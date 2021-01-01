England have the players, but not everything is set up well. Foden, Palmer, and Saka are all better off on the right. Foden can't get anything going at all. Kane has to play no matter what, so he's shattered every tournament. There's not enough quality at the back. There's no good left-back. It impacts a player like Trent. When he looks up, no one's moving except Saka at times. The player he seems to have a really good understanding with is Saka, and it's no surprise as he's used to Salah being the outlet ball. Meanwhile, he looks up to the left, and there's no one out there.



Rice should also be a good tempo setter, so it's not like England have no DMs. But Southgate's tactics are so woeful, and the team is so unbalanced, and it produces turgid shite over and over.



This is absolutely a very good team that's capable of winning. Other countries have similar issues with missing players and sometimes piss poor management. But England are so dire to watch. If it comes home, fine. But if it doesn't, it's truly truly unwatchable.