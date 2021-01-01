But the only way to elimate howlers is to forensically referree the game in the way VAR does.



You can't have a halfway house that says "I want VAR to decide on events that appear egregious to me, but not ones where it ruins my fun".



You can bet Slovakian frans were delighted that that decision got overturned. the only defence people have against over turning it is "it wasn't much of a foul" is too subjectrive.



How long would it take you to notice Maradona and Henrys handballs were clear fouls, and how long would it take for the one today, whilst needing to use a snick-ometer. They should just give them less time.Have three judges, each with a big red button that they press if they want to review a decision. They each get shown it for 30 seconds and have to press the red button again if they want to overturn it. All three need to vote to overturn. Its quick, helps the flow and ensure decisions are clear and obvious, if overturned.