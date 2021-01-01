« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 52646 times)

Offline Antonio Chigurh

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 07:21:33 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 07:16:24 pm
What the hell is that France midfield?

Deschamps is a terrible manager, it's just impossible to totally fail with all the talent France have. He gives it a good go though.
Offline Fruity

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 07:21:51 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:59:28 pm
Was that really the greatest upset in European Championship history?

Would have thought Greece winning it was.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 07:24:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:18:24 pm
Fucking Gary Neville. Can't get rid of that c*nt.

His nickname should be Thrush.
Offline rushyman

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 07:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 07:21:51 pm
Would have thought Greece winning it was.

Denmark aswell
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 07:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:04:14 pm
So would you rather players like Maradona and Henry got away with hanballs just to spare the replays.

Maradonna yes, Henry not so much
Online Hazell

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 07:31:42 pm »
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 07:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:08:31 pm
I thought VAR was designed to eliminate refereeing howlers like those 2 mentioned not to forensically re referee games
But the only way to elimate howlers is to forensically referree the game in the way VAR does.

You can't have a halfway house that says  "I want VAR to decide on events that appear egregious to me, but not ones where it ruins my fun".

You can bet Slovakian frans were delighted that that decision got overturned. the only defence people have against over turning it is "it wasn't much of a foul" is too subjectrive.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 07:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 07:21:33 pm
Deschamps is a terrible manager, it's just impossible to totally fail with all the talent France have. He gives it a good go though.

Hes done enough in his career to obviously not be terrible.
Online Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 07:44:10 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:35:27 pm
But the only way to elimate howlers is to forensically referree the game in the way VAR does.

You can't have a halfway house that says  "I want VAR to decide on events that appear egregious to me, but not ones where it ruins my fun".

You can bet Slovakian frans were delighted that that decision got overturned. the only defence people have against over turning it is "it wasn't much of a foul" is too subjectrive.

VAR is there to apply the rules but if you're using it then the rules can either be simplified to aid the tech (i.e. offside and handballs) or have a higher bar for a VAR overturn
Online RyanBabel19

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 07:46:13 pm »
It would be so refreshing to hear pundits say i dont know instead of he doesnt seem like

Mbappe is very vocal, its such lazy punditry
Online duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 07:49:47 pm »
Didnt realise Mbappe is captain. He doesnt really strike me as captain material
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 07:50:59 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:35:27 pm
But the only way to elimate howlers is to forensically referree the game in the way VAR does.

You can't have a halfway house that says  "I want VAR to decide on events that appear egregious to me, but not ones where it ruins my fun".

You can bet Slovakian frans were delighted that that decision got overturned. the only defence people have against over turning it is "it wasn't much of a foul" is too subjectrive.

How long would it take you to notice Maradona and Henrys handballs were clear fouls, and how long would it take for the one today, whilst needing to use a snick-ometer. They should just give them less time.

Have three judges, each with a big red button that they press if they want to review a decision. They each get shown it for 30 seconds and have to press the red button again if they want to overturn it. All three need to vote to overturn. Its quick, helps the flow and ensure decisions are clear and obvious, if overturned.
Offline rushyman

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 07:53:47 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:49:47 pm
Didnt realise Mbappe is captain. He doesnt really strike me as captain material

There's a few like that

Kane is another one to be honest. If he wasn't a footballer he'd be the bloke who sits in his car at lunch
Online stoa

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 07:55:37 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:50:59 pm
How long would it take you to notice Maradona and Henrys handballs were clear fouls, and how long would it take for the one today, whilst needing to use a snick-ometer. They should just give them less time.

Have three judges, each with a big red button that they press if they want to review a decision. They each get shown it for 30 seconds and have to press the red button again if they want to overturn it. All three need to vote to overturn. Its quick, helps the flow and ensure decisions are clear and obvious, if overturned.

You do realise that this whole "Get the decision as quickly as possible" has lead to a lot of those decisions going against us, be that the rushed non-goal goal against Spurs, the non-handball-penalty against Arsenal and the kung-fu-kick-non-penalty against Man City? Those are all the result of PGMOL wanting VAR to act quickly and deliberately going against the VAR protocol by having the VAR make the decision about whether there was a handball or a kung-fu-kick-foul?
Online Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2854 on: Today at 08:05:44 pm »
Good thing with Germany hosting is how central it is. Two more nations here with a border with Germany so will take loads of fans
Online Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 08:07:42 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:55:37 pm
You do realise that this whole "Get the decision as quickly as possible" has lead to a lot of those decisions going against us, be that the rushed non-goal goal against Spurs, the non-handball-penalty against Arsenal and the kung-fu-kick-non-penalty against Man City? Those are all the result of PGMOL wanting VAR to act quickly and deliberately going against the VAR protocol by having the VAR make the decision about whether there was a handball or a kung-fu-kick-foul?

That's nothing to do with making decisions quickly, though in those cases. It's about bias. PL decisions either take ages or they'll half arse it if they don't want to make the call.
Online Elzar

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 08:21:55 pm »
Snicko and rps? Someone forgot to turn the cricket graphics off
Online smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2857 on: Today at 08:22:16 pm »
Imagine this French attack against the England defence 😂
Online Elzar

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2858 on: Today at 08:26:13 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:22:16 pm
Imagine this French attack against the England defence 😂

Not sure the ball would move from the kick off spot.

Both defensively dull, France just more organised and better equipped to counter
Online Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2859 on: Today at 08:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:26:13 pm
Not sure the ball would move from the kick off spot.

Both defensively dull, France just more organised and better equipped to counter

Both always tedious to watch with negative managers and less than the sum of their parts. Both tend to win because they've got the best players
Offline Pistolero

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 08:31:26 pm »
'Head injury' 1....more to follow
Online BoRed

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 08:31:34 pm »
They really need to stamp out faking head injuries. Ban the players based on video evidence.
