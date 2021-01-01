« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 45945 times)

Online red1977

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 10:14:39 pm »
Wasnt a bad Debut for Guehi though, looked very composed.
Offline kop306

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 10:14:50 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:12:01 pm
Germany the most impressive side so far, though Scotland helped with that. Spain probably second, though Croatias wastefulness let them off a bit too.

i agree about germany

lots of goals throughout the team best 2 players so far in wirtz and musiala

Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2402 on: Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 10:11:36 pm
This is a dreadful post match analysis.

Who knew. As so often, its thr guest pundit sounding the most knowledgable. Although I gave up on it and onto the golf now.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2403 on: Yesterday at 10:16:28 pm »
Guehi comes across like a nice, humble lad in that interview.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2404 on: Yesterday at 10:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm
Who knew. As so often, its thr guest pundit sounding the most knowledgable. Although I gave up on it and onto the golf now.
I saw someone describe it as like sticking McCartney in between Jedward.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2405 on: Yesterday at 10:18:08 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:17:00 pm
I saw someone describe it as like sticking McCartney in between Jedward.

:lmao
Online skipper757

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2406 on: Yesterday at 10:18:17 pm »
England have the players, but not everything is set up well.  Foden, Palmer, and Saka are all better off on the right.  Foden can't get anything going at all.  Kane has to play no matter what, so he's shattered every tournament.  There's not enough quality at the back.  There's no good left-back.  It impacts a player like Trent.  When he looks up, no one's moving except Saka at times.  The player he seems to have a really good understanding with is Saka, and it's no surprise as he's used to Salah being the outlet ball.  Meanwhile, he looks up to the left, and there's no one out there.

Rice should also be a good tempo setter, so it's not like England have no DMs.  But Southgate's tactics are so woeful, and the team is so unbalanced, and it produces turgid shite over and over.

This is absolutely a very good team that's capable of winning.  Other countries have similar issues with missing players and sometimes piss poor management.  But England are so dire to watch.  If it comes home, fine.  But if it doesn't, it's truly truly unwatchable.
Offline smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2407 on: Yesterday at 10:18:29 pm »
Foden's stats are horrific.
Online King_doggerel

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2408 on: Yesterday at 10:19:07 pm »
Sorry to be a party pooper but this midfield experiment with Trent doesn't work.

Put 2 defensive midfielders ahead of the back 4 and put him at right back and the team will thrive.
Offline markedasred

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2409 on: Yesterday at 10:24:03 pm »
My bizarre takeaway from this game is having to look up who Cesc Fabregas is managing, and finding out that he spent last season as the assistant of a Serie B Italian club. So many of the leading lights od English retirees feel entitled to start higher than that. They fall away. Cesc got promoted to Serie A, and I would say has a great future ahead of him.
Offline Bread

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2410 on: Yesterday at 10:24:10 pm »
There was a period in the first half where England changed their shape; Walker, Stones and Guehi operated as a back 3, with Trippier and Trent being utilised as wingbacks, Rice, Bellingham and Foden operating as a midfield 3 and Saka coming inside to almost become a 2-man strike partnership with Kane. England should do more of this, as the 4-3-3 being used most of the time has a lot of square pegs in round holes as is.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2411 on: Yesterday at 10:24:49 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 10:19:07 pm
Sorry to be a party pooper but this midfield experiment with Trent doesn't work.

Put 2 defensive midfielders ahead of the back 4 and put him at right back and the team will thrive.

Hell never drop Walker though.
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2412 on: Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm »
Tomorrows Games:

Romania v Ukraine

Belgium v Slovakia

Austria v France


Added bit of bonus - Apprently LFC scouts wll be at one of these games.  ;D
Offline Robinred

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2413 on: Yesterday at 10:25:27 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:18:17 pm
England have the players, but not everything is set up well.  Foden, Palmer, and Saka are all better off on the right.  Foden can't get anything going at all.  Kane has to play no matter what, so he's shattered every tournament.  There's not enough quality at the back.  There's no good left-back.  It impacts a player like Trent.  When he looks up, no one's moving except Saka at times.  The player he seems to have a really good understanding with is Saka, and it's no surprise as he's used to Salah being the outlet ball.  Meanwhile, he looks up to the left, and there's no one out there.

