to have gone for Southgate.
Have to laugh about people who seem to be pretending that France only "nicked it" or "were lucky" to win.  They had an xG of 2 vs 0.7, (and obviously the goal was an OG, so doesn't contribute) - could easily have scored 3 or 4.  If we compare against the other big teams - England beat a (much worse) team with an xG of 0.5 vs 0.3; the Dutch fluked a win against Poland with a 1.5-1.3 xG;  Spain won 3-0 but had a *lower* xG 2 vs 2.1 (the Spanish keeper *really* saved their blushes).  Only Germany had a larger margin (2.1 v s 0 for Scotland) and they scored FIVE. 
Boring ell.
Yeah but Scotland have a goal to xG ratio of infinity so beat that.  ;D
