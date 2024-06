Pickers launching everything was wild. I only really watch our matches these days so to see a goalkeeper in the overwhelmingly stronger team just kicking away possession time after time was really stark. What's the point of picking Trent, Foden and Saka if you're just going to hammer the ball 70 yards down the middle of the pitch? Kane was reduced to being a pale imitation of Weghorst.



And as much as I dislike Pickers, this isn't directly a criticism of him as for it to happen so much all throughout the game it must have been a tactical instruction.



If England are going to play that way then they'd be much better served with Gallagher scrapping for the second balls than Trent. I assumed the idea behind picking Trent was to encourage Serbia onto England, create some spaces higher up the pitch and then use Trent's passing range to exploit those spaces. It never happened as England launched it at the first sign of any pressure.