Rice should also be a good tempo setter, so it's not like England have no DMs.  But Southgate's tactics are so woeful, and the team is so unbalanced, and it produces turgid shite over and over.

This is absolutely a very good team that's capable of winning.  Other countries have similar issues with missing players and sometimes piss poor management.  But England are so dire to watch.  If it comes home, fine.  But if it doesn't, it's truly truly unwatchable.

Almost entirely agree. Back 4 isnt great, but Southgate should be getting far, far more out of this squad. And the obsession with Kane is just so typical of Southgate. As someone else, pages back, rightly and succinctly put it, imagine this group of players managed by Klopp.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2414 on: Yesterday at 10:27:22 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 10:24:03 pm
My bizarre takeaway from this game is having to look up who Cesc Fabregas is managing, and finding out that he spent last season as the assistant of a Serie B Italian club. So many of the leading lights od English retirees feel entitled to start higher than that. They fall away. Cesc got promoted to Serie A, and I would say has a great future ahead of him.

He was only assistant because hed not done his badges yet. Think theyve got wealthy owners and a few star names attached to the project too.
Online red1977

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2415 on: Yesterday at 10:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm
Tomorrows Games:

Romania v Ukraine

Belgium v Slovakia

Austria v France


Added bit of bonus - Apprently LFC scouts wll be at one of these games.  ;D

Offline kop306

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2416 on: Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:27:22 pm
He was only assistant because hed not done his badges yet. Think theyve got wealthy owners and a few star names attached to the project too.

what a great club club to manage aswell

lake como is superb
Offline Only Me

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2417 on: Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:03:17 pm
The fuck you talking about you daft twat?...

Took the words right out of me mouth 😁
Offline Dree

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2418 on: Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm »
On paper that Serbia team is pretty good tbf. Its a good result.

Trent doesnt have the work rate to play where he did but hes the least of the problems.
Offline TSC

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2419 on: Yesterday at 10:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:06:49 pm
Seriously though, at this point you're getting results while working out what your best 11 is.

Have to confess I dont follow England games closely outside of tournaments, but Id have hoped the manager would be fairly confident on what his preferred 11 is by now, notwithstanding injuries of course.  How long has Southgate been manager?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2420 on: Yesterday at 10:33:22 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:28:26 pm


First Eurovision, now the Euros, is nothing sacred?
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2421 on: Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:25:27 pm
Almost entirely agree. Back 4 isnt great, but Southgate should be getting far, far more out of this squad. And the obsession with Kane is just so typical of Southgate. As someone else, pages back, rightly and succinctly put it, imagine this group of players managed by Klopp.
Would that be Kane the European Golden Boot winner? C'mon, there isn't a team in this tournament he wouldn't start every game for.
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2422 on: Yesterday at 10:35:05 pm »
First game tomorrow is like a 90's/00's  hipsters dream.  ;D
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2423 on: Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm »
Trent and Foden stunk the place out, utter shyte.  I really hope Southgate ends up at the Mancs as hes absolutely fukin dour as a manager.
Offline Robinred

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2424 on: Yesterday at 10:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm
Would that be Kane the European Golden Boot winner? C'mon, there isn't a team in this tournament he wouldn't start every game for.

Agree. But finishing every game?
Offline smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2425 on: Yesterday at 10:39:16 pm »
Southgate is pleased with the performance
Offline kennedy81

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2426 on: Yesterday at 10:39:37 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm
Trent and Foden stunk the place out, utter shyte.  I really hope Southgate ends up at the Mancs as hes absolutely fukin dour as a manager.
Southgate at Utd is the dream. Imagine how bad they'd be.
Offline markedasred

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2427 on: Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm »
And of course the other takeaway is how sublime would it have been to have really been in with a chance of signing Bellingham for 3 or 4 years before he went to the Spanish cheats. The Brummie oozes star quality.
Offline killer-heels

