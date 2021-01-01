Like most reds i am not a big England fan, cannot stand the mass hysteria whenever a tournament comes around.



But I do tend to watch them when tournaments come around.



What strikes me is they do not seem to have an identity, they dont press,the passing is generally poor,



second half they were hoofing it forward and nobody was there, what is Southgates plan.



As soon as England come up against someone half decent they are gone, which is criminal considering the strength of squad available,



Anyway I will keep watching knowing they will be home sooner rather than later.