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2428 on: Yesterday at 10:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm
Tomorrows Games:

Romania v Ukraine

Belgium v Slovakia

Austria v France


Added bit of bonus - Apprently LFC scouts wll be at one of these games.  ;D

Mbappe.
Offline markedasred

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2429 on: Yesterday at 10:48:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:45:23 pm
Mbappe.
I will drive Salah to Saudi Arabia in my 2004 Honda Civic to make this happen. Anyone got any spare oil (apart form the fuckin saudis of course)
Online Studgotelli

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2430 on: Yesterday at 10:49:21 pm »
Southgates had a mare with his squad selection, if plan A isnt working Bowen, Toney, Gallagher arent gonna change a game for you in the knockouts. Also not much pace in the attack. Despite the star names, they will be easy to defend against unless they play at Arsenal intensity/tempo. Trying to shoehorn the wrong profile of players imo.
Online Agent99

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2431 on: Yesterday at 10:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm
Tomorrows Games:

Romania v Ukraine

Belgium v Slovakia

Austria v France


Added bit of bonus - Apprently LFC scouts wll be at one of these games.  ;D
Onana.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2432 on: Yesterday at 11:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:49:21 pm
Southgates had a mare with his squad selection, if plan A isnt working Bowen, Toney, Gallagher arent gonna change a game for you in the knockouts. Also not much pace in the attack. Despite the star names, they will be easy to defend against unless they play at Arsenal intensity/tempo. Trying to shoehorn the wrong profile of players imo.
I think Bowen and Gordon are good options off the bench. I'd prefer to see Eze instead of Gallagher coming on.
Online Studgotelli

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2433 on: Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:02:34 pm
I think Bowen and Gordon are good options off the bench. I'd prefer to see Eze instead of Gallagher coming on.

Against a France/Germany I dont see them making much of an impact. Theyre honest and solid players but imo not the quality needed to turn the momentum of a game. Eze is a wild card who could conjure something up but not the other two. I think itll show itself as the tourney goes on, the subs most games will prob make England weaker.
Offline Alf

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2434 on: Yesterday at 11:12:42 pm »
Bellingham was impressive tonight, again Saka does better than Foden but gets hooked. I thought Trent did well, he showed discipline, had some good moments going forward, fair enough he gave the ball away once or twice but he didn't go missing.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2435 on: Yesterday at 11:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm
Against a France/Germany I dont see them making much of an impact. Theyre honest and solid players but imo not the quality needed to turn the momentum of a game. Eze is a wild card who could conjure something up but not the other two. I think itll show itself as the tourney goes on, the subs most games will prob make England weaker.
Yeah, I think a wildcard like Grealish could have been a decent option off the bench.
Online Studgotelli

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2436 on: Yesterday at 11:29:59 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:19:57 pm
Yeah, I think a wildcard like Grealish could have been a decent option off the bench.

Despite having a shite season I think Rashford is the type of sub that England will miss the most for his dribbling ability and potential to force the stronger teams back.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2437 on: Yesterday at 11:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:29:59 pm
Despite having a shite season I think Rashford is the type of sub that England will miss the most for his dribbling ability and potential to force the stronger teams back.
I like the idea of it too, but I think his confidence is shot.
Online Studgotelli

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2438 on: Yesterday at 11:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:31:54 pm
I like the idea of it too, but I think his confidence is shot.

Thats fair enough, he may aswell give Gordon some game time vs Denmark to see if he can do any kind of similar job imo. Hes probably the closest profile to Rashford.
Online Avens

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2439 on: Today at 12:24:17 am »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm
Trent and Foden stunk the place out, utter shyte.  I really hope Southgate ends up at the Mancs as hes absolutely fukin dour as a manager.

Bolded bit is such a weird call. Obviously social media bantz is running with that view, but I don't see how a Liverpool fan can say that about that performance from Trent. It was a decent performance at worst, but I came away thinking that, aside from that dodgy moment when he lost the ball in a dangerous position, he was very good.
